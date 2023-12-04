Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Details Sex Life With Ex Kody Brown

Other than Meri Brown declaring "we don't go weird," (as in her saying sex is not a group activity), the stars of Sister Wives have largely kept the doors to their bedroom shut. But now, Janelle Brown is spilling the tea on her sex life with ex Kody Brown.
And as she noted during the Sister Wives: One on One special, "there was definitely physical compatibility" between the two.
Still, Janelle doesn't consider herself someone to kiss and tell. "I'm not someone who goes around blabbing like that," she told host Sukanya Krishnan during part two of the sitdown, which aired Dec. 3. "That's not me. I don't talk about that stuff."
Although, the reality star acknowledged she'll "hint at it"—sharing "everything was very good in that department." And when Sukanya asked if making up after an argument was the "best part of it all," Janelle replied, "Oh yeah."
However, Kody stressed that his plural marriage with Janelle was about more than just sex. "These are loving relationships," he said. "Sex is part of it, but that's not a focus."
Janelle was one of Kody's four wives along with Meri, Christine Brown and Robyn Brown (although he is only legally wed to Robyn, he still considered himself spiritually married to the other three). However, Kody—who shares six of his 18 children with Janelle—suggested she wasn't in love with him when they tied the knot.
"She was attracted to me," he said. "I know she wasn't in love with me."
During the most recent season of Sister Wives, fans learned more about the fallout of Janelle and Kody's relationship. They revealed their separation during last December's Sister Wives: One on One special, roughly a year after Christine announced her split from Kody. Meri and Kody shared their decision to "permanently terminate" their marriage a month later in January 2023, resulting in Robyn being the sole wife.
