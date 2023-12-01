Why NFL Analyst Tony Gonzalez Is Thanking Taylor Swift

Former Kansas City Chiefs tight end Tony Gonzalez gave Taylor Swift credit for bringing new audiences to the NFL thanks to her romance with Travis Kelce.

Watch: Travis Kelce Thanks Taylor Swift for Her Support

This guy on the Chiefs is loving Taylor Swift's game. 

Former Kansas City Chiefs tight end Tony Gonzalez recently praised the "Karma" singer for putting more than just Travis Kelce on the map. In fact, Taylor's newfound interest in football has trickled down to her fans.

"Men usually come up to me, occasionally a woman, but a 10-year-old girl, I was like, ‘Oh, how cool' I'm getting so popular," the NFL analyst said on the Nov. 30 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, detailing an airport encounter. "She goes, ‘Hi, is your name Tony?' and I go ‘Yes it is,' and she goes, ‘Do you know Travis Kelce?'"

Tony, who retired in 2013, continued. "I think it's great that Taylor has done this for the NFL. She's brought a whole new audience."

Yep, look what you made us do, Taylor. Even host Kelly Clarkson agreed: "There's a lot of Swifties out there watching now."

photos
Taylor Swift's NFL Game Style

Which Taylor knows all too well. And she won't calm down when it comes to hyping up her boyfriend. So, when Travis became the fastest tight end to reach 11,000 career receiving yards, the "Anti-Hero" singer of course double-tapped a Kansas City Chiefs Instagram post celebrating Travis' feat. 

Which Travis' older brother Jason Kelce certainly noticed. 

David Eulitt/Getty Images

"You might not care about records," Jason said Nov. 29 episode of their New Heights podcast. "But you know who does? A 92-percenter by the name of Taylor Swift."

Yeah, it definitely hits different. "Thanks Tay," Travis replied. "I appreciate you on the Chiefs page supporting."

To see more sweet Swelce moments, read on. 

(Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Date Night Done Right

The stylish duo stepped out for dinner at NYC's Waverly Inn on Oct. 15.

(Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Don't Let Go

For the evening out, the "Lover" singer wore a mesh Jean Paul Gaultier top paired with a leather skirt and boots.

(Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Hand-in-Hand

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce arrived to Satuday Night Live's after-party in NYC following their cameos on the Oct. 14 episode.

(Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Best Believe They're Still Bejeweled

The duo walked hand-in-hand into Catch Steak NYC.

(Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

They Never Go Out of Style

The NFL star and the 12-time Grammy winner have been sparking romance rumors since this summer.

(Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

A Total Touchdown

The pair appeared to confim the relationship speculation after she attended his Kansas City Chiefs game in late September.

(Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Calling It a Night

The duo was photographed exiting the party early Oct. 15.

(Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

An Enchanting Evening

Oh, what a night!

