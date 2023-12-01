Why NFL Analyst Tony Gonzalez Is Thanking Taylor Swift

This guy on the Chiefs is loving Taylor Swift's game.
Former Kansas City Chiefs tight end Tony Gonzalez recently praised the "Karma" singer for putting more than just Travis Kelce on the map. In fact, Taylor's newfound interest in football has trickled down to her fans.
"Men usually come up to me, occasionally a woman, but a 10-year-old girl, I was like, ‘Oh, how cool' I'm getting so popular," the NFL analyst said on the Nov. 30 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, detailing an airport encounter. "She goes, ‘Hi, is your name Tony?' and I go ‘Yes it is,' and she goes, ‘Do you know Travis Kelce?'"
Tony, who retired in 2013, continued. "I think it's great that Taylor has done this for the NFL. She's brought a whole new audience."
Yep, look what you made us do, Taylor. Even host Kelly Clarkson agreed: "There's a lot of Swifties out there watching now."
Which Taylor knows all too well. And she won't calm down when it comes to hyping up her boyfriend. So, when Travis became the fastest tight end to reach 11,000 career receiving yards, the "Anti-Hero" singer of course double-tapped a Kansas City Chiefs Instagram post celebrating Travis' feat.
Which Travis' older brother Jason Kelce certainly noticed.
"You might not care about records," Jason said Nov. 29 episode of their New Heights podcast. "But you know who does? A 92-percenter by the name of Taylor Swift."
Yeah, it definitely hits different. "Thanks Tay," Travis replied. "I appreciate you on the Chiefs page supporting."
