Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Spotted at Kansas City Christmas Bar With Patrick and Brittany Mahomes

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce provide extra Claus for excitement for many Kansas City folk enjoying a night out.

On Dec. 1, the couple was spotted together at one of the area's Christmas-themed Miracle pop up bars. The "Blank Space" singer and Kansas City Chiefs star tight end attended his team's holiday, as seen in fan photos, including one of the two that was shared on the venue's Instagram Stories.

The pic, which went viral on Twitter, Taylor is seen inside Miracle Kansas City talking to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Mahomes, who is pictured from behind like Travis, wearing a beige costume onesie.

On Dec. 2, Brittany—who has become friendly with the Grammy winner in recent months amid her blossoming romance with the athlete—shared an Instagram pic of herself and her husband wearing matching beige reindeer costume onesies while posing next to Chiefs tight end Blake Bell and wife Lyndsay Bell, who are dressed in matching Christmas tree onesies. Patrick's wife captioned her post, "Falalalalalalalalala."