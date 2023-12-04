Tom Holland Shares What He Appreciates About Girlfriend Zendaya

Watch : Zendaya on Keeping Her Romance With Tom Holland Private

Tom Holland and Zendaya continue to capture our hearts.

The Spider-Man star offered a rare comment about his girlfriend of over two years while discussing the trusted people he goes to for acting advice.

"Zendaya is probably the most honest with me," he said during a Dec. 1 interview with the SAG-AFTRA Foundation. "Which I love, ‘cause you need that."

Tom also named his Marvel castmates, Robert Downey Jr. and Benedict Cumberbatch as other actors he reaches out to for guidance.

"Downey is very honest—sometimes a little too honest," the Impossible actor explained. "I really respect Downey's opinion. He taught me so much and I always sing his praises, and I love the guy. I admire him."

He added, "Benedict Cumberbatch is someone that I ask for advice a lot about acting."

Tom, who has played Peter Parker since 2016, clearly holds the MCU franchise close to his heart. In fact, he met Zendaya on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming that year.