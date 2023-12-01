Macaulay Culkin Tears Up Over Suite Home Life With Brenda Song and Their 2 Sons

Watch : Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song Are ENGAGED: See Her Ring!

For Macaulay Culkin, home is where Brenda Song is.

In fact, the Home Alone star got emotional while speaking about the Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum during his Hollywood Walk of Fame induction ceremony on Dec. 1.

"You are absolutely everything," Macaulay told his fiancée as she sat in the crowd with their sons Dakota, 2, and a baby boy whose name has not been publicly revealed. "You're my champion. You're the only person happier for me today than I am. You're not only the best woman I've ever know, you're the best person I've ever known."

Choking up, the 43-year-old continued, "You've given me all my purpose. You've given me family."

As Brenda wiped a tear from her own eyes, Macaulay ended his speech on a lighthearted note and joked to the Dollface actress, "After the birth of our two boys, you've become one of my three favorite people."