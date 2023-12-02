Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Make Red Carpet Debut as a Couple at Jingle Ball

Former GMA3 co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, who drew controversy over their romance, have made their relationship red carpet official.

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are red carpet official.

The former co-hosts of ABC News's morning program GMA3 attended iHeartRadio's KIIS-FM 2023 Jingle Ball together Dec. 1, marking their first celebrity event since they went public with their controversial romance almost one year ago.

Amy, 50, wore a strapless black leather mini dress to the concert, while T.J., 46, sported a black velvet tux with no tie. The two were photographed packing on the PDA on the red carpet and Amy also shared a video of T.J. playfully placing a stuffed animal on her chest, with her laughing in response.

The pair's joint appearance comes four days before they are set to launch their new iHeartRadio podcast, Amy & T.J.

The couple first sparked romance rumors in November 2022 when they were being photographed acting flirty on an Upstate New York trip. At the time, they were legally married to other people—Amy to Melrose Place alum Andrew Shue (their divorce was finalized this past March) and T.J. to Marilee Fiebig (they settled their divorce in October).

In late December 2022, Amy and T.J. confirmed their romance when they were photographed sharing a steamy kiss during a visit to Miami.

The following month, ABC News announced that the two would be leaving GMA3 and the network overall, saying in a statement, "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News. We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."

Instagram / Amy Robach

Over the past year, while they avoided red carpet events, Amy and T.J. have been since spotted together in public several times. They ran two half marathons together as well as the 2023 New York City marathon in November.

Taylor Hill/WireImage

The previous month, T.J. shared a photo of the two together on his Instagram for the first time and Amy followed suit in November while announcing they would again be working together, this time on a podcast.

"How's this for instagram official? #silentnomore," she captioned a Nov. 1 Instagram post. 'Amy & T.J. December 5th. Listen on the iHeartRadio app and everywhere podcasts are heard. @amyandtjpodcast."

Leon Bennett/WireImage

On Nov. 28, Amy promoted their podcast again, writing that "Why yes, we will be serving tea…"

See photos of celebs at the 2023 Jingle Ball below:

