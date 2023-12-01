Jeremy Allen White and Rosalía Hold Hands on Dinner Date Amid Romance Rumors

Jeremy Allen White and Rosalía are firing up dating rumors.
The Bear star and the singer stepped out for a cozy-looking date in Los Angeles Nov. 30. And, after enjoying a dinner out at Japanese hotspot Sushi Park, the pair held hands as they made their way to the parking lot. An eyewitness told E! News that Jeremy and Rosalía looked happy and were in good spirits as they hopped into the same car.
For the casual outing, the two both wore black. The Shameless alum kept it casual in a pullover sweater and matching joggers, while the "TKN" artist added a twist of glam by pairing her zip-up hoodie with a dress and heels.
Jeremy, 32, and Rosalía, 31, first sparked romance speculation in late October, when they were seen out shopping at an L.A. farmer's market.
Their initial sighting came three months after Rosalía's now-ex Rauw Alejandro confirmed that they had called it quits after two years together. "Yes, a few months ago Rosi and I ended our engagement," he wrote in Spanish on Instagram Stories July 26. "There are thousands of problems that could cause a breakup, but in our case it was not due to third parties or infidelity."
The following day, Rosalía also shut down speculation that she had bad blood with her "Beso" collaborator. "I love, respect and admire Raúl very much," she wrote in Spanish on her own Instagram Stories. "Not paying attention to the theatrics, we know what we have experienced."
Likewise, Jeremy also experienced a big shift in his personal life earlier this year. His wife, Californication actress Addison Timlin, filed divorce papers to end their three-year marriage in May. In documents obtained by E! News, Addison—who shares daughters Ezer, 5, and Dolores, 2, with Jeremy—listed Sept. 9, 2022 as their date of separation and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for split.
After the filing, Jeremy was briefly linked to model Ashley Moore.
