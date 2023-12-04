Teddi Mellencamp Fiercely Defends Kyle Richards Amid Costars' Response to Mauricio Umansky Split

Teddi Mellencamp is holding Kyle Richards' costars accountable for their questionable reactions to her separation.
After several Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast members—including Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais—grilled Kyle over her marriage troubles with Mauricio Umansky on the Bravo series' Nov. 29 episode, the accountability coach is coming to her BFF's defense.
"I'm so confused as to why some of the women—when she said in episode one 'I'm struggling'—why no one asked any questions," Teddi exclusively told E! News at KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2023 Dec 2. "Why nobody said is 'there anything I can do?' Why nobody was an actual friend in that moment. And now, episodes later, are kind of coming at her. Like, she already told you guys and none of you chose to ask. That's the part that's hard."
Despite Kyle and Mauricio's ongoing relationship troubles, the RHOBH alum is applauding the couple of over 30 years for being open and honest about their struggles as of late.
"I think that in every marriage there are extreme highs and lows," Teddi noted, "and I think the more people talk about it the more we normalize the fight you have to do to stay together as a married couple. They've had an incredible journey."
Still, the Two T's in a Pod podcast host added, "I love that entire family and I just want what's best for them."
As Kyle's split plays out on the reality series, the 42-year-old noted she certainly does not miss being part of the drama—especially after watching how Sutton came for her costar on the most recent episode.
"I was so happy to not be at this recent dinner party from hell," Teddi, who exited the show in 2020, told E! with a laugh. "I'm so glad I said 'no' to that event."
As for what she thinks of RHOBH season 13 in general?
"I want to get back a little bit to seeing true friendships," the mom of three explained. "I think it's definitely an incredible season. We're all tuning in because there's a lot of drama, but I wanna see some of the fun."
