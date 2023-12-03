These 15 Holiday Gifts for Foodies Are *Chef's Kiss*

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Chances are, there's a foodie among your loved ones. At the most basic level, a foodie is someone who loves food, but if you peel back the layers of the onion, you'll find that there's a wide variety of foodie types. From the one who loves to wine and dine at fine restaurants in their nicest dress to the one who loves getting cozy and binging their fave cooking show (fictional or not), the world of foodies is as flavorful as a lavish holiday feast.
What this means is that it'll take you a little extra leg work to find the perfect gift for each and every foodie in your life. Considering how busy this time of year gets, we've taken it upon ourselves as your shopping gurus to cook and serve up the best gift ideas for different types of foodies. Whether you know a foodie who loves to cook, bake, snack, or serve up Michelin star-worthy meals, we've got you covered.
Happy shopping, and bon appétit!
Gifts for Foodies Who Love to Cook
Soligt Cookbook Stand For Kitchen Counter
This recipe book holder is the perfect accessory for those who have a library full of their favorite recipes, either on their tablet or on paper. The tilt angle is fully adjustable, and the sturdy kickstand easily supports a thicker book for hands-free cooking. WHen not in use, you can fold up the backstand and hang it up for compact storage.
All-in-One Cutting Board Series
This cutting board is a cut above the rest for quite a few reasons. You can use it on either side; the juice groove side is helpful for catching excess liquids, while the fully flat side is great for times when you need more space. It features four non-slip silicone feet to keep the board secure either way, and this lightweight board is avialable in five sizes and three colors.
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
This TikTok-viral vegetable chopper has 83,500+ five-star reviews on Amazon, and it's one of those kitchen gadgets that are fully worth the hype. Save time in the kitchen by using the biult-in chop lid to cut food directly into the collection tray without the mess of a knife and cutting board. The seven-piece set comes with four interchangeable blade attachents.
Gifts for Foodies Who Love to Eat
Little Cat Snack Dishes - Set of 6
Elevate your cooking and dining experience by bringing out the "good china" — a.k.a. this purrr-fect set of cat dishes. From candies and side dishes to sauces and spices, these dishes are as versatile and functional as they are oh-so-cute.
Dyshayen Chenille Letter Clear Zipper Pouch For Travel
For the giftee who always makes sure to have an emergency snack stash in their car or purse, this aesthetic zipper pouch is sure to be a hit. It's designed with stitched chenille letter patches that are fun, preppy, and helpful in distinguishing the contents from other toiletry or makeup bags.
Mike's Hot Honey
Another internet-fave, Mike's Hot Honey has 27,100+ five-star Amazon reviews, mostly for the reason that it's simply delicious. You can put this on pizza, sandwiches, roasted veggies, fried chicken, and more — the possibilities are nearly endless. As one shopper best put it, "I can find only one issue with this Honey......I can't seem to run out of things to put it on!"
Gifts for Creative Foodies
Sondiko Butane Torch S400 - Refillable Kitchen Lighter
From decadent crème brûlées and glazed hams to seared steaks and melted cheeses, this multi-functional kitchen lighter is the perfect kitchen gadget for taking one's cooking game to the next level. The torch can be used at any angle (even upside down!) with effortless one-hand operation, and you can adjust the flame temperature and continuity.
KneadAce Sourdough Starter Jar WIth Date Marked Feeding Band
There's no better time to start making a sourdough starter than now, especially considering that they get better as more time passes. This sourdough starter kit is just what your giftee needs to get started on this wonderfu journey that leads to delectable crumpets, pancackes, pizza dough, scones, and so much more.
Cookie Shot Mold
Get in the festive holiday spirit with this cookie shot mold. Made of naturally heat-resisant and flexible material, this mold bakes six edible cookie shots that are bound to be delicious — all that's left is to fill them with your drink of choice.
Gifts for Pop Culture-Savvy Foodies
The Burn Cookbook: An Unofficial Unauthorized Cookbook For Mean Girls
If your giftee always wears pink on Wednesdays, they'll love The Burn Cookbook. It's not like a regular cookbook. It's a cool one, filled with delicious recipes and behind-the-scenes stories from the movie. How fetch.
George Foreman 4-Serving Removable Plate Electric Grill And Panini Press
Cook quick and tasty meals with this versatile George Foreman grill, which includes removable, dishwasher-safe grill plates. It's also designed with durable non-stick coating and super-quick heating time for efficient cooking. Just make sure not to keep it right next to your bed, where you could accidentally burn your foot. (No matter how great it might be to wake up to the smell of frying bacon.)
Ripple Junction Rick And Morty I'm Pickle Rick Adult T-Shirt
While it's yet impossible to achieve the scientific feat of turning yourself into a pickle, this Rick and Morty T-shirt is the next best thing. This shirt, featuring Rick's iconic line and pickle form, is available in sizes XS through 5XL.
Gifts for Aesthetic Foodies
Bambüsi Charcuterie Boards Gift Set
Your giftee can live out their perfect cottagecore-slash-Regencycore dining experience with this all-in-one bamboo charcuterie board set. Aesthetic and functional, the kit comes with cheese knives, labels, a wine opener, and more accessories for creating a perfectly lavish spread of meat, cheese, and fruit that looks downright cinematic.
Meixitoy 120 LED Phone Light
If the foodie in your life can't take a bite of their food without snapping a pic of it first, they're sure to love this portable phone light. Featuring adjustable brightness and three light modes (bright white, bright white & warm yellow, warm yellow), this rechargeable light will make any plate of food look like it was shot in a photo studio.
Juniper Serving Plate
For the host or hostess who loves to impress, this darling ceramic plate is a must-have gift. Featuring whimsical floral details wrapped around the rim, this plate is dishwasher-safe and microwave-safe.
