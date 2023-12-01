Macaulay Culkin Tears Up Over Suite Home Life With Brenda Song and Their 2 Sons

For Macaulay Culkin, home is where Brenda Song is.
In fact, the Home Alone star got emotional while speaking about the Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum during his Hollywood Walk of Fame induction ceremony on Dec. 1.
"You are absolutely everything," Macaulay told his fiancée as she sat in the crowd with their sons Dakota, 2, and a baby boy whose name has not been publicly revealed. "You're my champion. You're the only person happier for me today than I am. You're not only the best woman I've ever know, you're the best person I've ever known."
Choking up, the 43-year-old continued, "You've given me all my purpose. You've given me family."
As Brenda wiped a tear from her own eyes, Macaulay ended his speech on a lighthearted note and joked to the Dollface actress, "After the birth of our two boys, you've become one of my three favorite people."
While Macaulay and Brenda, 35, have been together for more than five years, the pair have largely kept their relationship and their kids out of the spotlight. They've only attended a handful of public events together, with Macaulay recently giving a sweet shoutout to Brenda when he appeared on Celebrity Jeopardy.
And last year, Brenda gave a rare peek inside their family life.
"My boyfriend and I are very hands-on," she told The Cut. "We don't have a nanny, but my mom has been here with us since my son was born."
Explaining how her mom would babysit her baby boy as she filmed her Hulu series, Brenda added, "People tell you a lot about labor and pregnancy, but not about the fourth trimester. To my girlfriends that are pregnant I say, make sure you have help. Because your instinct is to want to do it all and you physically can't."
To see Brenda and her kids celebrate Macaulay's Hollywood Walk of Fame star, keep reading.