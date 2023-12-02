Beyoncé Only Allowed Blue Ivy to Perform on Renaissance Tour After Making This Deal

Beyoncé initially wasn't crazy in love with the idea of having her daughter Blue Ivy Carter dance on stage at the Renaissance World Tour.
However, the "Energy" singer changed her mind after coming to an agreement with the tween, who she shares with husband Jay-Z. As the 42-year-old recounted in her new documentary Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, "I made a deal with her and I said, 'If you practice and you show you the commitment, I'll let you do one show.'"
"I did not think it was an appropriate place for an 11-year-old on a stadium stage," Beyoncé admitted. "All the things that I had to go through—the obstacles I had to overcome—prepared me, and she hasn't had that struggle."
Blue made her big debut during the tour's Paris stop in May. Though Beyoncé thought Blue cuffed it, her daughter's spirit was tested after seeing criticism online saying that her dancing was "not great."
Not one to let negativity break her soul, Blue got into formation and worked even harder during practice. "I feel like now my mindset has changed," she said in the movie. "I actually have to wake up in the morning and go and rehearsals, and I actually have to work hard."
Blue added, "I can see that the more I do it, the better I become."
Her persistence and dedication impressed Bey, who eventually allowed her to perform at more shows on tour.
"Blue is fearless," the Grammy winner gushed. "What I love the most is she becomes fearless, and I can see the growth and the confidence and her trusting herself more and more."
Bey—who also shares 6-year-old twins Rumi and Sir with Jay—added that her 2019 track "My Power" is the "perfect song" for Blue to dance to onstage.
"That's my bloodline," she said, referencing a lyric from the tune. "Blue comes up fighting against all of the negativity that was put on her simply because she was our kid. She was ready to take back her power."
It's a sentiment shared by Jay-Z, who got "goosebumps" seeing his daughter perform.
"Because Blue's been born into this world, she's been born into a life she didn't ask for," the rapper told CBS Mornings in October. "So, for her to be on that stage and reclaim her power, and the song is called 'My Power,' and it's just—you can't write a better script."
