Exclusive

Teddi Mellencamp Fiercely Defends Kyle Richards Amid Costars' Response to Mauricio Umansky Split

By Brett Malec Dec 04, 2023 9:16 PMTags
TVBreakupsReality TVE! NewsExclusivesBravoThe Real Housewives Of Beverly HillsCouplesKyle RichardsShowsNBCU
MON-THURS 11 PM
Watch: Kyle Richards SLAMS Rumors She’s Faking Marriage Troubles

Teddi Mellencamp is holding Kyle Richards' costars accountable for their questionable reactions to her separation.

After several Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast members—including Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais—grilled Kyle over her marriage troubles with Mauricio Umansky on the Bravo series' Nov. 29 episode, the accountability coach is coming to her BFF's defense.

"I'm so confused as to why some of the women—when she said in episode one 'I'm struggling'—why no one asked any questions," Teddi exclusively told E! News at KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2023 Dec 2. "Why nobody said is 'there anything I can do?' Why nobody was an actual friend in that moment. And now, episodes later, are kind of coming at her. Like, she already told you guys and none of you chose to ask. That's the part that's hard."

Despite Kyle and Mauricio's ongoing relationship troubles, the RHOBH alum is applauding the couple of over 30 years for being open and honest about their struggles as of late.

photos
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Through The Years

"I think that in every marriage there are extreme highs and lows," Teddi noted, "and I think the more people talk about it the more we normalize the fight you have to do to stay together as a married couple. They've had an incredible journey."

River Callaway/Variety via Getty Images/Phillip Faraone

Still, the Two T's in a Pod podcast host added, "I love that entire family and I just want what's best for them."

As Kyle's split plays out on the reality series, the 42-year-old noted she certainly does not miss being part of the drama—especially after watching how Sutton came for her costar on the most recent episode.

"I was so happy to not be at this recent dinner party from hell," Teddi, who exited the show in 2020, told E! with a laugh. "I'm so glad I said 'no' to that event."

As for what she thinks of RHOBH season 13 in general?

"I want to get back a little bit to seeing true friendships," the mom of three explained. "I think it's definitely an incredible season. We're all tuning in because there's a lot of drama, but I wanna see some of the fun."

For more from Teddi, tune in to E! News tonight, Dec. 4, at 11 p.m. on E!. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

And keep reading to relive Kyle and Mauricio's romance in happier times.

Trending Stories

1

Mackenzie Phillips Addresses Incestuous Relationship With Dad John

2

Jeannie Mai Says She Heard of Jeezy Divorce Filing With Rest of World

3

Ryan Reynolds Didn't Fumble While Trolling Blake Lively & Taylor Swift

Instagram/@kylerichards18

That's Amore

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky enjoy an Italian family vacation in August 2023 with daughters Farrah, Alexia, Sophia and Portia.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Yacht Life

The group glams up for a fabulous boat ride in Italy.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Cowboy Couture

The group attends the June 2023 Aspen wedding of Kyle's niece Whitney White.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Pajama Party

Ever the festive family, Kyle and her four daughters match on Christmas in red PJs.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Happy Father's Day 

"Happy Father's Day @mumansky18," Kyle wrote in June 2023, "so grateful that our girls have such an incredible Dad."

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Feeling the Love

The reality star added, " Leading them with love and instilling in them to be adventurous and live life to the fullest. Always there for them and not knowing how to say "no" They would definitely agree you get the best Dad award."

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Like Father, Like Daughter

Kyle shared a throback pic of Portia and Mauricio flashes adorable smiles.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

National Daughters Day

"Luckiest Mom on earth #nationaldaughtersday," Kyle wrote in September 2023. "Love my girls."

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Famous Family

The brood poses with other notable members of their extended family, including the Hiltons and Kim Richards' daughters.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Sin City Getaway

The brood lives it up in Las Vegas.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Happy Holidays

"Merry Christmas to you and yours," the reality star shared in December 2022.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Glam Guy

Mauricio enjoys a spa treatment from his youngest.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Capitol Cuties

The fam tours some Washington, D.C. monuments.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

Mackenzie Phillips Addresses Incestuous Relationship With Dad John

2

Jeannie Mai Says She Heard of Jeezy Divorce Filing With Rest of World

3

Ryan Reynolds Didn't Fumble While Trolling Blake Lively & Taylor Swift

4
Exclusive

Friends' Marlo Thomas Shares Sweet Memory of Matthew Perry

5

Vanessa Hudgens Marries Baseball Player Cole Tucker in Mexico