Vanderpump Rules Alum Raquel Leviss Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Scandoval

Watch : Raquel Leviss Blocks Tom Sandoval on Her 29th Birthday

She's back...

Ex-Vanderpump Rules star Rachel Leviss, formerly known as Raquel Leviss, has returned to the red carpet for the first time since her affair with former costar Tom Sandoval was revealed in March and spurred his breakup with longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix. Rachel attended iHeartRadio's KIIS-FM Jingle Ball in Los Angeles Dec. 1, one day after announcing her new podcast Rachel Goes Rogue, which is set to debut on the streamer in January.

The former reality star, who announced her exit from the Bravo series in August, wore a semi nude, sequined pink and silver corset dress and black platform sandals to the star-studded holiday concert.

Rachel last walked a red carpet March 1, when she taped an episode of Bravo's Watch What Happens Live just days before her and Tom's "Scandoval" cheating scandal erupted. He addressed the affair, which lasted several months, for the first time March 7, apologizing on Instagram to Ariana for his "reckless decisions," while Rachel she broke her silence about the matter a day later.