Ruby Franke’s Husband Files for Divorce Amid Her Child Abuse Allegations

Content warning: This story discusses child abuse.
Ruby Franke's husband is moving forward with their legal separation.
Kevin Franke filed for divorce from the parent vlogger amid her child abuse case in Utah, according to a domestic relations injunction obtained by NBC News.
While the outlet notes divorce records are kept private in the state, both spouses—who made videos on the 8 Passengers YouTube channel—are prohibited from harassing each other and disparaging the other in front of their kids, per the filing.
But their breakup isn't new: In September, Kevin's lawyer Randy Kester said the couple had been living apart for over a year.
He also defended Kevin's parenting, calling him a "good person" while speaking on Good Morning America.
"He's a very gentle guy," the attorney said. "And no one has ever made any allegations that he's physically abused those kids or anyone else."
E! News has reached out to lawyers for Ruby and Kevin for comment on the divorce filing but hasn't heard back.
In August, Ruby and her business partner Jodi Hildebrandt were arrested after a law enforcement official found Ruby's 12-year-old son emaciated with open wounds and duct tape on his wrists and ankles, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by NBC News.
"The juvenile was asking for food and water," read an Aug. 31 press release from Santa Clara-Ivins Public Safety Department. "The condition of the juvenile was so severe that they were seen by Santa Clara-Ivins EMS and transported to a local area hospital."
Ruby's 10-year-old daughter was additionally found malnourished at Jodi's house and taken to the hospital as well, per the affidavit.
Ultimately, the influencer's four minor children were placed under the care of Utah's Division of Child and Family Services, according to the Santa Clara-Ivins PSD.
Ruby and Jodi were then charged with six counts of felony child abuse, per legal documents obtained by E! News Sept. 6.
Each count carries a sentence of up to 15 years in prison, as well as a $10,000 fine, as stated in a press release shared by the Washington County Attorney in Utah.
Attorneys for the two women have not returned E! News' requests for comment on the charges.
