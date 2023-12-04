BaubleBar Has All the Disney Holiday Magic You Need at up to 69% Off

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The lights are twinkling, the cocoa is steaming, the shoppers are shopping — there's no doubt about it, holiday season is here. It's the most wonderful time of year for us here at E! Insider Shop, filled with wishlist-building to deal-hunting and gift-finding. And sometimes, when the stars align and Mercury isn't in retrograde, all three of our fave holiday activities come together for a truly dazzling shopping experience.
As it happens, today happens to be one of those lucky, lucky days, and in the spirit of the holidays, we're here to spread this joyful cheer. Fan-fave jewelry brand BaubleBar launched an eagerly awaited holiday campaign with none other than Disney earlier this year, and the pieces are cute. From a bag charm featuring Minnie Mouse wearing a "All the jingle ladies" shirt to exclusively available earring sets, the holiday collection is certainly wishlist-worthy. But this is where the deal-hunting comes in, because right now, you can grab these must-have, present-worthy items at up to 69% off their retail value! We're talking candy cane earrings, Santa Mickey necklaces, festive bag charms and more — these deals are basically magical.
If you want to finish your holiday shopping or treat yourself to some gorgeous jewelry, we encourage you to get a move on and grab these bestselling picks before they sell out. All you need is faith, trust, and a full shopping cart!
Mickey Mouse Disney Santa's Helper Earrings
What better way to show your love for Disney and the holiday season than with these classic Mickey Mouse earrings? Crated with sleek enamel and dainty pearls, with just the perfect sprinkle of glitter, these earrings are sure to get you into the holiday spirit this year. They're also available in a small size!
Mickey Mouse Disney Candy Cane Outline Hoop Earrings
These candy cane hoop earrings look almost good enough to eat (although we don't recommend actually doing that). Perfectly festive and chic, these earrings feature a Mickey Mouse outline hoop designed with glossy enamel and red-colored glass stones for a gorgeous pop of color. You can even get these hoops in a vintage Christmas bulbs style (you just have to see them to believe just how cute they are)!
Disney Bag Charm Set
If you're looking for the perfect gift for your Fisney-loving friend group, these Disney bag charms are it. The set includes five of the brand's bestselling Mickey Mouse keychains, each in trendy neutral tones that go with just about any bag. Each charm even comes in a luxe, matching box that's ready-to-gift, and you can also grab the set in neon multi-color and Minnie Mouse polka dot.
Mickey Mouse Disney Pavé Ornament Earrings
Deck your ears this holiday season with the cutest ornament earrings ever! Featuring a bow stud with a bauble drop, these earrings are colored gold with tasteful hints of sparkle and accented with dainty glass stones.
Mickey Mouse 3D Santa Clause Necklace
This Mickey Mouse necklace features the brand's iconic, bestselling bag charm in the form of a dainty gold chain pendant necklace. It's the perfect holiday accessory to wear this holiday season if you want to show your festive spirit (and Mickey's, considering he's already outfitted in a Santa costume)!
Mickey Mouse Disney Metallic Storage Case
Keep all your jewelry organized and safe in this adorable and compact Mickey Mouse storage case. It's equipped with compartments for all of your fave accessories, including your bracelets, rings, necklaces, and earrings, and it easily slips into your bag or suitcase. Not to mention, it comes in five gorgeous metallic shades (red, black, silver, hot pink, gold).
Mickey Mouse Disney Hoop Earrings Set
Bring a stylish touch of magic to each of your friends' lives with these Mickey Mouse hoop earrings Packaged in ready-to-gift boxes, this set comes with the brand's five best-selling Mickey Mouse outline hoops, each in a unique color. Whether you choose to split these among your friends or keep them all for yourself, we won't judge.
Minnie Mouse Jingle Ladies Disney Bag Charm
All the jingle ladies, put your hands up! Minnie Mouse has always been a fashion icon, but her festive holiday outfit here may just take the cake (especially considering that the bag charm actually jingles). Featuring glitter enamel and dainty glass stones and pearls, this Minnie bag charm is also available with Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy, and Pluto.
Mickey Mouse Disney Holiday Earrings
These delicate wreath studs are designed with tiny Mickey Mouses that come together to shape a holly jolly Christmas wreath. You can also get them in the other pictured designs, including Christmas tree studs, Santa's sleigh and holiday car studs.
12 Months Of Disney Gift Set
This 12 Months Of Disney set is the ultimate gift for the Disney fan in your life. This beautifully boxed set comes with 12 unique pairs of Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse stud earrings that each represent one month of the year based on a specific theme. From springtime showers to summer vacation to Halloween and Valentine's Day, there's a pair of earrings for the whole year. It's also worth noting that these earrings are available exclusively in this set!
