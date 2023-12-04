Tom Holland Shares What He Appreciates About Girlfriend Zendaya

Tom Holland and Zendaya continue to capture our hearts.
The Spider-Man star offered a rare comment about his girlfriend of over two years while discussing the trusted people he goes to for acting advice.
"Zendaya is probably the most honest with me," he said during a Dec. 1 interview with the SAG-AFTRA Foundation. "Which I love, ‘cause you need that."
Tom also named his Marvel castmates, Robert Downey Jr. and Benedict Cumberbatch as other actors he reaches out to for guidance.
"Downey is very honest—sometimes a little too honest," the Impossible actor explained. "I really respect Downey's opinion. He taught me so much and I always sing his praises, and I love the guy. I admire him."
He added, "Benedict Cumberbatch is someone that I ask for advice a lot about acting."
Tom, who has played Peter Parker since 2016, clearly holds the MCU franchise close to his heart. In fact, he met Zendaya on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming that year.
The couple, who became public in 2021, know that great romance comes with great responsibility and have chosen to remain mostly private about their love life.
"Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public," Zendaya told Elle in an article published Aug. 23. "I can't not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share."
The Euphoria actress added, "It's about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist. You can't hide. That's not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now."
Tom has also echoed similar sentiments about their love story.
"Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible," the Cherry actor told The Hollywood Reporter in June. "We don't think that we owe it to anyone, it's our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers."
Keep reading to see some of the cutest pics of the marvelous couple.