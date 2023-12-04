Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Details Sex Life With Ex Kody Brown

In part two of the Sister Wives: One on One special, Janelle Brown looked back at her sex life with ex Kody Brown and noted “everything was very good in that department.”

Watch: Sister Wives: Kody Brown Feels Objectified by Janelle

Other than Meri Brown declaring "we don't go weird," (as in her saying sex is not a group activity), the stars of Sister Wives have largely kept the doors to their bedroom shut. But now, Janelle Brown is spilling the tea on her sex life with ex Kody Brown.

And as she noted during the Sister Wives: One on One special, "there was definitely physical compatibility" between the two.

Still, Janelle doesn't consider herself someone to kiss and tell. "I'm not someone who goes around blabbing like that," she told host Sukanya Krishnan during part two of the sitdown, which aired Dec. 3. "That's not me. I don't talk about that stuff."

Although, the reality star acknowledged she'll "hint at it"—sharing "everything was very good in that department." And when Sukanya asked if making up after an argument was the "best part of it all," Janelle replied, "Oh yeah."

However, Kody stressed that his plural marriage with Janelle was about more than just sex. "These are loving relationships," he said. "Sex is part of it, but that's not a focus."

photos
Sister Wives' Christine Brown & David Woolley's Road to Marriage

Janelle was one of Kody's four wives along with Meri, Christine Brown and Robyn Brown (although he is only legally wed to Robyn, he still considered himself spiritually married to the other three). However, Kody—who shares six of his 18 children with Janelle—suggested she wasn't in love with him when they tied the knot.

"She was attracted to me," he said. "I know she wasn't in love with me."

During the most recent season of Sister Wives, fans learned more about the fallout of Janelle and Kody's relationship. They revealed their separation during last December's Sister Wives: One on One special, roughly a year after Christine announced her split from Kody. Meri and Kody shared their decision to "permanently terminate" their marriage a month later in January 2023, resulting in Robyn being the sole wife

For a recap on the love lives of the Sister Wives stars, keep reading.

Kody Brown & Robyn Brown

"She looked like a soccer mom," Kody Brown once joked on Sister Wives of meeting then-single mom Robyn in 2009. "She had a van, three kids and was divorced. I thought, 'I didn't need a van, a divorced woman, and three kids in my life—that's just trouble.'"

Nearly a decade and a half on, though, they're still kicking it, the pair adding son Solomon, 12, and daughter Ariella, 7, to the squad. As for bringing on other teammates, it's not in the game plan. "I really, really struggle with it because it feels, like, 'Oh, well. Those didn't work. So, on to [someone] new,'" Robyn said on the December Sister Wives: One on One special of Meri, Janelle and Christine leaving the fold. "That's hard for me. That's really, really hard for me. It feels disrespectful."

Christine Brown

She got the man and the family. Going official with her and David Woolley's romance on Valentine's Day 2023, Christine Brown shared, "I finally found the love of my life, David. The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took its first breath. He's wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this."

Two months later he added to the fantasy with a spring proposal. "David treats me like a queen and tells me I'm beautiful everyday," Christine told People. "I've never been in love like this before and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it."

Tying the knot in Utah Oct. 7, she wrote, "I'm so blessed! I've married my best friend."

Madison Brown

The first of the 18 Brown children to walk down the aisle, Janelle's eldest daughter, Madison Brown, now 28, wed Caleb Brush at a 2016 outdoor wedding in Montana captured by TLC's cameras. Nearly seven years later, the two have multiplied their love with Josephine joining big brother Axel, 6, and big sister Evie, 4, in February.  

"One month as a family of 5 and my heart is bursting," North Carolina-based Maddie wrote on Instagram in March. "I didn't know this kind of peace amongst chaos could be had."

Leon Brown

Four years after their engagement aired on the TLC reality show, Meri Brown's only child, Leon Brown, has settled in Denver with partner Audrey Kriss. "my sweetest symphony," Leon, 28, raved of their fiancé. "Life with you truly is so sweet." Echoed Audrey, "Being your partner and watching your growth and coming into yourself over the years has been an honor and joy."

Logan Brown

Eldest kid Logan Brown, 29, got the gang back together when he married longtime girlfriend Michelle Petty in Arizona this past October. "It was a beautiful day and this mama's heart was mush the whole time," Janelle shared on Instagram of her son's wedding. "You always have such a sense of peace when your children find amazing life partners."

Mykelti Brown

More than six years after her 2016 wedding to Antonio "Tony" Padron, Mykelti Brown joked that they'd already tested the limits of their marriage vows by welcoming twins Archer and Ace into the fold in November 2022. 

"We have 3 kids and 4 moves under our belt," noted the 27-year-old, also mom to Avalon, 2. "A whole lot of good times and some hard times #surprisetwins But here we are still doing this whole marriage thing."

Aspyn Brown

In the five years since they wed, Christine's daughter Aspyn Brown, 28, and husband Mitch Thompson have traveled everywhere from Paris to Alaska. But last December, they put down roots, Mitch sharing on Instagram, "We bought our first home! Just in time for Christmas."

Gwendlyn Brown

Before hitting their one-year anniversary, Christine's daughter Gwendlyn Brown and love Beatriz Queiroz went to the happiest place on earth and marked six months together with chocolate fondue. Then came the really sweet part. The 22-year-old shared a glimpse at the candlelit, rose-filled proposal on Instagram in November 2022, writing simply, "i'm engaged!!" 

The couple wed in July, sharing the news on Instagram the caption: "Say hello to mrs (x2) queiroz."

