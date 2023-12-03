The Challenge's Ashley Cain Expecting Baby 2 Years After Daughter Azaylia's Death

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

Ashley Cain is preparing to become a father again after losing his baby girl to cancer.

The retired soccer star, who competed on MTV's The Challenge in 2019, has revealed that a longtime female friend he had been seeing romantically told him she is pregnant. The baby, a boy, will be his second child and is due to arrive in January. The news comes more than two years after Ashley and ex-girlfriend Safiyya Vorajee's daughter Azaylia Diamond Cain died at age 8 months after battling leukemia.

"My journey now is about navigating how to be the best daddy to my daughter in Heaven," he wrote on Instagram Dec. 2, "whilst also trying to be the best father to my son on Earth."

Ashley detailed the journey to baby No. 2 after navigating loss in an emotional on-camera interview with The Sun, posted Dec. 2. "I believe after having Azaylia that I was put on this earth to be a father," he said, "And then the thought of potentially having another child after losing one was very difficult to understand for me."