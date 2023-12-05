Jodie Sweetin Reveals the Parenting Advice the Full House Men Gave That's Anything But Rude

Watch : Jodie Sweetin Receives Message From Late Grandma

Thirty-six years later, the members of the Full House family still have a heart and a hand to hold onto.

Jodie Sweetin was just six years old when she began her eight-year stint as sassy Stephanie Tanner on the iconic sitcom. And, during that time, she found a second family among her co-stars, including Andrea Barber, who played the wacky Kimmy Gibler.

So, when the opportunity to relive their experience through the podcast How Rude, Tanneritos arose, Sweetin and Barber, who remained close friends even before reprising their roles on Netflix's Fuller House spinoff, said, "You got it, dude!" And it's proved to be an emotional experience for Sweetin, who had never watched the show prior to starting the project.

"It's like going back and watching all of the best home movies," Sweetin told E! News in an exclusive interview. "I'm really getting to watch what it is that the audience saw in the development of these relationships and how this family came together."

And the Tanners have remained tight-knit since Full House ended in 1987, often getting together to celebrate personal and professional milestones.