Barbie’s Simu Liu Shares He's Facing Health Scares

Watch : Simu Liu Tells How Ryan Gosling Exuded Ultimate "Kenergy" for Barbie

Simu Liu is under the weather.

The Barbie actor shared that he's been experiencing "health scares," leading him to cancel his appearance at Disney World's 2023 Candlelight Processional.

"For those who were looking forward to seeing me, know that I was equally looking forward to be a part of your holidays," Liu wrote on his Instagram Story Nov. 30, per People. "The health of myself and my family are of paramount importance to me."

While the 34-year-old is "absolutely gutted" by the situation, he decided to stay home due to his undisclosed medical issues.

Instead, the Shang-Chi star is hoping to return to narrate the EPCOT Christmas event next year, adding, "Let's all keep fingers crossed for 2024!"

Liu recently underwent surgery after tearing his Achilles tendon during what he described to People as an "Olympic-style tournament of sports" in Miami, where his friends played volleyball and basketball against each other.

The procedure left him in a cast and using crutches, but he didn't let it get him down during the tropical trip.