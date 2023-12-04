Mackenzie Phillips Addresses Dad John Phillips' Alleged Rape and Incestuous Affair

Watch : The Truth Behind Our Obsession With True Crime Stories

Content warning: this article discusses abuse and incest.

Mackenzie Phillips is speaking on a painful period from her past.

The One Day at a Time actress recently discussed the decade-long incestuous relationship she had with her father, musician John Phillips—and why she's chosen forgiveness.

"Dad was something else," Mackenzie said during a sit-down with her sister Chynna Phillips Baldwin. "And I get a lot of criticism, and a lot of trolling online, for having forgiveness in my heart. Forgiveness, because forgiving is for me, not for the other person. And forgiving doesn't mean I cosign or agree with what I'm forgiving him for."

Mackenzie—who has previously opened up about her relationship with the Mamas & the Papas singer in her 2009 memoir—said the relationship began when she was 19 when her father raped her. Their relationship lasted for 10 years, coming to an end after she became pregnant and wasn't sure if her dad was the baby's father.

"It's very, very complicated," she told Chynna in a video shared to YouTube Nov, 29. "And yet, I am at peace."