Why NFL Analyst Tony Gonzalez Is Thanking Taylor Swift

Watch : Travis Kelce Thanks Taylor Swift for Her Support

This guy on the Chiefs is loving Taylor Swift's game.

Former Kansas City Chiefs tight end Tony Gonzalez recently praised the "Karma" singer for putting more than just Travis Kelce on the map. In fact, Taylor's newfound interest in football has trickled down to her fans.

"Men usually come up to me, occasionally a woman, but a 10-year-old girl, I was like, ‘Oh, how cool' I'm getting so popular," the NFL analyst said on the Nov. 30 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, detailing an airport encounter. "She goes, ‘Hi, is your name Tony?' and I go ‘Yes it is,' and she goes, ‘Do you know Travis Kelce?'"

Tony, who retired in 2013, continued. "I think it's great that Taylor has done this for the NFL. She's brought a whole new audience."

Yep, look what you made us do, Taylor. Even host Kelly Clarkson agreed: "There's a lot of Swifties out there watching now."