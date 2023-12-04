Ryan Reynolds Didn't Fumble This Opportunity to Troll Blake Lively and Taylor Swift

Ryan Reynolds got in formation.
The Deadpool actor reshared a fan's edited photo of his wife Blake Lively and pal Taylor Swift from their recent trip across the pond for Beyoncé's London Renaissance film premiere. As for what was different about the pic, which saw the Grammy winner and Gossip Girl star posing on a couch? Well, Blake and Taylor's faces were replaced by his and Travis Kelce's, respectively.
The Free Guy star wrote on his Dec. 3 Instagram Stories alongside the snap, "I feel like I should remember this."
As for the original photo, Blake shared it alongside a series of snaps from the Nov. 30 premiere, where she reflected on her friendships with women.
"It took me until adulthood to see that the instinct for women to lift each other up to their highest potential is the norm not the exception," she captioned the Dec. 2 post. "Most of my best friends are women who would've been packaged to me as threats or competition. It's our job to show younger generations the power in aligning rather than dividing."
The Age of Adeline star ended her heartfelt message with some levity, joking, "All this to say, @beyonce and @taylorswift neither of you have to be threatened by my pop stardom. There's space for us all."
And Ryan might've felt some FOMO because he also made sure to make space for himself and the Kansas City Chiefs player by sharing the edited pic.
Of course, it's no surprise that the Welcome to Wrexham star was ready to troll his wife on social media. After all, he and Blake, who wed in 2012, have made it clear they love to poke fun at one another from time to time.
In one Mother's Day post, he wrote, "Never could I have predicted anonymous airport bathroom sex would lead to this. Or how you'd hire Dog The Bounty Hunter to find me."
However, Ryan has made it clear that there is nothing but love in his trolling. In fact, he previously explained his philosophy for trolling, telling Today in 2021, it's "only when it comes to those most precious to me."
