Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Step Out for Marvelous Red Carpet Date Night

Watch : Scarlett Johansson Opens Up About Naming Her Son Cosmo

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are not lost in translation.

The couple stepped out together for a rare date night at the 2023 American Museum of Natural History Gala on Nov. 30. Scarlett, 39, looked chic in a white overcoat topping off a black gown, paired with an oversized black clutch. Meanwhile her husband of three years wore a classic tuxedo.

The annual gala also served as a Saturday Night Live reunion. In addition to Colin, Seth Meyers and cast members Bowen Yang, Kenan Thompson and Chloe Fineman were also in attendance.

The comedian-packed evening marked Scarlett and Colin's first red carpet in six months, with their last outing being the Asteroid City premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2023.

Despite their sparse public appearances, the parents of Cosmo, 2, keep fans updated online. Take, for instance, in October, they appeared together in a TikTok video by her skincare line, The Outset, which showed off their quippy dynamic.