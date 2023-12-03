Supernatural Actor Mark Sheppard Says He Had 6 "Massive" Heart Attacks

Watch : Jensen Ackles & Jared Padalecki Talk "Supernatural" Success

Supernatural alum Mark Sheppard is recovering from a major health ordeal that nearly killed him.

The 59-year-old, who played Crowley on the CW series, revealed Dec. 2 that he was hospitalized after suffering six heart attacks.

"You're not going to believe this!" he wrote on Instagram, alongside a selfie taken from a hospital bed. "Was on my way to an appointment yesterday when I collapsed in my kitchen. Six massive heart attacks later, and being brought back from dead 4 times."

Mark went on to detail what appeared to lead to his medical emergency. "I apparently had a 100% blockage in my LAD," he said, referring to his left anterior descending artery. "The Widowmaker."

The actor praised his wife Sarah Louise Fudge—with whom he shares daughter Isabella Rose, 7, the youngest of his three children—and the first responders and Burbank, Calif. hospital doctors and other medical personnel that treated him.