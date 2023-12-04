Paris Hilton’s Throwback Photos With Britney Spears Will Have You in The Zone

Paris Hilton shared a sweet shoutout to Britney Spears, complete with a whole lot of early-aughts snaps, to celebrate the singer’s 42nd birthday.

By Olivia Evans Dec 04, 2023 4:06 PMTags
Watch: Paris Hilton Says She & Britney Spears INVENTED Selfies

Paris Hilton's birthday tribute will have you saying gimme more

The Paris in Love celebrated longtime pal Britney Spears' 42nd birthday by sharing an adorable collection of photos of the duo throughout the years.  

"So many fun memories together. Love you so much," Paris captioned the Dec. 2 post. "Sending you lots of love on your special day! Keep shining sis."

Among the sweet moments of the pair throughout the aughts were snaps from backstage at award shows—one where the duo both sported Y2K crop tops—and from legendary pap walks in L.A. In the final pic, both Britney and Paris don black headbands, short skirts, and link up arm in arm. The whole post is eponymous of their friendship and the duo's mid-aughts charm. 


Naturally, fans were sliving for this birthday shoutout. In fact, one commenter noted, "I was raised by Paris & Britney," earning a double tap from the DJ.  

Of course, Paris has often shared memories of her and Britney over the years. In fact, just last month she commemorated the anniversary of her and the "Gimme More" singer's selfie night. A night that, according to Paris, history was made.

"17 years ago, Britney and I created the selfie!" the 42-year-old captioned the Nov. 19 post. "Tag me in your most epic selfies to celebrate the most iconic invention."

And in addition to sharing snaps about their iconic mid-aughts moments—including her, Britney and Lindsay Lohan's now-notorious girls' night out in 2006—on social media, Paris has also reflected on her decades-long friendship with the Grammy winner. 

Instagram/@parishilton

"She's one of the kindest people in the world and is such an angel," Paris told E! News in 2022. "She is not like any of the people in this town. She means a lot to me." 

Keep reading to see more photos of the lucky birthday girl from throughout the years.

Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock
1993
L. Busacca/Getty Images
1998
Larry Marano/Getty Images
1999
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc
1999
Kevin Mazur Archive/WireImage
1999
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
2000
Getty Images
2000
Doug Pensinger/ALLSPORT
2001
Kevin Kane/WireImage
2001
Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images
2001
2170/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
2002
Vince Bucci/Getty Images
2002
Kevin Kane/WireImage
2003
Franck Danielson/WireImage.com
2004
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
2004
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images
2004
Matthew Simmons/Getty Images for Rolling Stone
2005
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
2005
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
2008
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
2009
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
2009
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
2010
Steve Granitz/WireImage
2011
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
2011
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for City of Hope
2012
Isaac Brekken/WireImage
2013
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
2013
Sascha Steinbach/Getty Images
2014
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for EJAF
2014
Denise Truscello/Getty Images
2015
