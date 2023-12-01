Ya Filthy Animals Will Love Macaulay Culkin and Catherine O’Hara’s Home Alone Reunion

Watch : Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song Are ENGAGED: See Her Ring!

KEVIN! He made his family reappear.

Macaulay Culkin's onscreen mom Catherine O'Hara had a front row ticket when the Home Alone actor got his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Dec. 1. O'Hara—who played Kevin McCallister's mom Kate in the 1990 classic and 1992 sequel—attended the ceremony to celebrate who she called "dearest" Culkin and his accomplishment.

"Home Alone was, is and always will be a beloved global sensation," she said from the stage. "The reason families all over the world can't let a year go by without watching and loving Home Alone together is because of Macaulay Culkin."

The Schitt's Creek alum said the now-43-year-old delivered a "perfect performance" as the young boy whose family accidentally leaves him at home in Chicago when they fly to Paris for a Christmas vacation.

"I know you worked really hard, but you made acting look like the most natural thing to do," O'Hara shared. "It really was as if we had ambushed the home of this little boy named Kevin to make this movie, and he just went along with it for the fun of it."