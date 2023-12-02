Beyoncé Only Allowed Blue Ivy to Perform on Renaissance Tour After Making This Deal

Beyoncé admitted she was reluctant to allow her and Jay-Z's 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter perform at her Renaissance World Tour. Find out what made the singer change her mind.

By Gabrielle Chung Dec 02, 2023 12:25 AMTags
MusicBeyoncéCeleb KidsKidsBlue Ivy CarterCelebrities
Watch: Jay-Z and Beyoncé Almost Named Blue Ivy WHAT???

Beyoncé initially wasn't crazy in love with the idea of having her daughter Blue Ivy Carter dance on stage at the Renaissance World Tour.

However, the "Energy" singer changed her mind after coming to an agreement with the tween, who she shares with husband Jay-Z. As the 42-year-old recounted in her new documentary Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, "I made a deal with her and I said, 'If you practice and you show you the commitment, I'll let you do one show.'"

"I did not think it was an appropriate place for an 11-year-old on a stadium stage," Beyoncé admitted. "All the things that I had to go through—the obstacles I had to overcome—prepared me, and she hasn't had that struggle." 

Blue made her big debut during the tour's Paris stop in May. Though Beyoncé thought Blue cuffed it, her daughter's spirit was tested after seeing criticism online saying that her dancing was "not great."

photos
Beyoncé's Star-Studded Renaissance Tour Film Premiere

Not one to let negativity break her soul, Blue got into formation and worked even harder during practice. "I feel like now my mindset has changed," she said in the movie. "I actually have to wake up in the morning and go and rehearsals, and I actually have to work hard."

Blue added, "I can see that the more I do it, the better I become." 

Her persistence and dedication impressed Bey, who eventually allowed her to perform at more shows on tour. 

"Blue is fearless," the Grammy winner gushed. "What I love the most is she becomes fearless, and I can see the growth and the confidence and her trusting herself more and more."

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Trending Stories

1

Former Child Star Jonathan Taylor Thomas Seen on Rare Public Outing

2

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song’s Sons Make First Public Appearance

3

Jeannie Mai Hints at Possible Infidelity in Response to Jeezy Divorce

Bey—who also shares 6-year-old twins Rumi and Sir with Jay—added that her 2019 track "My Power" is the "perfect song" for Blue to dance to onstage.

"That's my bloodline," she said, referencing a lyric from the tune. "Blue comes up fighting against all of the negativity that was put on her simply because she was our kid. She was ready to take back her power."

It's a sentiment shared by Jay-Z, who got "goosebumps" seeing his daughter perform.

"Because Blue's been born into this world, she's been born into a life she didn't ask for," the rapper told CBS Mornings in October. "So, for her to be on that stage and reclaim her power, and the song is called 'My Power,' and it's just—you can't write a better script."

To see more ***flawless moments from the Renaissance World Tour, keep reading.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood
Virgo's Groove
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood
Shinin', Shinin', Shinin', Shinin'
Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood
Queen Bey
Mason Poole
Silver Siren
Mason Poole
Lighting Up the Stage
Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood
Mood 4 Eva
Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood
Lady in Red
Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood
Beauty in Blue
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood
Alien Superstar
Andrew White
She's That Girl
Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood
Crazy in Love
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood
Freakum Dress
Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood
Crazy in Love
Sign up for E! Insider! Unlock exclusive content, custom alerts & more!

Trending Stories

1

Former Child Star Jonathan Taylor Thomas Seen on Rare Public Outing

2

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song’s Sons Make First Public Appearance

3

Jeannie Mai Hints at Possible Infidelity in Response to Jeezy Divorce

4

Bhad Bhabie Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby

5

Beyoncé Only Let Blue Ivy Perform on Tour After This Deal