Tori Spelling and Her Kids Have a Family Night Out at Jingle Ball 2023

Tori Spelling and her children were ready for some early holiday cheer after a difficult time.
The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum attended the star-studded 2023 Jingle Ball concert in Los Angeles Dec. 1 with the four youngest of her and Dean McDermott's five kids—Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 6. This marked the first red carpet event for Tori since June, when she and the Chopped Canada alum attended the Stand for Kids Gala with their four youngest kids—and with their eldest Liam, 16, absent then as well. That was the last time the former couple stepped out together.
The Jingle Ball also took place months after Tori and their children moved out of their family home after discovering what she had said was an "extreme mold problem" that made them ill and two weeks after Dean spoke out about the breakdown of his marriage to Tori for the first time, in a DailyMail.com interview. Dean also revealed to the outlet that he had sought treatment for alcohol addiction at a rehab facility in the summer.
E! News had reached out to Tori's rep for comments and has not heard back.
At the Jingle Ball, the actress was all smiles as she posed for photos with her and Dean's kids on the red carpet. Tori wore a red and black, sequined houndstooth patterned long sleeve crop top and matching mini skirt, paired with black, knee-high leather platform boots. The children dressed casually, with Hattie sporting an Olivia Rodrigo concert T-shirt (the singer was one of the event's performers).
Also in attendance at the Jingle Ball: The star's longtime friends and fellow Beverly Hills, 90210 alumni Jennie Garth and Ian Ziering—who brought along his daughters Mia, 12, and Penna, 10. Tori was not photographed with either of her former costars. She was seen on camera greeting Flavor Flav (another one of the concert's performers).
See photos of Tori, her kids, the rapper and other celebs at the 2023 Jingle Ball below: