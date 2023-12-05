Blink and You’ll Miss a 24-Hour Deal To Get 50% Off Benefit Cosmetics Mascaras

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Sorry, diamonds, mascara is a girl's best friend. Finding your go-to mascara can be a total game-changer for your beauty routine. Whether you're a glam girl or a makeup minimalist, there's a perfect mascara for your needs. Benefit Cosmetics is a brand that you can always count on to deliver your ideal lashes with formulas that are smudge-proof, transfer-resistant, and long-lasting.
For 24 hours only, you can save 50% on full-price Benefit Cosmetics mascaras. Just make sure you use the promo code LASHFLASH to get that discount when you check out. The deal applies to all Benefit mascaras except for the Benefit Fan Fest Fanning Volumizing Mascara. This reduced price a great opportunity to stock up on your favorite mascara or to try something new.
Hurry up and shop. Blink and these Benefit mascara deals will disappear.
Which Benefit mascara is best?
The "best" Benefit mascara depends on your individual needs, but here's your quick guide to differentiating the formulas:
- The Best Volumizing Mascara: Benefit BADgal BANG! Volumizing Mascara
- The Best Curling Mascara: Benefit Roller Lash Curling Mascara
- The Best Lengthening Mascara: Benefit They're Real! Mascara
- The Best Extreme Lengthening Mascara: Benefit They're Real! Magnet Extreme Lengthening Mascara
- The Best Waterproof Mascara: Benefit BADgal BANG! Waterproof Mascara
- The Best Blue Mascara: Benefit BADgal BANG! Volumizing Mascara Blue
Benefit Mascara Flash Deals
Benefit Roller Lash Curling Mascara
This mascara has a major impact with just one swipe, but if you want to amp up the volume, this formula is easy to layer without clumping. Its brush also makes this a great mascara for lower lashes and for applying mascara on those hard-to-reach corners.
The best thing about this mascara is that it delivers smudge-free volume for 12 hours, according to the brand. It's also an Alix Earle favorite. Use the promo code LASHFLASH to save 50%.
Benefit They're Real! Magnet Extreme Lengthening Mascara
According to the brand, the lengthening and lifting effects last of this mascara last for 36 hours thanks to the formula and the brush's magnetic technology. Additionally, the brand claims that your lashes will look 40% longer when you use this Benefit mascara. The special brush has a unique zigzag pattern that was strategically designed to help you fan out and separate your lashes.
A shopper said, "I'm 58 years old, so I've probably tried thousands of different mascaras. I've never found one that worked like advertised...until now! This is amazing. You don't even need multiple coats to achieve thick, long lashes. I'm totally hooked!" Use the promo code LASHFLASH to save 50%.
Benefit BADgal BANG! Volumizing Mascara
Looking for a mascara you can count on? The Benefit BADgal BANG! Volumizing Mascara delivers MASSIVE volume for up to 36 hours, according to the brand. You get gravity-defying lashes without a heavy feeling. This brush is designed to do everything, reaching from root to tip, corner to corner, and both your upper and lower lashes.
A shopper said, "Holy smokes, a mascara that actually lives up to the hype?!? Sooooo many mascaras I have tried with unbridled hope, only to be disappointed time and time again... Finally one I love! Not gloopy, no spider leg lashes, no flaking off, I love it." Use the promo code LASHFLASH to save 50%.
Benefit BADgal BANG! Waterproof Mascara
Get everything you love from the Benefit BADgal BANG! Volumizing Mascara without any worries when you try the waterproof version. It truly delivers, lasting for up to 36 hours, the brand claims. This is a great pick for rainy days, emotional days full of crying, and allergy-filled days.
A loyal shopper gushed, "I love this waterproof mascara, it doesn't smudge or transfer and it's not a massive nightmare to get off! A night out essential!" Use the promo code LASHFLASH to save 50%.
Benefit BADgal BANG! Volumizing Mascara Blue
Benefit BADgal BANG! Volumizing Mascara in blue has such a devoted following. That's why it's almost always sold out. Stock up while you can.
"Seriously have been wearing this for years. It is the best blue on the market! PLEASE dont take my blue away......PLEASE," a shopper urged in a review. Use the promo code LASHFLASH to save 50%.
Benefit They're Real! Lengthening Mascara
Lengthen, curl, and volumize with the Benefit They're Real! Lengthening Mascara. Its dome-shaped brush delivers a noticeable, yet natural-looking volume that is perfect for everyday wear.
"I'm absolutely obsessed with this mascara. It gives your lashes amazing length & volume. I especially love the ball tip on the wand- perfect for lifting your lashes," a reviewer said.Use the promo code LASHFLASH to save 50%.
Still shopping? You'll love these best new beauty products from the past month.