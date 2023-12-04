These 40 Holiday Gifts From Kardashian-Jenner Brands Will Make You Say "You're Doing Amazing, Sweetie"

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The Kardashian-Jenner family always goes all out for the holidays. If you want to channel your favorite reality TV family, all you need to do is shop. We may not have the same gifting budget, but there are so many great Hanukkah and Christmas gift ideas from brands founded by Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Scott Disick, and Travis Barker.
Here are some standout presents from SKIMS, Kylie Cosmetics, Good American, Grandeza, Safely, and more Kardashian-Jenner brands. You'll adore these picks more than the diamond earrings Kim lost in the ocean.
Kardashian-Jenner Gift Ideas
Good American Always Fits Good Waist Skinny Jeans
Clothes can be tough to gift because of sizing. The Good American Always Fits Collection solves that problem. These jeans stretch up to 4 sizes, so you always have the perfect fit. I thought it was too good to be true. However, I bought a pair at an all-time high weight, lost 22 pounds, then gained back a few, and I'm still wearing the same jeans through so many fluctuations. The hype is so real with this collection. My favorite style is the Good American Good Waist Skinny Jeans.
Kris Jenner MasterClass On the Power of Personal Branding
Get into a Kardashian/Jenner state of mind with branding insights from the architect herself, the one and only Kris Jenner. She shares details on building her family's empire and insights that you can use for your own career in 12 video lessons.
Grandeza Hot Sauce 2 Pack
Add some flavor to any meal with Rob's Grandeza Hot Sauce.
Barker Wellness Co Kourtney x Barker Rejuvenate Magnesium Bath Flakes
Remind your loved ones to prioritize self-care with bath flakes from Kourtney's Barker Wellness collab. This formula reduces inflammation with ingredients that detoxify, rejuvenate, and hydrate the skin, per the brand.
Moon Kendall Jenner Teeth Whitening Pen
This product is from Kendall Jenner's Moon collab. Keep this with you, so you can whiten your teeth at any time and make a dazzling impression. The brand claims that you can "take your look to a new level within just 30 seconds of that first use." There are 3 flavors to choose from.
An Amazon customer raved, "I love owning a product that I can depend on every single day to make my smile appearance 110% better... Quick to dry and instant results. I didn't have to wait more than 30 seconds to see that my smile was Whiter than it was before"
SKIMS Fleece Sleep Unisex Slipper
Cozy slippers are a winter must-have. These are next-level soft and come in 3 cute prints.
Kylie Skin Lips Trio
Lip care should be top of mind with the harsh winter weather. Exfoliate, hydrate, and smooth your lips with these self-care essentials I've been obsessed with. This bundle has a sugar lip scrub, hydrating mask, and lip oil.
Kylie Cosmetics Lip Vault
Channel your inner Kylie Jenner with a vault of her go-to lip shades in 4 different finishes: matte, velvet, glossy, and blotted matte. The set has $94 value. Here's what's in the bundle:
- act casual matte liquid lipstick (rosy pink)
- khlo$ matte liquid lipstick (warm beige nude)
- slept on high gloss (watermelon with gold shimmer)
- posie k velvet liquid lipstick (vibrant berry)
- bikini bod lip blush (light warm rose)
SKIMS Cozy Knit Gloves
I have the SKIMS Cozy Knit Gloves in pink and black. They also come in white. The fabric is so soft and warm in the winter cold.
Kylie Cosmetics Kris Curetini Undereye Patches
Give your under eyes some love with these cooling, hydrating patches from this Kris' Kylie Cosmetics collab. A shopper raved, "Blown away. This product is awesome - it's like an instant brighter and makes me looked refreshed!"
Mini Face Duo Set
Get rid of dead skin cells and get a baby smooth complexion with this winter savior. This set has a powerful (yet gentle) resurfacing mask and a hydrating face cream that your skin will just love.
SKIMS Fits Everybody Thong 5-Pack
Skip the gift wrapping and get this 5-pack of SKIMS thongs, which are packaged in a beautiful present-ready box. There are 3 color combinations to choose from.
Kylie Skin Vanilla Bath Collection Bundle
Give the gift of relaxation with a vanilla-scented bath bundle. The set has a body scrub, body wash, and body lotion that will leave your skin feeling silky-soft.
SKIMS Hotel Shine Long Sleeve Button Up Sleep Set
Give everyday luxury with this sophisticated and soft sleep set, which comes in 3 stunning colorways.
Kylie Cosmetics Kris Collection Lip Crayon
These lip crayons from Kris and Kylie's collab have you covered for any occasion. These have a great staying power and the feel soft on my lips. The shades are:
- Classic Kris (warm peachy nude)
- Don't F*ck With Me (warm medium pink)
- But As Her Manager… (bright red orange)
Safely Bright Candle
Create an ambiance and awaken your senses with the Bright Candle with notes of rose, grapefruit, cassis, amber, and cedar wood.
Good American Sherpa Trench and Good American Small Sherpa Bag
This sherpa trench coat is cozy and cool. It is the only reason to leave the house during cold winter weather. And if you want to go all out with the sherpa aesthetic, the matching bag is the perfect complement to this gift.
