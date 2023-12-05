Inside Coco and Ice-T's Daughter Chanel's Extravagant Hello Kitty Birthday Party

Coco went a bit loco for her daughter Chanel's birthday.
After all, the model and her husband Ice-T only had a week to plan a massive, Hello Kitty-themed party for their 8-year-old, who didn't get a chance to celebrate with her friends last year.
"She was sick for two months," Coco explained to E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview. "For two years, she's like, 'I just feel like I need a party. Everybody else in my class has had a birthday party.'"
Coco and Ice-T initially took Chanel to Disneyland as a birthday treat while visiting family in California for Thanksgiving. However, after hearing that Chanel wanted to spread the joy and celebrate with her classmates, the longtime couple decided to surprise her an extravagant bash once they returned home to New York.
Enter Nevaeh-Leh Events & Planning, who coordinated with Coco while she was still on the West Coast. "I did this all over the phone," the 44-year-old shared. "We were just back-and-forth trying to make this happen. It turned out to be way beautiful."
The extravagant party included a faux cafe storefront decked out with sweet treats and a three-tiered cake. The towering confection was adorned with a large fondant rainbow and topped with a carousel featuring Hello Kitty and other beloved Sanrio characters.
While Chanel's past birthday parties also served as a family and friend reunion for Coco and Ice, the pair wanted this year's affair to be all about their little girl and her friends.
"It was still 100 people," Coco noted with a laugh. "Even bringing it down a notch was still a lot, but it was amazing. It was off the chain."
And to commemorate the special milestone, Coco and the Law & Order: SVU actor also made sure their daughter had her annual birthday portrait taken by photographer Jessie Marrero, who has been taking pictures of Chanel since she was 2 weeks old.
"I can't break the tradition now," Coco quipped. "She comes alive at photo shoots. She sees a camera and she turns on."
In fact, she already exhibiting model behavior. As her mom joked, Chanel always shuts down her modeling advice and say, "Mommy, stop! I can do this."
"She wants me to see the pictures for the first time when they come out," Coco explained of her daughter. "That's how she's like to do it."
To see more photos from Chanel's party, keep reading.