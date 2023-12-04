Right Here, Right Now Relive Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker’s Love Story

Vanessa Hudgens new status quo? Wife to Cole Tucker.
After three years together, the High School Musical alum and baseball player officially said "I do," multiple outlets confirm.
And though her head was always in the wedding game, Vanessa admitted that planning was "definitely overwhelming," with her even betting on an elopement.
"It is so much," the 34-year-old previously told E! News. "So many things to decide on. And it's hard for me because I love so many different styles. I love spooky season, so there is a part of me that is very much Gothic. But then there's also the other side of me that's, like, super ethereal and fairy-like. So I'm having a hard time figuring out where I'm gonna land."
Turns out, she landed in Tulum, Mexico for an intimate ceremony with family and friends.
While married life is the start of something new for the duo, Vanessa knew Cole, 27, was what she was looking for from the beginning.
"After our first weekend together, I called my sister [Stella], and I was like, ‘I think I just found my future husband,'" the Disney channel alum, who slid into Cole's DMs after meeting on a Zoom meditation group, admitted on Hoda & Jenna in April. "The foresight!"
After all, with Cole, "there's like a sense of security and you feel so safe," she said, noting she certainly felt a difference upgrading from girlfriend to fiancée. "It's the best thing ever. I love being a fiancée."
But wife certainly sounds better.
Now, bop to the beginning of their love story and relive their cutest moments together below...