Vanderpump Rules Alum Raquel Leviss Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Scandoval

Rachel Leviss, formerly known as Raquel Leviss, returned to the red carpet for the first time since it was revealed her Vanderpump Rules costar Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix with her.

Watch: Raquel Leviss Blocks Tom Sandoval on Her 29th Birthday

She's back...

Ex-Vanderpump Rules star Rachel Leviss, formerly known as Raquel Leviss, has returned to the red carpet for the first time since her affair with former costar Tom Sandoval was revealed in March and spurred his breakup with longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix. Rachel attended iHeartRadio's KIIS-FM Jingle Ball in Los Angeles Dec. 1, one day after announcing her new podcast Rachel Goes Rogue, which is set to debut on the streamer in January.

The former reality star, who announced her exit from the Bravo series in August, wore a semi nude, sequined pink and silver corset dress and black platform sandals to the star-studded holiday concert.

Rachel last walked a red carpet March 1, when she taped an episode of Bravo's Watch What Happens Live just days before her and Tom's "Scandoval" cheating scandal erupted. He addressed the affair, which lasted several months, for the first time March 7, apologizing on Instagram to Ariana for his "reckless decisions," while Rachel she broke her silence about the matter a day later.

A Timeline of the Vanderpump Rules Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Break Up Drama

"I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships," the former beauty queen wrote on her own page. "There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana."

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Later in March, the cast of Vanderpump Rules filmed the three-part season 10 reunion, during which the entire cast confronted Tom and Rachel about their affair. The episodes aired in May and June. On the third one, Rachel came face-to-face with Ariana for the first time since the scandal broke and apologized to her in person. Ariana was not having it, and told her she thought she was "lower than the f--king lowest of low people" and a "f--king psychopath."

Taylor Hill/WireImage

Rachel had sought mental health treatment following the scandal and in October, in honor of World Mental Health Day, Rachel auctioned off two items that were at the center of the controversy—her TomTom hoodie and a lightning bolt necklace that she had bought to match Tom's during their romance, to benefit the National Alliance on Mental Illness. They fetched a total of $14,800 on eBay.

"I am currently in the process of letting go of things that no longer serve me," Rachel had shared with fans on her Instagram Stories. "As I was cleaning out my closet, I have found a few items that are a little bit triggering and I just don't want to see them. I don't want to have them in my possession. I will never wear them again."

She added, "It's all about creating a better mindset, changing your environment so that you can set yourself up for success."

(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family.)

See more pics of Rachel and photos of other stars at the 2023 Jingle Ball below:

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Ryan Seacrest

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Tori Spelling & Family

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Doechii

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Jenna Ushkowitz

Taylor Hill/WireImage,

T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Jennie Garth

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Trista Sutter & Bob Guiney

Leon Bennett/WireImage

Olivia Rodrigo

Leon Bennett/WireImage

Flavor Flav

Leon Bennett/WireImage

Paris Hilton

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Teddi Mellencamp & Family

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Ian Ziering & Family

Leon Bennett/WireImage

Rachel "Raquel" Leviss

Leon Bennett/WireImage

Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

P1Harmony

Leon Bennett/WireImage

Ashley Iaconetti

Leon Bennett/WireImage

Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan

Leon Bennett/WireImage

Maddie Ziegler

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Serena Pitt & Joe Amabile

Leon Bennett/WireImage

Dixie D'Amelio

Leon Bennett/WireImage

T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach

Leon Bennett/WireImage

GUNNAR

Leon Bennett/WireImage

Teddi Mellencamp

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Ben Higgins & Jessica Clarke

Leon Bennett/WireImage

Niall Horan

Leon Bennett/WireImage

(G)I-DLE

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

charlieonnafriday

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Andrea Barber

Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images

Sabrina Carpenter

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Miguel