If you shop today, you will get a 25% discount on the coat when you check out.
SKIMS Cozy Knit Unisex Robe
I have this robe in every color and print because the SKIMS Cozy fabric is just unbeatable. It's so warm, so soft, and so perfect for a gift.
Talentless Core Crossbody Bag
Talentless is famous for its cozy lounge pieces, but don't sleep on the other products. This crossbody bag is a daily essential.
SKIMS Fleece Sleep Pet Hoodie
Don't forget about your pets when you do your holiday shopping! These adorable hoodies come in 4 colors with sizes ranging from XS to 3X.
SKIMS Cozy Knit Blanket
If you love the SKIMS Cozy Collection you'll die over the softness of this SKIMS Cozy blanket. Warning: it will be tough to get off the couch when you have this blanket in your life. There are 3 colors to choose from.
SKIMS Gift Bags
Ditch the wrapping paper and make gifting easier this holiday season with these bags from SKIMS that you can use over and over again.
SKIMS Cozy Knit Scarf
Bundle up with a super-cute scarf that's just as warm as it is cute.
Kylie Cosmetics Kendall Collection Blush and Highlighter Cheek Quad
If you like to go back and forth between using cream and powder formulas. This quad from Kendall's Kylie Cosmetics collab is perfect for you. You can mix, match, and layer these blushes and highlighters to create variety of looks.
Barker Wellness Co Kourtney x Barker Body Butter
Keep your skin moisturized, glowing, and balanced with this lightweight lotion that's formulated with a non-comedogenic blend of shea butter, organic jojoba, organic sweet Almond, coconut, lavender, and Vitamin E.
Safely Good Aura Candle
Combine everything you love about Good American and Safely with this collab. The Good Aura Candle burns up to 110 hours with notes of palo santo, sage, vanilla, sandalwood, and amber.
Kylie Baby Mini Baby Set Bundle
This gift is perfect for the youngest Kardashian/Jenner fans. The Kylie Baby Mini Baby Bundle Set includes the full range of skincare and haircare products in mini sizes— which are great for travel and also a smart way to try out the brand at a lower price point. The set comes with a super soft pink towel with a hood and a travel case.
It's also available in blue.
Kylie Cosmetics Kendall Collection Pressed Powder Palette
This palette from Kendall's Kylie Cosmetics collab has the perfect balance of neutral and fun shades.I have been using Kylie eyeshadows for years. They're nicely pigmented, easy to blend, and they don't run all over the rest of your makeup. The palette is a great buy if you want to revamp your eyeshadow collection because you get 18 shades with this one.
Talentless Womens Signature Essentials Set
This is the ultimate gift bundle with signature products from Talentless. Choose your favorite colors and sizes of the following products:
- Women's Lightweight Crewneck
- Women's Lightweight Hoodie
- Women's Lightweight Sweatpants
- Women's Raw Hem Crop Baby Tee
- Pair of Socks
SKKN BY KIM Cleanser
I have the most reactive skin, so it has taken me years to find a gentle cleanser that doesn't cause irritation. This is the one! It's hydrating and it removes makeup, sunscreen, and unwanted oils with ease. I also love that it's fragrance-free. It's a great staple for any skincare routine. Thank you, Kim.
Safely Scent Diffuser Plugin Starter Kit
Turn any room in your home into an upscale experience with with the Safely Scent Diffuser Starter Kit. It comes with one plug-in warm and one fragrance refill, which lasts up to 100 days. There are 3 scents to choose from:
- Rise- A naturally uplifting scent with notes of orange flower, sweet jasmine, and earthy woods
- Bright- A crisp scent with notes of pink grapefruit, cassis, rose, violet, amber, and cedarwood
- Calm- A relaxing scent with notes of lavender, coconut milk, lemon, tonka, rose, vanilla, and bois de gaiac woods
Good American Belted Puffer Coat and Good American Large Puffer Bag
Puffers are always on-trend in winter, but you can always do more. Go all out with this chic and warm puffer coat and get the puffer bag that matches. Both styles come in pink and black.
If you shop today, a 25% discount will be applied to the coat when you check out.
Moon Kendall's Faves
Give your loved ones a reason to smile with these dental must-haves. The bundle has stain prevention teeth wipes, whitening toothpaste, teeth whitening pen, a whitening booster.
Boohoo by Kourtney Kardashian Barker Sunflower Blink 182 T-Shirt
Fan out over Blink-182 with a comfy t-shirt from Kourtney's boohoo collab.
Boohoo by Kourtney Kardashian Blink 182 Smiley Hoodie
Bundle up and showcase your Blink-182 fandom with a cute hoodie that Kourtney designed for boohoo.
Poosh X Alkaglam Carbon Purifying Mist
This product is 52 toners in one bottle. Refill it once a week for a whole year. Just add distilled water and use this spray for "cleaner, clearer, nourished, and more hydrated skin," according to the brand.
Want to do more Kardashian-Jenner inspired shopping? Here's everything you need to know about the Good American jeans that stretch four sizes.