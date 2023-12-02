Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Make Red Carpet Debut as a Couple at Jingle Ball

Watch : Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes Break Social Media Silence

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are red carpet official.

The former co-hosts of ABC News's morning program GMA3 attended iHeartRadio's KIIS-FM 2023 Jingle Ball together Dec. 1, marking their first celebrity event since they went public with their controversial romance almost one year ago.

Amy, 50, wore a strapless black leather mini dress to the concert, while T.J., 46, sported a black velvet tux with no tie. The two were photographed packing on the PDA on the red carpet and Amy also shared a video of T.J. playfully placing a stuffed animal on her chest, with her laughing in response.

The pair's joint appearance comes four days before they are set to launch their new iHeartRadio podcast, Amy & T.J.

The couple first sparked romance rumors in November 2022 when they were being photographed acting flirty on an Upstate New York trip. At the time, they were legally married to other people—Amy to Melrose Place alum Andrew Shue (their divorce was finalized this past March) and T.J. to Marilee Fiebig (they settled their divorce in October).