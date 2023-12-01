Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Step Out for Marvelous Red Carpet Date Night

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost turned the 2023 American Museum of Natural History Gala red carpet into a rare public date night Nov. 30.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are not lost in translation.

The couple stepped out together for a rare date night at the 2023 American Museum of Natural History Gala on Nov. 30. Scarlett, 39, looked chic in a white overcoat topping off a black gown, paired with an oversized black clutch. Meanwhile her husband of three years wore a classic tuxedo. 

The annual gala also served as a Saturday Night Live reunion. In addition to Colin, Seth Meyers and cast members Bowen Yang, Kenan Thompson and Chloe Fineman were also in attendance. 

The comedian-packed evening marked Scarlett and Colin's first red carpet in six months, with their last outing being the Asteroid City premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2023. 

Despite their sparse public appearances, the parents of Cosmo, 2, keep fans updated online. Take, for instance, in October, they appeared together in a TikTok video by her skincare line, The Outset, which showed off their quippy dynamic.

photos
Scarlett Johansson's Many Loves

"Did you study acting?" Colin jokingly asked the Marvel star in the video, to which Scarlett replied, "OK, stop it!"

The moment was all in good fun. Because, as it turns out, Colin is the no. 1 fan of her beauty line. "He used eye cream [before me]," the star told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show on Nov. 18. "He's the first man I ever met who used eye cream before." 

John Lamparski/WireImage

Indeed, the couple have a relationship built on love and laughs. Scarlett met Colin when she hosted Saturday Night Live in 2006, at which point her now-husband worked as a writer on the show. 


Want proof? Keep reading to see their cutest moments.

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
Super Parents

From Hollywood power couple to super parents, the couple announced the special news that they recently welcomed a baby boy named Cosmo.

MTV
Green With Envy

In May 2021, the couple proved they know how to have a little fun during awards season. While accepting the Generation Award at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Colin brought out a green bowl of slime and poured it over his wife. The moment? Iconic.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Round of Applause

When award season came to a close at the 2020 Oscars, Scarlett and Colin were one of Hollywood's most fashionable—and lovable—couples. 

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images
Dynamic Duo

While celebrating her 2020 SAG Awards nominations for Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit, Scarlett received support from Colin. 

Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Netflix
Look of Love

After the show is the after party! Colin and Scarlett whoop it up at Netflix's 2020 Golden Globes After Party. 

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Red Carpet PDA

In between posing for photos in her stunning red gown, Scarlett managed to sneak in a kiss with Colin at the 2020 Golden Globes. 

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney
The Endgame? It's Just the Beginning

The lovebirds shared a laugh at the Avengers: Endgame premiere on April 22. On May 19, E! News confirmed that they were engaged after two years together. 

Andrew H. Walker/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
Pretty in Pink

Scarlett Johannson and Colin Jost attended the 2018 American Museum of Natural History Gala together. 

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
The Biggest Night in Television

The SNL actor and Avengers actress celebrated the best in television at the 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards.

Instagram
Skate Night Date Night

The cold never bothered them anyway—especially at Rockefeller Center.

Dimitrios Kambouris/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Met Gala Goals

The Hollywood couple slayed during one of the biggest red carpets in the world.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Look of Love

They say a picture is worth a thousands words. But when it was time for Scarlett Johansson to celebrate Avengers: Infinity War, all we saw was love in Colin Jost's eyes. 

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Disney
To Infinity and Beyond

In a rare joint red carpet appearance, the couple walked the carpet together at the premiere of Scarlett Johansson's Avengers: Infinity War.

Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Bringing the Heat

The couple stepped out for the first time together at the 2017 Museum Gala at American Museum of Natural History.

