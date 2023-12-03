Why Kate Middleton Is Under More Pressure Than Most of the Royal Family

Watch : Kate Middleton Sparkles in Rare Diamond Tiara!

For her next trick, Kate Middleton has perfected the tight-rope walk.

"Considering the circumstances she's in, it's almost impossible to understand how she's even done it," Endgame author Omid Scobie told E! News in an exclusive interview, "because most human beings would crumble under that kind of pressure."

The Princess of Wales, rather, has "yet to put a foot wrong" publicly, he said. "She has picked a cause to advocate for [early childhood development] that is totally appropriate for the role and she has been extremely dutiful to the heirs of the throne—and she's a great mother."

While no one would call Kate untouched by scandal, Prince William's wife has also become the poster princess for stiff upper lips, knowing full well what she signed up for the moment she swapped vows with the future king at Westminster Abbey in 2011. The mom of Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, has remained very much on brand ever since, mainly because that's the job but also because...well, what else would she do?

When it comes to the royal family, "it really is their way or the highway," Omid said, "and she is carrying out the role perfectly."