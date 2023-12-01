How Glee’s Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz’s New Project Will Honor Naya Rivera’s Voice

Watch : ‘Glee’ Cast Reveals New Project To Honor Naya Rivera

Fans will soon be able to hear Naya Rivera's voice once again.

For the past three years Glee alums Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz have honored their late costar by participating in Snixxmas, an annual event that raises money for Alexandria House, a charity Naya supported during her life. And this year, they've found an extra special way to fundraise by releasing a song Naya had recorded years before her death.

"We got permission to release," Kevin told E! News' Keltie Knight in an exclusive interview, "an unheard and unreleased song Naya recorded in 2012, called 'Prayer for the Broken.'"

Jenna added, "It's just a really special song now that we'll have and that, more importantly, the fans will have to be able to hear her voice again."

And in addition to their work with Snixxmas, many of Naya's fellow Glee actors have taken to social media to share tributes to their former castmate—including a post from Heather Morris on the second anniversary of Naya's passing in July 2022.

Under a couple throwback photos of the two from Glee, Heather wrote, ""Everyday my angel. I miss you every damn day."