Ryan Reynolds Didn't Fumble This Opportunity to Troll Blake Lively and Taylor Swift

Watch : Blake Lively Captures "Thirst Content" of Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds got in formation.

The Deadpool actor reshared a fan's edited photo of his wife Blake Lively and pal Taylor Swift from their recent trip across the pond for Beyoncé's London Renaissance film premiere. As for what was different about the pic, which saw the Grammy winner and Gossip Girl star posing on a couch? Well, Blake and Taylor's faces were replaced by his and Travis Kelce's, respectively.

The Free Guy star wrote on his Dec. 3 Instagram Stories alongside the snap, "I feel like I should remember this."

As for the original photo, Blake shared it alongside a series of snaps from the Nov. 30 premiere, where she reflected on her friendships with women.

"It took me until adulthood to see that the instinct for women to lift each other up to their highest potential is the norm not the exception," she captioned the Dec. 2 post. "Most of my best friends are women who would've been packaged to me as threats or competition. It's our job to show younger generations the power in aligning rather than dividing."