Tiffani Thiessen's Cookbook & Gift Picks Will Level Up Your Holiday (And Your Leftovers)

E! is editorially independent. Tiffani Thiessen picked these items. Some of these items are from Tiffani's own product line. If you buy something through links, E! may make a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you've been crafting your holiday list and checking it twice, but still don't know what to get everyone, then have no fear. We've consulted with actress/host Tiffani Thiessen on some gift ideas that will appeal to teens, couples, hosts, and more. She's also shared gifts that she's received and uses all the time, and her favorite holiday tradition.
Because when it comes down to it, Thiessen's favorite part of the holidays is, "the down time and spending time with my family." And, as author of the book Here We Go Again: Recipes and Inspiration to Level Up Your Leftovers, she knows a thing or two about creative thinking. From a stimulating mind game for the whole family to a pouch of delicious Swiss chocolates, these are the gifts that anyone and everyone will love.
So keep on scrolling for Tiffani Thiessen's best gift ideas for the holidays. You may even have some gifts leftover for yourself.
Tiffani Thiessen's Holiday Gift Ideas
Here We Go Again: Recipes and Inspiration to Level Up Your Leftovers
Tiffani Thiessen's main holiday recommendation is, "Anything homemade, like holiday cookies or bread, make great gifts." And if you're not sure where to start, she notes that, "I have many amazing recipes in my latest cookbook Here We Go Again that are perfect for the occasion."
Sweet To Be Kind, Bar Soap Set of 8
You can't go wrong with a giftable soap, and Thiessen recommends this set from Beekman. She adds, "Beekman is kind to animals, your skin, and the planet. Their goat's milk soaps and lotions are gentle enough for sensitive skin and smell oh so yummy."
Educational Insights Kanoodle Extreme Puzzle Game
"Kanoodle is great for all ages, I'm obsessed with it! It stimulates your mind and is fun for anyone who loves a good challenge," Thiessen reports. And since it comes with 303 brain-busting puzzles, there's plenty of replay value for beginners to advanced.
Burgundy Salal + Cedar Preserved Wreath
Thiessen believes, "Nothing says holiday more than a festive wreath. I love Terrain's expansive options of holiday wreaths as well as their beautiful plants which are also great options if not a wreath fan." We picked out this gorgeous salal and cedar wreath, but you can also check out this super cute mini wreath for $24.
Avanta 10-Piece Pakkawood Knife Block Set
As you can tell from her many cookbooks, Tiffani Thiessen knows something about the kitchen. And one of her kitchen-related pick is, "a chef's favorite tool, the knife." She recommends Messermeister knives because, "These high-quality, easy to use knives are stunning and a true staple in my kitchen!" We picked out this stylish, magnetic knife block that comes with 10 knives for carving, paring, and more.
Tiffani Thiessen's Gift Picks For A Teenager
Merit Flush Balm Cream Blush
Tiffani Thiessen is the mom of a teenager and reports, "She's really into skincare and makeup now." And notes that one of her teen's fav brands is Merit. We picked out this bestselling blush balm that's easy to apply onto your cheeks or lips when you want a natural flush of color.
Drunk Elephant The Littles Kit
Another fav brand of Thiessen's teen is Drunk Elephant. If you're for a gift that any teen will love, it's this Drunk Elephant kit. It includes six travel-friendly night and day essentials to cleanse, exfoliate, hydrate, brighten, and replenish the skin, and comes with a cute neon travel bag.
Starlit Mask Trio
Parents of teens, are you writing this down? Tiffani Thiessen's teen loves the brand Laneige, and we love their Starlight Mask Trio. It has a $43 value, but you can get it for just $32. It includes three lip masks in Berry, Caramel Apple, and Mango, and will keep lips hydrated and moisturized while you sleep.
Tiffani Thiessen's Gift Pick For Spicing Up A Marriage
Linen Bamboo Sheet Set
When it comes to choosing a gift that will add a little something to a marriage, Thiessen recommends, "a new set of bed linens from Parachute Home or Cozy Earth. That always does the trick." Just like this Cozy Earth linen bamboo set. It comes with a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases, that are soft, cooling, and hold up well in the wash (according to reviewers).
Tiffani Thiessen's Host Gift Picks
Not Coming Unless Wine Candle
If you're going to someone's home, Thiessen reports, "Anything homemade is always a nice touch. It shows you care and put time into the gift. But if you don't have time… a good bottle of wine, a nice smelling candle or high-quality chocolate can do the trick." Like this Not Coming Unless Wine candle from Candier, which Thiessen notes, "has some of the most fun and creative scents!" Made of soy wax, it has a burning time of 60 hours and smells like a festive mix of mulled wine, vanilla, spices, and Christmas tree.
FrischSchoggi pouch big
As Thiessen mentioned, a "high-quality chocolate can do the trick." She recommends this pouch from Läderach, "These delicious Swiss chocolates make for a very sweet gift. With so many unique flavors, you can never go wrong!"
Tiffani Thiessen's White Elephant Gift Pick
Sparkle Season Candle
For white elephants, Thiessen advises anyone to get, "A great smelling candle. I always have tons stashed for last minute gifts as well." And when it comes to candles, she reports that, "Candier has some of the most fun and creative scents!" Like this Sparkle Season candle that smells like buttery Christmas cookies and spicy gingerbread.
Tiffani Thiessen's Most Used Gifts
Vegetable Grater & Slicer
When it comes to gifts she's received, Tiffani Thiessen notes that it's been, "anything kitchen related – especially from Messermeister." Take a look at this vegetable grater and slicer that's less than $5. It's easy to hold and use, plus it can even handle cheese.
Le Creuset 9-Inch Enamel Cast Iron Skillet
Another kitchen-related brand that Thiessen shouts out is Le Creuset. You can get this enamel cast iron skillet for less than $100, and it's durable, easy to clean, and you're sure to use it everyday.
Cuisinart Stand Mixer
Kitchen-related gifts, like anything from Cuisinart, is something Thiessen most uses throughout the day. This Cuisinart Stand Mixer features a variety of speeds and includes a 5.5-quart stainless steel bowl, plus a whisk, paddles, and dough hook attachment. Best of all, you can get it for 33% off right now.
If Tiffani Thiessen Had Only Two Days, She's Ordering These Gifts From Amazon Prime
Cards Against Humanity
If Tiffani Thiessen was pressured for time, she would order, "A fun game for game night," like Cards Against Humanity as a gift. It features over 122,000 5-star reviews on Amazon, and left one fan to report that "I haven't laughed so hard in years."
Quickwits
Another fun game for game night that Thiessen shouts out is Quick Wits. It's fast-paced, easy to learn, and recommended for ages 17 and up.
Who Can Do It
If you're looking for one last game for game night, Thiessen recommends gifting Who Can Do It. It includes action cards with challenges like "hatch out of an egg and learn how to walk" or "pretend to ride a mechanical bull," and the person who drew the card must judge who in the group did it best. Reviewers love how silly and interactive it is.
Spend the Holiday Like Tiffani Thiessen
Delightful Decorations Matching Family Pajamas
Thiessen notes, "Every year we either spend the holiday here at our home in LA with our family or we go to Texas to see family. But we are always together. We have Christmas Eve dinner, Christmas morning in pajamas with gifts, and then leftovers later that day… possibly still in pajamas. Lol!" If you plan on spending your holiday in a similar way, why not get a matching set of Hanna Andersson pajamas for the whole family? They even feature pet sizes.
Stressed by the holidays? Read why Cody Rigsby says, "It's not that deep, boo."