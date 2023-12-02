Enjoy This Big Little Look at Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum's Sweet Love Story

At least one month of engagement, down.
The ring that Channing Tatum put on Zoë Kravitz's finger made its public debut at Kendall Jenner's Oct. 28 Halloween party, where the newly betrothed duo went as Rosemary and her baby. And sightings of that diamond have been dazzling the couple's fans ever since.
The couple haven't commented on any plans to tie the knot, and they remain a private pair as far as social media goes, but Kravitz has called Tatum a "wonderful human."
"He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do," the Big Little Lies actress, who celebrated her 35th birthday Dec. 1, told GQ a year ago. "We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other."
The first film they ever sat down and watched together? True Romance.
Tatum and Kravitz actually met more than five years ago when he read an early draft of Pussy Island, her directorial debut (which, per IMDb, is now in post-production).
"Literally, after that meeting, my life went how it did and we lost touch," Tatum, whose marriage to Jenna Dewan ended in 2018, told Vanity Fair for its February 2023 issue. "Then, cut to two and a half years later, they had a new draft, and it was great. I was like, 'Wow. You are really saying something.' That's the kind of person you want to create with.'"
So Tatum signed up for the role of sinister tech billionaire Slater King, and he immediately had Kravitz's back on set.
"Whether it was making me tea or pouring me a drink or going to whip someone into shape or whatever—he really was my protector and it was really wonderful and sweet," she told GQ. "I think if you can do something like that together, it's a good test. And we came out even stronger."
Tatum called his then-girlfriend "a perfectionist in the best possible way," telling Variety he advised Kravitz that she would "need double the days" if she also acted in her film. (She ultimately stayed behind the camera, as far as the IMDb credits indicate, but Tatum spoke from experience, having starred in his directorial debut, the 2022 sleeper hit Dog.)
And there's emerald-cut evidence that the self-described "bit of a monogamist" has pushed past his previous uncertainty about whether he'd get married again.
"In business, I have no real fear of anything being destroyed," Tatum told Vanity Fair. "But heart things, when it comes to people I love, I have a really hard time. I end up trying too hard, you know?"
He was working on going from having "no chill," the 43-year-old said, to being able to "actually experience these moments, instead of just trying to change it or something."
Meanwhile, Kravitz was busy figuring out what she really wanted, too, since filing for divorce from Karl Glusman in 2021 after 18 months of marriage.
She recalled thinking at the time, "Maybe I don't want the thing that I'm supposed to want, a marriage, children, any of it. I don't know if I want that at all." It was an "uncomfortable question," she told GQ, "especially for a woman to ask herself."
As fate would have it, Kravitz and Tatum's respective stories took the same turn—toward each other.
"I think life has a really fun way to give you exactly what you need when you need it," Tatum told VF. "Not meaning gifts, or anything like that. But what you need to learn."
