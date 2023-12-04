Taylor Swift Cheers on Travis Kelce at Kansas City Chiefs Game Against Green Bay Packers

Watch : Travis Kelce Thanks Taylor Swift for Her Support

In this moment now, capture it, remember it: Taylor Swift cheering on Travis Kelce at the Kansas City Chiefs' game against the Green Bay Packers.

The singer attended the matchup at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Dec. 3. And as always, she brought her game-day style. Sporting the Chiefs' team colors, Taylor wore a red coat to the event and paired it with a black turtleneck and matching skirt. The 12-time Grammy winner finished her look with a pair of boots, chain 'round her neck and her signature red lip and swept her hair into a bun.

Inside her stadium suite, Taylor rooted for the Chiefs along with Brittany Mahomes, wife of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and Lyndsay Bell, who's married to tight end Blake Bell. And while the Kansas City team lost with a final score of 19 to 27, it looks like the trio still had a great time.

This marked Taylor's fifth NFL appearance since she and Travis first sparked romance rumors a few months ago. Of course, the athlete has cheered on the "Bejeweled" artist, too. Take, for instance, when he attended her Eras Tour concert in Buenos Aires, where they were also seen sharing a post-show kiss.