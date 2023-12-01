Dr. Phil Alum Bhad Bhabie Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby

Catch Bhad Bhabie in the nursery.
The social media star, who first went viral in a 2016 episode of Dr. Phil, announced her pregnancy by showing off her baby bump on social media.
In a pair of mirror selfies shared to Instagram on Dec. 1, Bhad Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, posed in a fitted neutral t-shirt and sweatpants with her pronounced belly.
Fellow influencer Woah Vicky gushed over the news in the comments, writing, "May God bless you and your family! The baby is going to be sooo cute."
The 20-year-old is currently in a relationship with Le Vaughn. And while the duo has largely kept their romance under wraps since sparking rumors in 2021, they added a permanent touch to their love story as the "Gucci Flip Flops" rapper revealed, according to TMZ, that the couple had gotten each other's names tattooed in April.
Just a few months later, Bhad Bhabie gave her man a sweet birthday shoutout on social media, sharing a photo of them sitting courtside at a basketball game, captioning the Nov. 11 snap with a short and sweet, "Happy birthday baby."
Bhad Bhabie first rose to fame in 2016 after the then 13-year-old sparred with Dr. Phil McGraw on an episode of his eponymous daytime talk show. In fact, during her appearance—during which she was featured as a troubled teen alongside her mom—she coined the now-infamous catchphrase, "Cash me outside, how bout dah," when the studio audience laughed at her.
And just a few years after her appearance on Dr. Phil's show became an internet sensation, the rapper reflected on the dizzying experience of skyrocketing to fame.
"I'm the bad kid that my mother can't control, so she put me on a TV show," she recalled on her 2019 Snapchat series Bringing Up Bhabie. "I went from sleeping on the floor in a trailer to having a gold record in six months."