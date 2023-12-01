Macaulay Culkin Tears Up Over Suite Home Life With Brenda Song and Their 2 Sons

Macaulay Culkin got teary-eyed speaking about his life with fiancée Brenda Song and their two sons during his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony: "You are absolutely everything."

By Gabrielle Chung Dec 01, 2023 10:40 PMTags
FamilyCelebrity FamiliesBrenda SongCeleb KidsCouplesMacaulay CulkinCelebritiesHollywood Walk Of Fame
Watch: Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song Are ENGAGED: See Her Ring!

For Macaulay Culkin, home is where Brenda Song is.

In fact, the Home Alone star got emotional while speaking about the Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum during his Hollywood Walk of Fame induction ceremony on Dec. 1.

"You are absolutely everything," Macaulay told his fiancée as she sat in the crowd with their sons Dakota, 2, and a baby boy whose name has not been publicly revealed. "You're my champion. You're the only person happier for me today than I am. You're not only the best woman I've ever know, you're the best person I've ever known."

Choking up, the 43-year-old continued, "You've given me all my purpose. You've given me family."

As Brenda wiped a tear from her own eyes, Macaulay ended his speech on a lighthearted note and joked to the Dollface actress, "After the birth of our two boys, you've become one of my three favorite people."

photos
Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song's Cutest Pics

While Macaulay and Brenda, 35, have been together for more than five years, the pair have largely kept their relationship and their kids out of the spotlight. They've only attended a handful of public events together, with Macaulay recently giving a sweet shoutout to Brenda when he appeared on Celebrity Jeopardy.

And last year, Brenda gave a rare peek inside their family life.

 

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Former Child Star Jonathan Taylor Thomas Seen on Rare Public Outing

2

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song’s Sons Make First Public Appearance

3

King Charles Wrote Letters to Meghan Markle About Skin Color Comments

"My boyfriend and I are very hands-on," she told The Cut. "We don't have a nanny, but my mom has been here with us since my son was born."

Explaining how her mom would babysit her baby boy as she filmed her Hulu series, Brenda added, "People tell you a lot about labor and pregnancy, but not about the fourth trimester. To my girlfriends that are pregnant I say, make sure you have help. Because your instinct is to want to do it all and you physically can't."

To see Brenda and her kids celebrate Macaulay's Hollywood Walk of Fame star, keep reading.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Shining Bright

Macaulay Culkin received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Dec. 1, 2023.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Right at Home

Culkin shared a hug with fiancée Brenda Song, who he has been dating for about five years.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Family Affair

Culkin and Song's son Dakota Song Culkin, 2, stepped out for his first public appearance.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Big Debut

The couple also showed off their second baby boy, whose birth was confirmed in March. 

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Special Bond

The pair named their eldest Dakota to honor Culkin's older sister, who died in a car accident in 2008. Their younger son's name has yet to be revealed.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

McCallister Reunion

Culkin's Home Alone costar Catherine O'Hara delivered a speech to celebrate his milestone.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Proud Movie Mom

"The reason families all over the world can’t let a year go by without watching and loving Home Alone together is because of Macaulay Culkin," the actress shared on stage. "It is Macaulay’s perfect performance as Kevin McCallister that gave us that little every boy on an extraordinary adventure."

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Not Alone

Paris Jackson also attended to support her godfather.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Can't Beat This Hug

Michael Jackson's daughter offered a hug to Culkin—a friend of the late singer—at the ceremony.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Emotional Moment

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum shed a tear while watching the unveiling.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Sibling Support

His siblings Quinn Culkin and Rory Culkin were by his side for the special day.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Love Is the New Black

Also among the presenters was Natasha Lyonne, who costarred with Culkin in 2003's Party Monster.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Former Child Star Jonathan Taylor Thomas Seen on Rare Public Outing

2

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song’s Sons Make First Public Appearance

3

King Charles Wrote Letters to Meghan Markle About Skin Color Comments

4

Piers Morgan Says Kate & Charles Named for Alleged Skin Color Comments

5

Macaulay Culkin Tears Up Over Suite Life With Brenda Song and Kids