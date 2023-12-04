The Best Pet Christmas Sweaters to Get Your Furry Friend in the Holiday Spirit

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Your furry companion is undoubtedly the heart and soul of your home, and this Christmas, it's time to let them in on the holiday festivities! Whether you're throwing a laid-back ugly sweater get-together or prepping for the yearly family Christmas card, give your pet the chance to join the party with a cozy and cute holiday sweater. From snug fleece-lined capes for the fashion-conscious to playful outfits transforming your fluffball into an elf, Santa, or even a reindeer, there's a perfect choice for every furry sidekick.
Beyond the undeniable cuteness factor, these outfits also provide an extra layer of warmth for your pet as the cold temperatures set in. With sizes accommodating both petite companions and larger ones, every pet is accounted for. So, if you're ready to sprinkle Christmas joy throughout the whole family, check out some of our top picks below and let the holiday spirit envelop every member of your household!
Maxbone Holiday Glitz Feather Onesie
Perfect for the family Christmas card photoshoot, this Maxbone Holiday Glitz feather onesie is just as glamorous as it is high-quality thanks to its super soft viscose nylon yarn blend. Trust us when we tell you your pup will immediately steal the show.
LUBOT Ugly Christmas Sweater
We can't get over how cute this pink little sweater adorned with Santa heads is. It's also available in a black and green colorway, and there's even a matching adult sweater so you can twin with your furry friend!
Mark and Graham Fair Isle Dog Sweater
Wrap your pup in festive warmth with this cozy Fair Isle sweater, blending comfort with a touch of seasonal style. Its super-soft fabric and convenient collar opening make leash attachment a breeze—ideal for town strolls or cozy lodge days. Plus, add an extra personal touch by embroidering your pup's name for a customized flair.
CuteBone Ugly Dog Christmas Sweater Dress
Adorned with charming Christmas trees and delicate snowflakes, this green sweater dress is as festive as it gets. And for the extra cute factor, a delightful pom-pom bow adorns the ensemble, bouncing merrily as they dash around the neighborhood.
Merry Makings Tartan Plaid Playsuit
Cozy up by the fire, taste-test Christmas cookies, and dance under twinkling lights with your pet in the Tartan Plaid playsuit from Merry Makings—it's the perfect ensemble for warm and festive holiday moments. Did we mention there's an adult-size version too?
ABRRLO Christmas 3-Piece Snowflake Set
Come rain or shine, your furry friend will be all set with this cozy knit hat paired with a charming Fair Isle reindeer sweater. And for those extra chilly days, don't forget the matching scarf to round off the adorable ensemble.
Merry Makings Cozy Cat Cape
For the feline fashionista who isn't a fan of traditional sweaters, the Cozy Cat cape from Merry Makings is the purrfect solution—keeping them stylish, comfortable, and warm all at once. Watch your kitty strut around the Christmas tree with absolute flair in this fabulous cape.
FitFrenchie Llama Alpaca Cactus Christmas Sweater
The Christmas connection between llamas, cacti, and festive vibes might remain a mystery, but one thing's certain—this lightweight sweater is undeniably adorable.
NACOCO Dog Snowman Sweater
Let your furry friend flaunt their style in a festive red and green striped sweater featuring a friendly snowman design. What's even better? It comes in sizes up to 3X, ensuring that even our larger canine pals can join in on the holiday festivities.
Sanwuta Christmas LED Reindeer Dog Hoodie
Keep your big dog snug and warm all winter with this irresistibly cuddly hoodie, crafted from a sweatshirt-like fleece for ultimate comfort. Complete with festive antlers and lights, it not only adds a touch of holiday spirit but also ensures those nighttime walks are both merry and well-lit.
