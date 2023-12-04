Teddi Mellencamp Fiercely Defends Kyle Richards Amid Costars' Response to Mauricio Umansky Split

Watch : Kyle Richards SLAMS Rumors She’s Faking Marriage Troubles

Teddi Mellencamp is holding Kyle Richards' costars accountable for their questionable reactions to her separation.

After several Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast members—including Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais—grilled Kyle over her marriage troubles with Mauricio Umansky on the Bravo series' Nov. 29 episode, the accountability coach is coming to her BFF's defense.

"I'm so confused as to why some of the women—when she said in episode one 'I'm struggling'—why no one asked any questions," Teddi exclusively told E! News at KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2023 Dec 2. "Why nobody said is 'there anything I can do?' Why nobody was an actual friend in that moment. And now, episodes later, are kind of coming at her. Like, she already told you guys and none of you chose to ask. That's the part that's hard."

Despite Kyle and Mauricio's ongoing relationship troubles, the RHOBH alum is applauding the couple of over 30 years for being open and honest about their struggles as of late.