Pregnant Ashley Benson and Brandon Davis Step Out for Date Night at Lakers Game

Watch : Ashley Benson is MARRIED and EXPECTING!

Ashley Benson is showing off her pretty little family.

The Pretty Little Liars alum and her husband Brandon Davis, who are expecting their first baby together, packed on the PDA while at a Los Angeles Lakers game on Dec. 2.

Their latest date night comes one month after a source confirmed Ashley's pregnancy to E! News. Most recently, the Spring Breakers star was seen showing off her growing bump while shopping for baby clothes in Beverly Hills on Nov. 6.

Their outing also comes after multiple outlets reported that the duo tied the knot just days later on Nov. 8.

In July, Ashley announced the couple's engagement, showing off her oval-cut diamond to her Instagram Story.

"My best frienddddd," the 33-year-old wrote at the time. "I love you."

This weekend's game, however, isn't the first time the basketball team was the couple's choice for a date night. In fact, Ashley and the oil heir were first linked in January when the two were photographed sitting courtside at a Lakers game.