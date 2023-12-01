Uzo Aduba Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Husband Robert Sweeting

Watch : How Uzo Aduba Is Celebrating Her 2020 Emmys Win

Uzo Aduba has officially taken on a new role: mom.

The Orange is the New Black star announced she and husband Robert Sweeting welcomed their baby girl, Adaiba Lee Nonyem, in a heartfelt message on social media.

"I've never been in love so quickly, so deeply in my entire life," Uzo wrote on Instagram Nov. 30, alongside a pair of photos with her newborn. "I really don't know what to say, guys. My heart is full. Thank you, God. I have joy like a fountain."

She also shared a sweet note to her little one. "We love you so much," the Emmy winner continued. "Daughter of the people, treasurer of the mother's names who came before you."

In fact, the 42-year-old couldn't help but marvel as she enters her new chapter. "I'm a Mommy you guys," she added. "I've joined the club. I hear the dues are high, but the membership is completely worth it."