Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Spotted at Kansas City Christmas Bar With Patrick and Brittany Mahomes

Taylor Swift was spotted back in Kansas City with Travis Kelce , this time at a Christmas pop-up bar, where they and his Kansas City Chiefs teammates enjoyed a holiday party.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce provide extra Claus for excitement for many Kansas City folk enjoying a night out. 

On Dec. 1, the couple was spotted together at one of the area's Christmas-themed Miracle pop up bars. The "Blank Space" singer and Kansas City Chiefs star tight end attended his team's holiday, as seen in fan photos, including one of the two that was shared on the venue's Instagram Stories.

The pic, which went viral on Twitter, Taylor is seen inside Miracle Kansas City talking to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Mahomes, who is pictured from behind like Travis, wearing a beige costume onesie.

On Dec. 2, Brittany—who has become friendly with the Grammy winner in recent months amid her blossoming romance with the athlete—shared an Instagram pic of herself and her husband wearing matching beige reindeer costume onesies while posing next to Chiefs tight end Blake Bell and wife Lyndsay Bell, who are dressed in matching Christmas tree onesies. Patrick's wife captioned her post, "Falalalalalalalalala."

Taylor Swift Cheers on Travis Kelce at Her 4th Kansas City Chiefs Game

Taylor arrived in town days after attended Beyoncé's Renaissance tour film premiere in London. The "Wildest Dreams" singer recently began a two-month break from her own Eras tour. She recently finished a series of concerts in South America. Travis joined her in Buenos Aires, Argentina last month and received an onstage shoutout at one of her shows. The two were also photographed kissing backstage.

Taylor has traveled to Kansas City a few times to visit Travis since the pair first sparked romance rumors in the late summer following his now-famous failed attempt to initially get in contact with her at her concert at Arrowhead in July. She has watched him play with the Chiefs four times, including twice at home at Arrowhead Stadium.

Look back at Taylor's NFL game style below:

NFL Debut

While supporting Travis Kelce as the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 24, her first-ever NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium, Taylor Swift sported DÔEN's white Lois Tank and Ksubi's distressed denim shorts, which she paired with a Chiefs windbreaker and matching New Balance sneakers.

Welcome to New Jersey

For the Chiefs' Oct. 1 game against the New York Jets, held at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, Taylor wore Area's denim shorts, which quickly sold out. The singer completed the look with Christian Louboutin boots and Gant's relaxed leather shirt.

Classic Swift

And Taylor couldn't forget her signature red lip for the star-studded game.

Erin Andrews Assist

For the Chiefs' Oct. 12 game, where she spent time with Travis' dad Ed Kelce, Taylor wore a Chiefs jacket from WEAR, a line by Erin Andrews (who Travis has credited for connecting him with Taylor).

Suite Style

Taylor, who also spent time with quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Mahomes at the game, sported a Balenciaga corset top underneath the Chiefs jacket.

She's Got His Number

Taylor had an extra special accessory on her wrist for the Chiefs' Oct. 22 game: An Erimish bracelet with Travis' jersey number on it.

Are You Ready For It?

...we can't calm down.

