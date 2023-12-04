Addison Rae Leaves Little to the Imagination in Sheer Risqué Gown

Watch : Bryce Hall Reacts After Getting Blocked By Addison Rae

She's all that and more.

Addison Rae made sure all eyes were on her at the 2023 Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on Dec. 3. For the fanciful affair, the TikToker sizzled in a completely sheer black halter gown that left little to the imagination.

The actress' risqué Roberto Cavalli dress, which was pulled straight from the spring/summer 2024 runway, featured see-through lace material with embellished leaf motifs for extra oomph.

The design also included a plunging neckline with laces that wrapped down to her belly button and a backless design that grazed her derrière.

She accessorized with coordinating black underwear and matching platform heels. Keeping the attention on her bold dress, the 23-year-old opted for a simple, barely-there makeup look and beachy waves. "magical night!!!" Addison captioned her Instagram that evening, "so lucky to be here."

