Tori Spelling and Her Kids Have a Family Night Out at Jingle Ball 2023

Tori Spelling stepped out with her and ex Dean McDermott's children for a festive evening at the 2023 Jingle Ball, two weeks after he spoke out about their breakup.

By Corinne Heller Dec 03, 2023 12:55 AMTags
FamilyMusicTori SpellingCeleb KidsHolidays
Tori Spelling and her children were ready for some early holiday cheer after a difficult time.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum attended the star-studded 2023 Jingle Ball concert in Los Angeles Dec. 1 with the four youngest of her and Dean McDermott's five kids—Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 6. This marked the first red carpet event for Tori since June, when she and the Chopped Canada alum attended the Stand for Kids Gala with their four youngest kids—and with their eldest Liam, 16, absent then as well. That was the last time the former couple stepped out together.

The Jingle Ball also took place months after Tori and their children moved out of their family home after discovering what she had said was an "extreme mold problem" that made them ill and two weeks after Dean spoke out about the breakdown of his marriage to Tori for the first time, in a DailyMail.com interview. Dean also revealed to the outlet that he had sought treatment for alcohol addiction at a rehab facility in the summer.

E! News had reached out to Tori's rep for comments and has not heard back.

At the Jingle Ball, the actress was all smiles as she posed for photos with her and Dean's kids on the red carpet. Tori wore a red and black, sequined houndstooth patterned long sleeve crop top and matching mini skirt, paired with black, knee-high leather platform boots. The children dressed casually, with Hattie sporting an Olivia Rodrigo concert T-shirt (the singer was one of the event's performers).

Taylor Hill/WireImage

Also in attendance at the Jingle Ball: The star's longtime friends and fellow Beverly Hills, 90210 alumni Jennie Garth and Ian Ziering—who brought along his daughters Mia, 12, and Penna, 10. Tori was not photographed with either of her former costars. She was seen on camera greeting Flavor Flav (another one of the concert's performers).

See photos of Tori, her kids, the rapper and other celebs at the 2023 Jingle Ball below:

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Ryan Seacrest

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Tori Spelling & Family

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Doechii

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Jenna Ushkowitz

Taylor Hill/WireImage,

T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Jennie Garth

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Trista Sutter & Bob Guiney

Leon Bennett/WireImage

Olivia Rodrigo

Leon Bennett/WireImage

Flavor Flav

Leon Bennett/WireImage

Paris Hilton

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Teddi Mellencamp & Family

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Ian Ziering & Family

Leon Bennett/WireImage

Rachel "Raquel" Leviss

Leon Bennett/WireImage

Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

P1Harmony

Leon Bennett/WireImage

Ashley Iaconetti

Leon Bennett/WireImage

Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan

Leon Bennett/WireImage

Maddie Ziegler

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Serena Pitt & Joe Amabile

Leon Bennett/WireImage

Dixie D'Amelio

Leon Bennett/WireImage

T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach

Leon Bennett/WireImage

GUNNAR

Leon Bennett/WireImage

Teddi Mellencamp

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Ben Higgins & Jessica Clarke

Leon Bennett/WireImage

Niall Horan

Leon Bennett/WireImage

(G)I-DLE

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

charlieonnafriday

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Andrea Barber

Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images

Sabrina Carpenter

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Miguel

