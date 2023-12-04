Billie Eilish Confirms She Came Out in Interview and Says She Didn't Realize People Didn't Know

Watch : Billie Eilish on Coming Out: “Wasn’t It Obvious”

Billie Eilish is clarifying that did in fact come out publicly.

The Grammy winner has confirmed that she did so in her recent Variety Power of Women cover story, during which she said she was attracted to women.

When asked by Variety at its 2023 Hitmakers event Dec. 2 if she meant to come out in the November interview, the singer responded, "No, I didn't, but I kinda thought, wasn't it obvious?" I didn't realize people didn't know."

Billie added that she didn't really "believe in" coming out, adding, "I'm just like, why can't we just exist? I've been doing this for a long time and I just didn't talk about it. I saw the article and I was like, 'Oh, I guess I came out today.' OK, cool. It's exciting to me because I guess people didn't know, so it's cool that they know. Ooh, I'm nervous talking about it. But no, I am for the girls."

The 21-year-old also said, regarding her thoughts about women, "I'm still scared of them but I think they're pretty."