Vanderpump Rules Alum Raquel Leviss Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Scandoval

Ex-Vanderpump Rules star Rachel Leviss, formerly known as Raquel Leviss, has returned to the red carpet for the first time since her affair with former costar Tom Sandoval was revealed in March and spurred his breakup with longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix. Rachel attended iHeartRadio's KIIS-FM Jingle Ball in Los Angeles Dec. 1, one day after announcing her new podcast Rachel Goes Rogue, which is set to debut on the streamer in January.
The former reality star, who announced her exit from the Bravo series in August, wore a semi nude, sequined pink and silver corset dress and black platform sandals to the star-studded holiday concert.
Rachel last walked a red carpet March 1, when she taped an episode of Bravo's Watch What Happens Live just days before her and Tom's "Scandoval" cheating scandal erupted. He addressed the affair, which lasted several months, for the first time March 7, apologizing on Instagram to Ariana for his "reckless decisions," while Rachel she broke her silence about the matter a day later.
"I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships," the former beauty queen wrote on her own page. "There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana."
Later in March, the cast of Vanderpump Rules filmed the three-part season 10 reunion, during which the entire cast confronted Tom and Rachel about their affair. The episodes aired in May and June. On the third one, Rachel came face-to-face with Ariana for the first time since the scandal broke and apologized to her in person. Ariana was not having it, and told her she thought she was "lower than the f--king lowest of low people" and a "f--king psychopath."
Rachel had sought mental health treatment following the scandal and in October, in honor of World Mental Health Day, Rachel auctioned off two items that were at the center of the controversy—her TomTom hoodie and a lightning bolt necklace that she had bought to match Tom's during their romance, to benefit the National Alliance on Mental Illness. They fetched a total of $14,800 on eBay.
"I am currently in the process of letting go of things that no longer serve me," Rachel had shared with fans on her Instagram Stories. "As I was cleaning out my closet, I have found a few items that are a little bit triggering and I just don't want to see them. I don't want to have them in my possession. I will never wear them again."
She added, "It's all about creating a better mindset, changing your environment so that you can set yourself up for success."
