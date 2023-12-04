Addison Rae Leaves Little to the Imagination in Sheer Risqué Gown

Addison Rae turned heads at the 2023 Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on Dec. 3, wearing a completely see-through dress with sparkly embellishments, a plunging neckline and backless design.

She's all that and more.

Addison Rae made sure all eyes were on her at the 2023 Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on Dec. 3. For the fanciful affair, the TikToker sizzled in a completely sheer black halter gown that left little to the imagination.

The actress' risqué Roberto Cavalli dress, which was pulled straight from the spring/summer 2024 runway, featured see-through lace material with embellished leaf motifs for extra oomph.

The design also included a plunging neckline with laces that wrapped down to her belly button and a backless design that grazed her derrière.

She accessorized with coordinating black underwear and matching platform heels. Keeping the attention on her bold dress, the 23-year-old opted for a simple, barely-there makeup look and beachy waves. "magical night!!!" Addison captioned her Instagram that evening, "so lucky to be here."

Of course, the She's All That actress wasn't the only star to wear a fierce ensemble at the event.

Dua Lipa slipped into a similar outfit, rocking a black sheer lace dress from Chanel and coordinating lingerie. Plus, Chrissy Teigen and Laura Harrier also left little to the imagination with their off-white peek-a-boo looks.

Kevin Winter/WireImage

And while completely see-through styles ruled at 2023 Academy Museum Gala, stars also opted for colorful designs with Oprah, Angela Bassett, and Killers of the Flower Moon's Lily Gladstone painting the red carpet in vibrant shades of purple, crimson and orange.

JC Olivera/FilmMagic

But don't just take our word for it. Keep reading to see all of the fabulous looks at the 2023 Academy Museum Gala.

Taylor Hill/WireImage

Selena Gomez

In Valentino.

Taylor Hill/WireImage

Rachel Zegler

In Vivienne Westwood.

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Sheryl Lee Ralph

In Christian Siriano.

Taylor Hill/WireImage

Zoë Kravitz

In Saint Laurent.

Taylor Hill/WireImage

Keke Palmer 

In Monique Lhuillier.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

Billie Eilish

In Jean Paul Gaultier.

Taylor Hill/WireImage

Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz

Nicola in Valentino.

Taylor Hill/WireImage

Michelle Williams

In Louis Vuitton.

Kevin Winter/WireImage

Addison Rae

In Roberto Cavalli.

Taylor Hill/WireImage

Kaia Gerber

In custom Celine.

Taylor Hill/WireImage

Oprah & Gayle King

Oprah in Dolce & Gabbana.

Taylor Hill/WireImage

Dua Lipa

In Chanel.

Taylor Hill/WireImage

Gemma Chan

In Louis Vuitton.

Taylor Hill/WireImage

Hari Nef

In Mugler.

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Jodie Turner-Smith

In Christopher John Rogers.

Taylor Hill/WireImage

Demi Moore

In Tamara Ralph.

Taylor Hill/WireImage

America Ferrera

In Chanel

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

Da'Vine Joy Randolph

In custom Elisabetta Franchi.

Taylor Hill/WireImage

Salma Hayek

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Julianne Moore

