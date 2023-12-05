Blink and You’ll Miss a 24-Hour Deal To Get 50% Off Benefit Cosmetics Mascaras

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Sorry, diamonds, mascara is a girl's best friend. Finding your go-to mascara can be a total game-changer for your beauty routine. Whether you're a glam girl or a makeup minimalist, there's a perfect mascara for your needs. Benefit Cosmetics is a brand that you can always count on to deliver your ideal lashes with formulas that are smudge-proof, transfer-resistant, and long-lasting.

For 24 hours only, you can save 50% on full-price Benefit Cosmetics mascaras. Just make sure you use the promo code LASHFLASH to get that discount when you check out. The deal applies to all Benefit mascaras except for the Benefit Fan Fest Fanning Volumizing Mascara. This reduced price a great opportunity to stock up on your favorite mascara or to try something new.

Hurry up and shop. Blink and these Benefit mascara deals will disappear.