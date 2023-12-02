Jingle All the Way to Madewell’s Holiday Gift Sale with Deals Starting at Only $20

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Believe it or not, December is officially here. Whether the month has snuck up on you in the blink of an eye or you've been counting the days until the long-awaited holiday celebrations, one thing is definitely for sure. The Christmas chaos is real, and it's time to commence your holiday shopping (whether you're ready or not). Lucky for us, shopping for our loved ones has never been easier with so many of our favorite retailers dropping sales left and right during this festive month on all their best products. And one retailer that needs to be on your radar is Madewell, a brand notorious for its incredible deals on clothes and more.
In their current holiday gift sale that they just dropped, you can expect to find accessories starting at $20 and high-quality jeans that'll last you a lifetime for only $50. So, what are you waiting for? It's time to check out Madewell's incredible holiday sale for gifts each of your fashion-forward loved ones will enjoy. Keep scrolling for our top picks from their sale that'll make picking out gifts just a tad easier for your mom, dad, sibling, or bestie (you can thank us later).
Wide Rib Turtleneck Sweater
Cozy up this winter with a knit turtleneck made from a cotton-blend yarn. We recommend pairing it with your favorite straight-leg jeans for a laidback look.
The Perfect Vintage Jean
At only $50, you'll want to snag these comfy mom jeans immediately. With their waist-accentuating high rise and tapered legs, they'll give you that perfect old-school look that's currently on trend. They're also available in three other jean washes.
The Transport Bucket Bag
This Transport Bucket bag is not only spacious enough to carry all your daily essentials, it's also made with a type of leather that gets even better with age. So, make sure to get plenty of use out of this one!
Chunky Large Hoop Earrings
Nothing completes an outfit like a pair of chunky hoop earrings. These large ones from Madewell are just the right size, and will instantly upgrade any outfit you pair them with.
The Piazza Mini Crossbody Bag
Available in black and brown leather, this mini crossbody bag features a cinchable drawstring, magnetic closure, and an adjustable/removable shoulder strap. We love its unique unstructured shape which makes it more of a statement bag you can take anywhere.
The Bedford Oversized Belted Blazer
If you're looking for a blazer that'll take your work outfit up a notch, opt for this Bedford Oversized Belted blazer. Made from a plaid weighty wool blend, you'll instantly become the best-dressed thanks to its strong padded shoulders and its belt that helps cinch your waist, adding more shape to your office fit.
Court Sneakers in White Leather
Perfect for the minimalist in your life, these white court sneakers can be paired with any outfit and are complete with Madewell's super cushy, ultra-supportive MWL Cloudlift insoles.
Wool-Blend Knit Beanie
It's officially cuffing season besties, celebrate with this Wool-Blend Knit beanie that's available in six colors to choose from.
Emmett 2.0 Wide-Leg Pants in Corduroy
Nothing screams fall/winter like corduroy, and these best-selling wide-leg pants are the staple you need in your wardrobe ASAP. They're also available in four colors and offer a touch of stretch for comfortable day-to-day wear.
The Bradley Lugsole Loafer in Leather
Crafted from smooth leather, these loafers are another staple everyone needs in their closet. They feature a cute puffed keeper strap and super chunky lug soles, as well as MWL Cloudlift Lite padding which will make you never want to take them off.
