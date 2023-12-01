How Glee’s Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz’s New Project Will Honor Naya Rivera’s Voice

Fans will soon be able to hear Naya Rivera's voice once again.
For the past three years Glee alums Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz have honored their late costar by participating in Snixxmas, an annual event that raises money for Alexandria House, a charity Naya supported during her life. And this year, they've found an extra special way to fundraise by releasing a song Naya had recorded years before her death.
"We got permission to release," Kevin told E! News' Keltie Knight in an exclusive interview, "an unheard and unreleased song Naya recorded in 2012, called 'Prayer for the Broken.'"
Jenna added, "It's just a really special song now that we'll have and that, more importantly, the fans will have to be able to hear her voice again."
And in addition to their work with Snixxmas, many of Naya's fellow Glee actors have taken to social media to share tributes to their former castmate—including a post from Heather Morris on the second anniversary of Naya's passing in July 2022.
Under a couple throwback photos of the two from Glee, Heather wrote, ""Everyday my angel. I miss you every damn day."
Naya passed away in a drowning accident during a boating trip with her then-4-year-old son, Josey, who she shared with ex-husband Ryan Dorsey, in July 2020.
Earlier this year, Ryan opened up about how Josey, now 8, is doing, sharing how they continue to navigate the tragedy on a day-to-day basis.
"A lot of the kids find out what his dad does for work. They'll also find out about his mom, which is always something that's tough to navigate," the Yellowstone actor told E! News in March. "It's always a reminder of the obvious. Something that's never going to change is what happened and him having to deal with it daily. As he crosses these milestones as a kid growing up, kids talk about their Moms at school and dealing with his situation is very unique."
And Ryan, 40, noted Josey has expressed interest in seeing his mom's work.
"He's never going to forget his Mom," the Pitch alum explained. "He's interested in watching things and looking at her work one day. That stuff will speak for itself and he'll really get to appreciate the impact she had on people and how talented she was and who his Mom was on the outside, not just in his home life."
As Josey's grief journey continues, Ryan shared how he helps his son work through the tough questions.
"I just listen to what he has to say because a lot of the time I don't have any answers," Ryan said. "He'll make statements like, ‘I wish this didn't happen' or ‘Why did this have to happen?' and I just give him a good squeeze and rub his head and kiss him on the cheek and tell him I love him. I put my love onto him and that's all I can really do."
