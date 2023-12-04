Pregnant Ashley Benson and Brandon Davis Step Out for Date Night at Lakers Game

Ashley Benson is showing off her pretty little family.
The Pretty Little Liars alum and her husband Brandon Davis, who are expecting their first baby together, packed on the PDA while at a Los Angeles Lakers game on Dec. 2.
Their latest date night comes one month after a source confirmed Ashley's pregnancy to E! News. Most recently, the Spring Breakers star was seen showing off her growing bump while shopping for baby clothes in Beverly Hills on Nov. 6.
Their outing also comes after multiple outlets reported that the duo tied the knot just days later on Nov. 8.
In July, Ashley announced the couple's engagement, showing off her oval-cut diamond to her Instagram Story.
"My best frienddddd," the 33-year-old wrote at the time. "I love you."
This weekend's game, however, isn't the first time the basketball team was the couple's choice for a date night. In fact, Ashley and the oil heir were first linked in January when the two were photographed sitting courtside at a Lakers game.
Though the Pixels actress has given fans a brief look into her relationship with Brandon on social media, she prefers to lock her personal life in her pocket.
"I usually keep my relationships private," Ashley told Cosmopolitan U.K. in 2021. "You obviously can't help if you get photographed together. [But] it's more sacred that way. Those private moments are for you and your partner, and I think it's best not to be over-exposed, and you can really protect your relationship if you're not exploiting it."
And while speculation can be frustrating, Ashley noted it's inevitable. She added, "People can say whatever they want about me, but unless you know me, you don't really know anything at all."
Keep reading to learn more about the couple's whirlwind romance.