Ya Filthy Animals Will Love Macaulay Culkin and Catherine O’Hara’s Home Alone Reunion

Home Alone costars Macaulay Culkin and Catherine O’Hara reunited at the actor's Walk of Fame Ceremony on Dec. 1, where he also celebrated with fiancée Brenda Song and their two sons.

KEVIN! He made his family reappear.

Macaulay Culkin's onscreen mom Catherine O'Hara had a front row ticket when the Home Alone actor got his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Dec. 1. O'Hara—who played Kevin McCallister's mom Kate in the 1990 classic and 1992 sequel—attended the ceremony to celebrate who she called "dearest" Culkin and his accomplishment. 

"Home Alone was, is and always will be a beloved global sensation," she said from the stage. "The reason families all over the world can't let a year go by without watching and loving Home Alone together is because of Macaulay Culkin."

The Schitt's Creek alum said the now-43-year-old delivered a "perfect performance" as the young boy whose family accidentally leaves him at home in Chicago when they fly to Paris for a Christmas vacation. 

"I know you worked really hard, but you made acting look like the most natural thing to do," O'Hara shared. "It really was as if we had ambushed the home of this little boy named Kevin to make this movie, and he just went along with it for the fun of it."

Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Home Alone

The 69-year-old recalled how Culkin was labeled a "super star" and "money maker" following its release, but he fortunately held the key to navigating the spotlight.

"How does anyone survive that?" she asked. "Well, I believe you'd have to possess a certain quality, a gift, that dear [writer] John Hughes obviously recognized in you, Macaulay: Your sense of humor."

O'Hara noted, "You have brought that sense of sweet yet twisted yet totally relatable sense of humor to everything that you have chosen to do." 

Better get him a lovely cheese pizza. Just for him.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

And in addition to O'Hara and Culkin's heartwarming reunion at the Walk of Fame ceremony, he also celebrated with his real-life family: fiancée Brenda Song and their son Dakota, 2, and a baby boy whose birth was revealed in March.

Take a break from eating junk and watching rubbish—and keep reading for all the photos:

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Shining Bright

Macaulay Culkin received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Dec. 1, 2023.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Right at Home

Culkin shared a hug with fiancée Brenda Song, who he has been dating for about five years.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Family Affair

Culkin and Song's son Dakota Song Culkin, 2, stepped out for his first public appearance.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Big Debut

The couple also showed off their second baby boy, whose birth was confirmed in March. 

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Special Bond

The pair named their eldest Dakota to honor Culkin's older sister, who died in a car accident in 2008. Their younger son's name has yet to be revealed.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

McCallister Reunion

Culkin's Home Alone costar Catherine O'Hara delivered a speech to celebrate his milestone.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Proud Movie Mom

"The reason families all over the world can’t let a year go by without watching and loving Home Alone together is because of Macaulay Culkin," the actress shared on stage. "It is Macaulay’s perfect performance as Kevin McCallister that gave us that little every boy on an extraordinary adventure."

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Not Alone

Paris Jackson also attended to support her godfather.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Can't Beat This Hug

Michael Jackson's daughter offered a hug to Culkin—a friend of the late singer—at the ceremony.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Emotional Moment

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum shed a tear while watching the unveiling.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Sibling Support

His siblings Quinn Culkin and Rory Culkin were by his side for the special day.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Love Is the New Black

Also among the presenters was Natasha Lyonne, who costarred with Culkin in 2003's Party Monster.

