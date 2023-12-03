The Best Gifts For The Coffee, Tea & Matcha Lover Who Just Needs More Caffeine

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

When I get up in the morning there's nothing quite as satisfying as that first sip of coffee. Suddenly, the air is crisp, my mind is clear, and there's a spring in my step. If there's someone on your holiday list that feels the same way, then this is the guide for you. I've looked far and wide to bring you the best gift ideas for coffee, tea, and matcha enthusiasts. They're also great for those trying to step up their game and try some new caffeine-related items.

From a luxe espresso machine that features accessories to make delicious espressos, cappuccinos, and lattes, to a matcha starter kit with matcha latte mix, these gift recs are ideal for novices, snobs, aficionados, and beginners alike. Tea drinkers can appreciate a convenient electric kettle that heats water in just six minutes, and classic joe indulgers can enjoy a coffee and chocolate tasting box. At-home baristas can rejoice in TikTok-famous cup and straw sets, Insta-worthy latte foam art kits, and holiday-inspired syrups, while those on-the-go java lovers can appreciate a travel tumbler with 97,000+ 5-star reviews on Amazon or a portable espresso machine that can make drinks anywhere. No caffeine stone has been left unturned.

So keep on scrolling for buzzworthy coffee, tea and matcha gift ideas that will keep them coming back for more.