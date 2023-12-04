Addison Rae Leaves Little to the Imagination in Sheer Risqué Gown

She's all that and more.
Addison Rae made sure all eyes were on her at the 2023 Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on Dec. 3. For the fanciful affair, the TikToker sizzled in a completely sheer black halter gown that left little to the imagination.
The actress' risqué Roberto Cavalli dress, which was pulled straight from the spring/summer 2024 runway, featured see-through lace material with embellished leaf motifs for extra oomph.
The design also included a plunging neckline with laces that wrapped down to her belly button and a backless design that grazed her derrière.
She accessorized with coordinating black underwear and matching platform heels. Keeping the attention on her bold dress, the 23-year-old opted for a simple, barely-there makeup look and beachy waves. "magical night!!!" Addison captioned her Instagram that evening, "so lucky to be here."
Of course, the She's All That actress wasn't the only star to wear a fierce ensemble at the event.
Dua Lipa slipped into a similar outfit, rocking a black sheer lace dress from Chanel and coordinating lingerie. Plus, Chrissy Teigen and Laura Harrier also left little to the imagination with their off-white peek-a-boo looks.
And while completely see-through styles ruled at 2023 Academy Museum Gala, stars also opted for colorful designs with Oprah, Angela Bassett, and Killers of the Flower Moon's Lily Gladstone painting the red carpet in vibrant shades of purple, crimson and orange.
But don't just take our word for it. Keep reading to see all of the fabulous looks at the 2023 Academy Museum Gala.