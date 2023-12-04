Florence Pugh Is Hit in the Face by a Thrown Object at Dune: Part Two Event

Florence Pugh was struck in the face by an object thrown by a fan during a panel for Dune: Part Two at the 2023 Comic Con in São Paulo, Brazil.

Florence Pugh gave fans some cause to worry, darling.

Footage shared to social media from the 2023 Comic Con in São Paulo on Dec. 3 shows the Don't Worry Darling actress being struck by an object thrown on stage during a panel for Dune: Part Two

In the clip, Florence is seen standing alongside director Dennis Villeneuve and her castmates Timothée Chalamet, Austin Butler and Zendaya when an object thrown from the audience hits the 27-year-old in the face. Per the footage, Florence flinches and appears to say "ow," before bending down to pick up whatever has been thrown.

The Little Women actress, who has not yet addressed the moment publicly, did not appear to be seriously injured in the clip.

The moment involving Florence is the latest in a perplexing trend of audience members throwing objects onstage, most often at concerts, which has resulted in multiple instances of artists being struck or injured.

Since Bebe Rexha was hit in the face by a phone at her concert in June, which resulted in a black eye, a number of musicians have since suffered a similar fate—Kelsea Ballerini was hit in the face by a braceletCardi B was splashed by a fan's drink and, strangest of all, a fan threw a bag of their mother's ashes onstage at a Pink concert, among other incidents. 

In fact, throwing things has seemed to become enough of a trend that a number of musicians have spoken out against it. 

Charlie Puth came to his fellow artists' defense in June, tweeting on X, formerly known as Twitter, "This trend of throwing things at performers while they are on stage must come to an end. It's so disrespectful and very dangerous. Please just enjoy the music I beg of you."

And country music legend Tim McGraw also urged fans to be humble and kind when attending concerts and live events. 

"I think it's terrible," he told CNN in July of the trend. "I mean, you could really injure somebody and you could miss and hit somebody in the audience and injure somebody. What happens if somebody gets hurt? Then it ruins the show for everybody. If somebody can't continue performing."

Manny Carabel/Getty Images for 2023 Tribeca Festival
Nick Jonas

The Jonas Brothers member had to send out an S.O.S and ask fans to stop throwing things on stage after two bracelets almost hit him at a California stop on the group's tour. 

Natasha Campos/Getty Images for Tres Generaciones
Cardi B

In case it wasn't clear, Cardi B does not like it like that. When a front row patron splashed their drink on the performer mid-set at Drai's Beachclub in Las Vegas July 29, she responded by throwing her microphone

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement that an unidentified woman reported a battery case the day after the concert, but noted no arrest or citations have been issued. On Aug. 3, Cardi's lawyers told TMZ that police informed them no chargers would be filed against the singer.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp
Bebe Rexha

Baby, Bebe Rexha is gonna have the best f--kin' night of her life no matter what happens. Struck in the face when a man at her June show in NYC threw a phone, she later posted a photo of her injured eye, writing, "Im good."

Todd A Spodek, a lawyer for Nicolas Malvagna, who was arrested and charged with assault, told TMZ, "As a fan, Mr. Malvagna's sole intention was to have Ms. Rexha take photos with his phone, and return it as a keepsake. It was never his intention to injure Ms. Rehxa."

Will Heath/NBC
Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini didn't find it all that charming when someone tossed jewelry up on stage during a June performance in Idaho. "Someone threw a bracelet, it hit me in the eyes," she wrote on Instagram Stories days later, "and it more so just scared me than hurt me."

Matt Baron/BEImages/Shutterstock
Ava Max

Listen, she's not that sweet. Ava Max had words for the man who assaulted her during an L.A. performance this past June. "He slapped me so hard that he scratched the inside of my eye," the "Sweet but Psycho" singer wrote on Twitter. "He's never coming to a show again."

Jerod Harris/Getty Images for dcp
Pink

Pink thought the fan who randomly passed her a wheel of Brie while she was singing at at the British Summer Time Festival in London this past June was kinda grate. "What the f--k," the musician said, as she reached for the dairy. "I wanna kiss you on the mouth."

But just give us a reason for why another fan tossed a bag of ashes the very next day. "This is your mom?" the "What About Us" singer asked. "I don't know how to feel about this."

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Harry Styles

A sign of the times? Harry Styles had to get away from numerous flying objects during his recently wrapped Love on Tour, including, inexplicably, a handful of Skittles at a 2022 show in Los Angeles. A rep for the taste the rainbow brand later tweeted, "Didn't think I needed to say this: Please don't throw Skittles."

Environmental Media Association
Billie Eilish

What a boob. As Billie Eilish sang "Lost Cause" at a February 2022 show, one fan tossed a set of false boobs at her. But proving that she's, uh, breast under pressure, the seven-time Grammy winner flung them back into the crowd and kept going. 

Todd Owyoung/NBC
Kid Cudi

Uh, guys, he warned you. Moments after Kid Cudi told the crowd at his 2022 Rolling Loud set, "Yo, I'm going to walk off this stage, if y'all throw one more f--king thing up here, I will leave," he was pegged with yet another object. So he left. 

Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic)
Ariana Grande

Arianators were left feeling sour after Ariana Grande was beaned with a lemon while headlining Coachella in 2019. And though the singer was definitely not so into it, into it, into it, she brushed off the fruit, telling the crowd, "One of ya'll threw a lemon at me, s--t."

