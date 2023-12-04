Right Here, Right Now Relive Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker’s Love Story

We're soaring, flying over news Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker got married. To celebrate, look back on the High School Musical alum and baseball player's road to "I do."

Watch: Vanessa Hudgens Marries Cole Tucker in Mexico!

Vanessa Hudgens new status quo? Wife to Cole Tucker. 

After three years together, the High School Musical alum and baseball player officially said "I do," multiple outlets confirm.

And though her head was always in the wedding game, Vanessa admitted that planning was "definitely overwhelming," with her even betting on an elopement. 

"It is so much," the 34-year-old previously told E! News. "So many things to decide on. And it's hard for me because I love so many different styles. I love spooky season, so there is a part of me that is very much Gothic. But then there's also the other side of me that's, like, super ethereal and fairy-like. So I'm having a hard time figuring out where I'm gonna land."

Turns out, she landed in Tulum, Mexico for an intimate ceremony with family and friends.

While married life is the start of something new for the duo, Vanessa knew Cole, 27, was what she was looking for from the beginning.

"After our first weekend together, I called my sister [Stella], and I was like, ‘I think I just found my future husband,'" the Disney channel alum, who slid into Cole's DMs after meeting on a Zoom meditation group, admitted on Hoda & Jenna in April. "The foresight!"

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia

After all, with Cole, "there's like a sense of security and you feel so safe," she said, noting she certainly felt a difference upgrading from girlfriend to fiancée. "It's the best thing ever. I love being a fiancée." 

But wife certainly sounds better.

Now, bop to the beginning of their love story and relive their cutest moments together below...

Instagram
February 2021: Instagram Official

Vanessa shared her first Instagram photo with Cole on Valentine's Day 2021, three months after the two sparked romance rumors with a romantic dinner date in Los Angeles. She captioned the pic, "It's you, it's me, it's us. @cotuck."

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
November 2021: Tick, Tick... Boom! Premiere at AFI Fest

The two attend the premiere of the film, starring Vanessa, at 2021 AFI Fest in Hollywood, Calif.

November 2021: Tick, Tick... Boom! Premiere in NYC

The two attend the premiere of the Netflix movie in New York City.

Instagram
February 2022: Valentine's Day

"Happy vday from us crazies," Vanessa captioned this Instagram pic.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for SiriusXM
February 2022: John Mayer Concert

The two watch John Mayer perform at Los Angeles' Hollywood Palladium for SiriusXM and Pandora's Small Stage Series.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia
February 2022: SAG Awards

The two walk the carpet at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards in Santa Monica, Calif.

Instagram
February 2022: Engaged!

Vanessa and Cole confirmed their engagement on Feb. 9, sharing a picture of the actress rocking some bling on her wedding ring finger. "YES," the Instagram post read. "We couldn't be happier."

Instagram
April 2022: MLB Opening Day

Happy opening day my [king]," Vanessa captioned this Instagram tribute to her partner, a Pittsburgh Pirates player at the time, which she shared on the MLB's opening day in 2022.

instagram.com/vanessahudgens
September 2022: Play Ball

The actress appears with her partner on the baseball field.

instagram.com/vanessahudgens
October 2022: Happy Halloween

"Happy Halloween from Sting and Miss Argentina," Vanessa captioned this Instagram pic.

instagram.com/vanessahudgens
December 2022: Holiday Spirit

"Merry af," Vanessa captioned this Instagram photo.

