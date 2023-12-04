Paris Hilton’s Throwback Photos With Britney Spears Will Have You in The Zone

Watch : Paris Hilton Says She & Britney Spears INVENTED Selfies

Paris Hilton's birthday tribute will have you saying gimme more.

The Paris in Love celebrated longtime pal Britney Spears' 42nd birthday by sharing an adorable collection of photos of the duo throughout the years.

"So many fun memories together. Love you so much," Paris captioned the Dec. 2 post. "Sending you lots of love on your special day! Keep shining sis."

Among the sweet moments of the pair throughout the aughts were snaps from backstage at award shows—one where the duo both sported Y2K crop tops—and from legendary pap walks in L.A. In the final pic, both Britney and Paris don black headbands, short skirts, and link up arm in arm. The whole post is eponymous of their friendship and the duo's mid-aughts charm.



Naturally, fans were sliving for this birthday shoutout. In fact, one commenter noted, "I was raised by Paris & Britney," earning a double tap from the DJ.

Of course, Paris has often shared memories of her and Britney over the years. In fact, just last month she commemorated the anniversary of her and the "Gimme More" singer's selfie night. A night that, according to Paris, history was made.