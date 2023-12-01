Exclusive

Jeremy Allen White and Rosalía Hold Hands on Dinner Date Amid Romance Rumors

The Bear's Jeremy Allen White and singer Rosalía held hands as they grabbed sushi together in Los Angeles Nov. 30. See photos from their dinner date.

By Gabrielle Chung Dec 01, 2023 9:25 PMTags
SightingsExclusivesCelebrities
Watch: Rauw Alejandro Confirms Rosalia Breakup & Denies Cheating Rumors

Jeremy Allen White and Rosalía are firing up dating rumors.

The Bear star and the singer stepped out for a cozy-looking date in Los Angeles Nov. 30. And, after enjoying a dinner out at Japanese hotspot Sushi Park, the pair held hands as they made their way to the parking lot. An eyewitness told E! News that Jeremy and Rosalía looked happy and were in good spirits as they hopped into the same car.

For the casual outing, the two both wore black. The Shameless alum kept it casual in a pullover sweater and matching joggers, while the "TKN" artist added a twist of glam by pairing her zip-up hoodie with a dress and heels.

Jeremy, 32, and Rosalía, 31, first sparked romance speculation in late October, when they were seen out shopping at an L.A. farmer's market

Their initial sighting came three months after Rosalía's now-ex Rauw Alejandro confirmed that they had called it quits after two years together. "Yes, a few months ago Rosi and I ended our engagement," he wrote in Spanish on Instagram Stories July 26. "There are thousands of problems that could cause a breakup, but in our case it was not due to third parties or infidelity."

photos
They Dated? Surprising Star Couples

The following day, Rosalía also shut down speculation that she had bad blood with her "Beso" collaborator. "I love, respect and admire Raúl very much," she wrote in Spanish on her own Instagram Stories. "Not paying attention to the theatrics, we know what we have experienced." 

TheImageDirect.com

Trending Stories

1

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song’s Sons Make First Public Appearance

2

Former Child Star Jonathan Taylor Thomas Seen on Rare Public Outing

3

Piers Morgan Says Kate & Charles Named for Alleged Skin Color Comments

Likewise, Jeremy also experienced a big shift in his personal life earlier this year. His wife, Californication actress Addison Timlin, filed divorce papers to end their three-year marriage in May. In documents obtained by E! News, Addison—who shares daughters Ezer, 5, and Dolores, 2, with Jeremy—listed Sept. 9, 2022 as their date of separation and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for split.

After the filing, Jeremy was briefly linked to model Ashley Moore.

To see him out with Rosalía, keep reading.

TheImageDirect.com

Yes Chef

Rosalía and Jeremy Allen White stepped out for dinner in Los Angeles Nov. 30. 

TheImageDirect.com

Hand in Hand

The pair held hands as they left West Hollywood hotspot Sushi Park.

TheImageDirect.com

Perfect Match

They were both in head-to-toe black for the outing.

TheImageDirect.com

Corner!

An eyewitness told E! News that the two looked happy as they hopped into the same car.

TheImageDirect.com

Romance Rumors

The "TKN" singer and the Bear actor were first linked in late October, when they were seen out at a farmer's market together in Los Angeles. 

TheImageDirect.com

Moving On

Rosalía broke up with her fiancé Rauw Alejandro earlier this year, sharing that the split was "not easy."

TheImageDirect.com

No Drama

"I love, respect and admire Raúl very much," she wrote in Spanish on her Instagram Stories in July. "Not paying attention to the theatrics, we know what we have experienced."

Watch E! News weeknights Monday through Thursday at 11 p.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song’s Sons Make First Public Appearance

2

Former Child Star Jonathan Taylor Thomas Seen on Rare Public Outing

3

Piers Morgan Says Kate & Charles Named for Alleged Skin Color Comments

4

King Charles Wrote Letters to Meghan Markle About Skin Color Comments

5

Meg Ryan Defends Her & Dennis Quaid's Son Jack Quaid as a "Nepo Baby"