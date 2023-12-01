Dr. Phil Alum Bhad Bhabie Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby

Watch : Bhad Bhabie Claps Back at Plastic Surgery Claims

Catch Bhad Bhabie in the nursery.

The social media star, who first went viral in a 2016 episode of Dr. Phil, announced her pregnancy by showing off her baby bump on social media.

In a pair of mirror selfies shared to Instagram on Dec. 1, Bhad Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, posed in a fitted neutral t-shirt and sweatpants with her pronounced belly.

Fellow influencer Woah Vicky gushed over the news in the comments, writing, "May God bless you and your family! The baby is going to be sooo cute."

The 20-year-old is currently in a relationship with Le Vaughn. And while the duo has largely kept their romance under wraps since sparking rumors in 2021, they added a permanent touch to their love story as the "Gucci Flip Flops" rapper revealed, according to TMZ, that the couple had gotten each other's names tattooed in April.