Inside Coco and Ice-T's Daughter Chanel's Extravagant Hello Kitty Birthday Party

Watch : Inside Coco and Ice-T's Daughter Chanel’s 8th Birthday

Coco went a bit loco for her daughter Chanel's birthday.

After all, the model and her husband Ice-T only had a week to plan a massive, Hello Kitty-themed party for their 8-year-old, who didn't get a chance to celebrate with her friends last year.

"She was sick for two months," Coco explained to E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview. "For two years, she's like, 'I just feel like I need a party. Everybody else in my class has had a birthday party.'"

Coco and Ice-T initially took Chanel to Disneyland as a birthday treat while visiting family in California for Thanksgiving. However, after hearing that Chanel wanted to spread the joy and celebrate with her classmates, the longtime couple decided to surprise her an extravagant bash once they returned home to New York.

Enter Nevaeh-Leh Events & Planning, who coordinated with Coco while she was still on the West Coast. "I did this all over the phone," the 44-year-old shared. "We were just back-and-forth trying to make this happen. It turned out to be way beautiful."