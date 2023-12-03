Tori Spelling and Her Kids Have a Family Night Out at Jingle Ball 2023

Watch : Tori Spelling Kisses New Man After Dean McDermott Split

Tori Spelling and her children were ready for some early holiday cheer after a difficult time.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum attended the star-studded 2023 Jingle Ball concert in Los Angeles Dec. 1 with the four youngest of her and Dean McDermott's five kids—Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 6. This marked the first red carpet event for Tori since June, when she and the Chopped Canada alum attended the Stand for Kids Gala with their four youngest kids—and with their eldest Liam, 16, absent then as well. That was the last time the former couple stepped out together.

The Jingle Ball also took place months after Tori and their children moved out of their family home after discovering what she had said was an "extreme mold problem" that made them ill and two weeks after Dean spoke out about the breakdown of his marriage to Tori for the first time, in a DailyMail.com interview. Dean also revealed to the outlet that he had sought treatment for alcohol addiction at a rehab facility in the summer.

