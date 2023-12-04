Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Details Sex Life With Ex Kody Brown

Watch : Sister Wives: Kody Brown Feels Objectified by Janelle

Other than Meri Brown declaring "we don't go weird," (as in her saying sex is not a group activity), the stars of Sister Wives have largely kept the doors to their bedroom shut. But now, Janelle Brown is spilling the tea on her sex life with ex Kody Brown.

And as she noted during the Sister Wives: One on One special, "there was definitely physical compatibility" between the two.

Still, Janelle doesn't consider herself someone to kiss and tell. "I'm not someone who goes around blabbing like that," she told host Sukanya Krishnan during part two of the sitdown, which aired Dec. 3. "That's not me. I don't talk about that stuff."

Although, the reality star acknowledged she'll "hint at it"—sharing "everything was very good in that department." And when Sukanya asked if making up after an argument was the "best part of it all," Janelle replied, "Oh yeah."

However, Kody stressed that his plural marriage with Janelle was about more than just sex. "These are loving relationships," he said. "Sex is part of it, but that's not a focus."