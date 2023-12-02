Enjoy This Big Little Look at Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum's Sweet Love Story

Watch : Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum Are Engaged

At least one month of engagement, down.

The ring that Channing Tatum put on Zoë Kravitz's finger made its public debut at Kendall Jenner's Oct. 28 Halloween party, where the newly betrothed duo went as Rosemary and her baby. And sightings of that diamond have been dazzling the couple's fans ever since.

The couple haven't commented on any plans to tie the knot, and they remain a private pair as far as social media goes, but Kravitz has called Tatum a "wonderful human."

"He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do," the Big Little Lies actress, who celebrated her 35th birthday Dec. 1, told GQ a year ago. "We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other."

The first film they ever sat down and watched together? True Romance.