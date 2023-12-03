The Best Gifts For The Coffee, Tea & Matcha Lover Who Just Needs More Caffeine

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
When I get up in the morning there's nothing quite as satisfying as that first sip of coffee. Suddenly, the air is crisp, my mind is clear, and there's a spring in my step. If there's someone on your holiday list that feels the same way, then this is the guide for you. I've looked far and wide to bring you the best gift ideas for coffee, tea, and matcha enthusiasts. They're also great for those trying to step up their game and try some new caffeine-related items.
From a luxe espresso machine that features accessories to make delicious espressos, cappuccinos, and lattes, to a matcha starter kit with matcha latte mix, these gift recs are ideal for novices, snobs, aficionados, and beginners alike. Tea drinkers can appreciate a convenient electric kettle that heats water in just six minutes, and classic joe indulgers can enjoy a coffee and chocolate tasting box. At-home baristas can rejoice in TikTok-famous cup and straw sets, Insta-worthy latte foam art kits, and holiday-inspired syrups, while those on-the-go java lovers can appreciate a travel tumbler with 97,000+ 5-star reviews on Amazon or a portable espresso machine that can make drinks anywhere. No caffeine stone has been left unturned.
So keep on scrolling for buzzworthy coffee, tea and matcha gift ideas that will keep them coming back for more.
Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
This petite coffee brewer (less than 5 inches wide) is a solid pick for those who only want a cup or two at a time. Just add water, insert a coffee pod, and you have a delicious cup of joe in in minutes. The pods are sold separately, but you can grab a holiday assortment right here.
Contigo West Loop Stainless Steel Vacuum-Insulated Travel Mug
Over 97,000 Amazon shoppers have given this travel tumbler 5-stars, and it's easy to see why. One reviewer reported, "I've been using the Contigo West Loop cups for years and they work fabulously - no drips, no leaks, liquids stay hot/cold for amazingly long lengths of time, they're virtually indestructible, and are aesthetically pleasing." And it's super easy to slip into a bag on the way to work.
OVENTE Electric Kettle Hot Water Heater
If you love boiling hot water for your tea, but hate the wait, this is the item for you. This electric tea kettle can bring water to a boil in less than six minutes, according to the brand. It can hold up to 1.7 liters, it's BPA-free, and comes in five colors that really pop.
Scoozee Glass Coffee Cups with Bamboo Lids and Glass Straws
There's no doubt that this Scoozee glass cup set is a "TikTok Made Me Buy It" sitch (but in a really good way). They're perfect for matcha lattes, whipped coffee, and homemade boba tea. The aesthetic set comes with four cups, four bamboo lids, four glass straws, two straw cleaners, and two coasters, which are all BPA-free, recyclable, and dishwasher-safe.
Satu Brown Handheld Coffee Art Set
For your at-home barista that likes to get creative, this latte art set is a great choice. It comes with a battery-operated frother, a frothing pitcher, a cocoa shaker, 17 reusable coffee decorating stencils, two mix spoons and a latte art pen. Just get a ring light ready, you'll want to send the results to the 'Gram.
EspressoWorks All-In-One Espresso Machine with Milk Frother 7-Piece Set
This machine is not messing around, and would be the ideal pick for java drinkers looking to step up their game. The seven-piece set comes with a plug-in electric bean grinder, single and double shot baskets, a stainless steel milk frothing cup, two porcelain espresso cups, a measuring spoon and a tamper for making espressos, cappuccinos, and lattes. The tank can hold 1.25 liters of water, and hundreds of reviewers report that it's easy to use (even for first-timers) and simple to clean.
Wacaco Minipresso
You may have thought on-the-go espressos were a dream, but I'm telling you, they're a reality. This portable and compact machine can make a drink in seconds, all you need to do is add hot water and grounds. It's manual-powered and reviewers rave that it's perfect for camping or road trips.
Gezzeny Vintage Glass Coffee Mugs with Wooden Lids
Delicate and elegant, this set of two embossed cups add a vintage feel to cappuccinos, tea, lattes, or breakfast cereal. They also come with two wooden lids and two gold spoons, and can hold hot or cold beverages. One fan raved, "The look so chic! Photo worthy too!"
Tea Forte Winter Chalet Tea Sampler Gift Set
With flavors like Belgian mint, chocolate fondue, and ginger lemongrass, this tea sampler is an elevated choice for the tea drinker in your life. It includes 10 teabags in chic pyramid infusers and one reviewer reported, "I have given Tea Forte box sets as gifts many times and they are a hit every time."
Bialetti Moka Mukka Express Coffee Maker
When I was in high school, I had an Italian exchange student (hi, Michela!) who gifted this coffee maker to my family, and we use it to this day. It's so versatile and allows you to make cappuccinos and lattes right on the stove top. Just fill the top portion with milk, and when the espresso enters the chamber, it mixes with the steamed milk and you have a cappuccino. Presto!
Capresso Infinity Conical Stainless Finish Burr Grinder
Conical burr grinders can keep ground coffee consistent, uniform, and flavorful, IYKYK. This grinder includes a measuring scoop, cleaning brush, and sleek design. And right now you can save $45 off the original price, which isn't bad, either.
Jade Leaf Matcha Traditional Starter Set
If your loved one is just starting to get into matcha, or would like to start making it at home, this starter set is a solid pick. It includes a bamboo whisk and scoop with a stainless steel sifter, plus a step by step guide for preparation. You can pair it with a matcha latte mix or this organic matcha powder so they can start the deliciousness right away.
Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker
This pitcher will allow you to make cold brew all year long (thank goodness). It features a sleek and simple design with an airtight lid and nonslip silicone handle for convenient handling, and it can hold one or two quarts of cool, buzzy liquid. And if you want to go hot, it can withstand higher temps for a more traditional brew.
Bodum Bistro Coffee Mug, 6 Count
These six tempered glass mugs will make sure that the coffee or tea drinker in your life won't burn their hands. They're lightweight, dishwasher-safe, and deliver a chic, simple design that will elevate any liquid. One reviewer noted, "I love how elegant they look and how comfortable they are."
Monin Mini Holiday Cheer Collection Syrups
With these five syrups, you can add a festive holiday vibe to any drink. They come in dark chocolate, gingerbread, macadamia nut, peppermint, and toasted marshmallow, and are made of pure cane sugar. Plus, they make a great stocking stuffer.
Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2
Get your loved one the gift of a perpetually hot cup of liquid with this smart mug. It can keep your drinks between 120 and 145 degrees Fahrenheit for up to 80 minutes on a full charge, and connects to an app where you can program presets, customizations, and more. One shopper raved, "I finally have coffee or tea that is hot to the last drop."
Perfectly Paired Coffee & Chocolate Tasting
Featuring eight packs of artisanal coffee flavors and four chocolate bars that are designed to complement each other, this tasting box is a perfect gift for any coffee lover (who also loves chocolate). You can choose between ground or whole bean coffee, and it includes a tasting notes and flavor wheel to guide them on their journey.
Nespresso Vertuo Pop+
At just $99, this Nespresso machine is a steal. It can brew up to five different cup sizes, as well as single and double espressos hot or over ice, with a velvety layer of foam. And with its compact size and cute pops of color, it can fit in any space and it comes with a variety of pods to get you started.
