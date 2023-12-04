Florence Pugh Is Hit in the Face by a Thrown Object at Dune: Part Two Event

Florence Pugh gave fans some cause to worry, darling.
Footage shared to social media from the 2023 Comic Con in São Paulo on Dec. 3 shows the Don't Worry Darling actress being struck by an object thrown on stage during a panel for Dune: Part Two.
In the clip, Florence is seen standing alongside director Dennis Villeneuve and her castmates Timothée Chalamet, Austin Butler and Zendaya when an object thrown from the audience hits the 27-year-old in the face. Per the footage, Florence flinches and appears to say "ow," before bending down to pick up whatever has been thrown.
The Little Women actress, who has not yet addressed the moment publicly, did not appear to be seriously injured in the clip.
The moment involving Florence is the latest in a perplexing trend of audience members throwing objects onstage, most often at concerts, which has resulted in multiple instances of artists being struck or injured.
Since Bebe Rexha was hit in the face by a phone at her concert in June, which resulted in a black eye, a number of musicians have since suffered a similar fate—Kelsea Ballerini was hit in the face by a bracelet, Cardi B was splashed by a fan's drink and, strangest of all, a fan threw a bag of their mother's ashes onstage at a Pink concert, among other incidents.
In fact, throwing things has seemed to become enough of a trend that a number of musicians have spoken out against it.
Charlie Puth came to his fellow artists' defense in June, tweeting on X, formerly known as Twitter, "This trend of throwing things at performers while they are on stage must come to an end. It's so disrespectful and very dangerous. Please just enjoy the music I beg of you."
And country music legend Tim McGraw also urged fans to be humble and kind when attending concerts and live events.
"I think it's terrible," he told CNN in July of the trend. "I mean, you could really injure somebody and you could miss and hit somebody in the audience and injure somebody. What happens if somebody gets hurt? Then it ruins the show for everybody. If somebody can't continue performing."
