Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Step Out for Marvelous Red Carpet Date Night

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are not lost in translation.
The couple stepped out together for a rare date night at the 2023 American Museum of Natural History Gala on Nov. 30. Scarlett, 39, looked chic in a white overcoat topping off a black gown, paired with an oversized black clutch. Meanwhile her husband of three years wore a classic tuxedo.
The annual gala also served as a Saturday Night Live reunion. In addition to Colin, Seth Meyers and cast members Bowen Yang, Kenan Thompson and Chloe Fineman were also in attendance.
The comedian-packed evening marked Scarlett and Colin's first red carpet in six months, with their last outing being the Asteroid City premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2023.
Despite their sparse public appearances, the parents of Cosmo, 2, keep fans updated online. Take, for instance, in October, they appeared together in a TikTok video by her skincare line, The Outset, which showed off their quippy dynamic.
"Did you study acting?" Colin jokingly asked the Marvel star in the video, to which Scarlett replied, "OK, stop it!"
The moment was all in good fun. Because, as it turns out, Colin is the no. 1 fan of her beauty line. "He used eye cream [before me]," the star told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show on Nov. 18. "He's the first man I ever met who used eye cream before."
Indeed, the couple have a relationship built on love and laughs. Scarlett met Colin when she hosted Saturday Night Live in 2006, at which point her now-husband worked as a writer on the show.
Want proof? Keep reading to see their cutest moments.