Ruby Franke’s Husband Files for Divorce Amid Her Child Abuse Allegations

Watch : Ruby Franke's Sister "Disgusted" by Child Abuse Charges

Content warning: This story discusses child abuse.

Ruby Franke's husband is moving forward with their legal separation.

Kevin Franke filed for divorce from the parent vlogger amid her child abuse case in Utah, according to a domestic relations injunction obtained by NBC News.

While the outlet notes divorce records are kept private in the state, both spouses—who made videos on the 8 Passengers YouTube channel—are prohibited from harassing each other and disparaging the other in front of their kids, per the filing.

But their breakup isn't new: In September, Kevin's lawyer Randy Kester said the couple had been living apart for over a year.

He also defended Kevin's parenting, calling him a "good person" while speaking on Good Morning America.

"He's a very gentle guy," the attorney said. "And no one has ever made any allegations that he's physically abused those kids or anyone else."

E! News has reached out to lawyers for Ruby and Kevin for comment on the divorce filing but hasn't heard back.