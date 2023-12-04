Tom Holland Shares What He Appreciates About Girlfriend Zendaya

Tom Holland shared why Zendaya is one of his go-to people for advice, along with some other marvelous actors.

Tom Holland and Zendaya continue to capture our hearts.

The Spider-Man star offered a rare comment about his girlfriend of over two years while discussing the trusted people he goes to for acting advice.

"Zendaya is probably the most honest with me," he said during a Dec. 1 interview with the SAG-AFTRA Foundation. "Which I love, ‘cause you need that."

Tom also named his Marvel castmates, Robert Downey Jr. and Benedict Cumberbatch as other actors he reaches out to for guidance. 

"Downey is very honest—sometimes a little too honest," the Impossible actor explained. "I really respect Downey's opinion. He taught me so much and I always sing his praises, and I love the guy. I admire him." 

He added, "Benedict Cumberbatch is someone that I ask for advice a lot about acting." 

Tom, who has played Peter Parker since 2016, clearly holds the MCU franchise close to his heart. In fact, he met Zendaya on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming that year.

photos
Zendaya and Tom Holland's Romantic Trip to Italy

The couple, who became public in 2021, know that great romance comes with great responsibility and have chosen to remain mostly private about their love life. 

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

"Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public," Zendaya told Elle in an article published Aug. 23. "I can't not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share."

The Euphoria actress added, "It's about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist. You can't hide. That's not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now."

Tom has also echoed similar sentiments about their love story.

"Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible," the Cherry actor told The Hollywood Reporter in June. "We don't think that we owe it to anyone, it's our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers."

Keep reading to see some of the cutest pics of the marvelous couple. 

Instagram
June 2023: Tom's "Sexiest" Pic Ever

Tom unveiled this beauty for his 27th birthday, joking on Instagram, "A gift from me to you. I thought I'd share possibly the sexiest picture ever taken of me!" Zendaya was into it, reacting with a heart-eye emoji.

Instagram
June 2023: Tom's 27th Birthday

Zendaya shared this sweet shot of her boyfriend enjoying the water in honor of his birthday.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
December 2021: Spider-Man: No Way Home Premiere in L.A.

The actress, in a custom Valentino gown, and Tom, in a Prada suit, posed for pictures at the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home in Los Angeles.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM
December 2021: Promoting Spider-Man: No Way Home

Tom and Zendaya speak during SiriusXM Radio's Town Hall with the cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home in New York City.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage/ Karwai Tang
December 2021: Back to London

The two attend a photo call for Spider-Man: No Way Home at The Old Sessions House in London.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
June 2019: Par-tay

The duo appear at the after-party for the premiere of Spider-Man: Far From Home in Hollywood, Calif.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
May 2017: MTV Movie & TV Awards

The Spider-Man: Homecoming stars speak onstage at the award show in Los Angeles.

Gabriel Maseda/NurPhoto via Getty Images
June 2017: Promoting in Spain

Tom and Zendaya attend a photo call for Spider-Man: Homecoming in Madrid.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney
July 2016: Comic-Con Fun

Tom and Zendaya share a laugh during the Marvel panel event at San Diego Comic-Con International 2016 in San Diego, Calif.

