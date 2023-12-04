Right Here, Right Now Relive Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker’s Love Story

Watch : Vanessa Hudgens Marries Cole Tucker in Mexico!

Vanessa Hudgens new status quo? Wife to Cole Tucker.

After three years together, the High School Musical alum and baseball player officially said "I do," multiple outlets confirm.

And though her head was always in the wedding game, Vanessa admitted that planning was "definitely overwhelming," with her even betting on an elopement.

"It is so much," the 34-year-old previously told E! News. "So many things to decide on. And it's hard for me because I love so many different styles. I love spooky season, so there is a part of me that is very much Gothic. But then there's also the other side of me that's, like, super ethereal and fairy-like. So I'm having a hard time figuring out where I'm gonna land."

Turns out, she landed in Tulum, Mexico for an intimate ceremony with family and friends.

While married life is the start of something new for the duo, Vanessa knew Cole, 27, was what she was looking for from the beginning.