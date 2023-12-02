Blake Lively Shares Her Thoughts on Beyoncé and Taylor Swift "Aligning"

Watch : Taylor Swift Proves She's Crazy In Love With Beyoncé

Blake Lively wants to remind you who run the world.

The Gossip Girl alum joined her BFF Taylor Swift at the London premiere of Beyoncé's Renaissance tour film Nov. 30, during which the two pop queens posed for pics together. Blake later shared her own photos from the event, including an image of herself chatting with Bey.

"When I grew up, women were always pit against one another," Blake wrote on Instagram Dec. 2. "It took me until adulthood to see that the instinct for women to lift each other up to their highest potential is the norm not the exception. Most of my best friends are women who would've been packaged to me as threats or competition. It's our job to show younger generations the power in aligning rather than dividing."

The actress also joked, "All this to say, @beyonce and @taylorswift neither of you have to be threatened by my pop stardom. There's space for us all."

Blake then praised the guest of honor for her work. "Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé. In theaters now," she wrote, "And even better than you can imagine."