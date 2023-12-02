Beyoncé Only Allowed Blue Ivy to Perform on Renaissance Tour After Making This Deal

Watch : Jay-Z and Beyoncé Almost Named Blue Ivy WHAT???

Beyoncé initially wasn't crazy in love with the idea of having her daughter Blue Ivy Carter dance on stage at the Renaissance World Tour.

However, the "Energy" singer changed her mind after coming to an agreement with the tween, who she shares with husband Jay-Z. As the 42-year-old recounted in her new documentary Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, "I made a deal with her and I said, 'If you practice and you show you the commitment, I'll let you do one show.'"

"I did not think it was an appropriate place for an 11-year-old on a stadium stage," Beyoncé admitted. "All the things that I had to go through—the obstacles I had to overcome—prepared me, and she hasn't had that struggle."

Blue made her big debut during the tour's Paris stop in May. Though Beyoncé thought Blue cuffed it, her daughter's spirit was tested after seeing criticism online saying that her dancing was "not great."