Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix Shares Guest Star Jesse Montana Has Been Diagnosed With Brain Tumor

Watch : 'Vanderpump Rules' Reveals Explosive Season 11 Teaser

Ariana Madix is detailing difficult news about a friend.

The Vanderpump Rules star has shared that Jesse Montana, who has appeared on the Bravo show multiple times over the years as a guest star, has been diagnosed with a brain tumor.

"No one is cooler than my dear friend @thejessemontana," Ariana captioned a Dec. 3 Instagram featuring a carousel of images of her and Jesse. "Right now he needs our good thoughts and our help. the short version is this: jesse has a tumor in his brain and will be having surgery this coming monday."

And in addition to including a link to a GoFundMe page in her bio, Ariana added in her post, "Jesse is truly one of a kind in every way. if you are lucky enough to meet him, you are immediately struck by his generosity and beauty inside and out. i love you so much. dark crystal unicorn elixir of life always and forever. you got this."

Ariana's post was full of support for Jesse, including from other VPR castmates and alum, with both Scheana Shay and Brittany Cartwright adding prayer hand emojis in the comment section.