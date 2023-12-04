Taylor Swift Cheers on Travis Kelce at Kansas City Chiefs Game Against Green Bay Packers

Taylor Swift attended her fifth NFL game this season as she watched Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs play against the Green Bay Packers in Wisconsin on Dec. 3.

In this moment now, capture it, remember it: Taylor Swift cheering on Travis Kelce at the Kansas City Chiefs' game against the Green Bay Packers. 

The singer attended the matchup at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Dec. 3. And as always, she brought her game-day style. Sporting the Chiefs' team colors, Taylor wore a red coat to the event and paired it with a black turtleneck and matching skirt. The 12-time Grammy winner finished her look with a pair of boots, chain 'round her neck and her signature red lip and swept her hair into a bun. 

Inside her stadium suite, Taylor rooted for the Chiefs along with Brittany Mahomes, wife of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and Lyndsay Bell, who's married to tight end Blake Bell. And while the Kansas City team lost with a final score of 19 to 27, it looks like the trio still had a great time.

This marked Taylor's fifth NFL appearance since she and Travis first sparked romance rumors a few months ago. Of course, the athlete has cheered on the "Bejeweled" artist, too. Take, for instance, when he attended her Eras Tour concert in Buenos Aires, where they were also seen sharing a post-show kiss.

But the story of us Travis and Taylor doesn't end there. She's also shown him subtle signs of support on social media, and he's given her sweet shout-outs on his podcast. Plus, Taylor and Travis been seen hanging out together on several occasions, from dinner dates in NYC to holiday hangouts with Brittany and Patrick in Kansas City.

To see photos from Taylor's recent game day appearance, keep reading.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Go Team!

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs during the team's game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Wisconsin.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

A Supportive Squad

And they weren't the only ones inside the stadium suite. Lyndsay Bell, wife of tight end Blake Bell, also joined them.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Game Day

Their excitement around the game? You can't tell them to shake it off.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Rocking the Red

Lyndsay, Taylor and Brittany made sure to wear the Kansas City Chiefs' team colors for the game.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Hugs All Around

The pals, who've previously displayed their game-day handshake, shared a squeeze.

