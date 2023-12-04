Pregnant Ashley Benson and Brandon Davis Step Out for Date Night at Lakers Game

Pregnant Pretty Little Liars star Ashley Benson and husband Brandon Davis were seen having a date night at a Lakers game.

Watch: Ashley Benson is MARRIED and EXPECTING!

Ashley Benson is showing off her pretty little family.

The Pretty Little Liars alum and her husband Brandon Davis, who are expecting their first baby together, packed on the PDA while at a Los Angeles Lakers game on Dec. 2. 

Their latest date night comes one month after a source confirmed Ashley's pregnancy to E! News. Most recently, the Spring Breakers star was seen showing off her growing bump while shopping for baby clothes in Beverly Hills on Nov. 6. 

Their outing also comes after multiple outlets reported that the duo tied the knot just days later on Nov. 8.

In July, Ashley announced the couple's engagement, showing off her oval-cut diamond to her Instagram Story.

"My best frienddddd," the 33-year-old wrote at the time. "I love you."

This weekend's game, however, isn't the first time the basketball team was the couple's choice for a date night. In fact, Ashley and the oil heir were first linked in January when the two were photographed sitting courtside at a Lakers game. 

photos
Ashley Benson's Best Looks

Though the Pixels actress has given fans a brief look into her relationship with Brandon on social media, she prefers to lock her personal life in her pocket.

"I usually keep my relationships private," Ashley told Cosmopolitan U.K. in 2021. "You obviously can't help if you get photographed together. [But] it's more sacred that way. Those private moments are for you and your partner, and I think it's best not to be over-exposed, and you can really protect your relationship if you're not exploiting it." 

And while speculation can be frustrating, Ashley noted it's inevitable. She added, "People can say whatever they want about me, but unless you know me, you don't really know anything at all."

Keep reading to learn more about the couple's whirlwind romance.

Rockin' Out

The two sit on adult-size Baby Bjorn bouncers at the Babylist showroom and shop in Beverly Hills, Calif. Nov. 6, 2023, one day after a source confirmed to E! News that the actress is pregnant with the couple's first baby.

On Nov. 8, multiple sources reported Ashley and Brandon had gotten married.

Browsing Babylist's Showroom and Shop

Picking Out Baby Clothes

Visiting Babylist's Showroom and Shop

The two visit the space in Beverly Hills Nov. 6, 2023, one day before a source confirmed to E! News that the actress is pregnant with the couple's first baby.

Engaged

Ashley confirms the pair's engagement in July 2023.

Bling Alert

PDA Alert

Brandon kisses his partner at the Los Angeles Lakers-Orlando Magic game at Crypto.com Arena.

They Score!

Ashley and Brandon watch the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Orlando Magic at Crypto.com Arena in L.A. Oct. 30, 2023.

Summer Date Night

The two are spotted out in Los Angeles in June 2023.

Night Stroll

The two are seen out and about in Los Angeles in May 2023.

Couple's Night Out

The pair go on a date in Los Angeles in April 2023.

Date Night

The two are spotted out in Los Angeles in January 2023.

Romance Rumors

The two spark romance rumors when they are seen on what appears to be a date at the Los Angeles Lakers-Miami Heat game at Crypto.com Arena in L.A. in January 2023.

All Smiles

Look of Love

