Beyoncé Drops Surprise Song “My House” After Renaissance Film Release

Beyoncé released a new song, “My House” to streaming platforms to celebrate her Renaissance Film Release.

By Olivia Evans Dec 01, 2023 2:49 PMTags
BeyoncéCelebrities
Watch: Destiny's Child Reunites For Beyoncé's Renaissance Premiere

The BeyHive is buzzing over an early holiday present.

Beyoncé celebrated the release of her Renaissance concert film with yet another special surprise: She dropped a new song, "My House." The track was released on streaming platforms on Dec. 1—the same day Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé hits theaters. 

The singer's new track includes a bassy chorus, and an explicit warning. The 32-time Grammy winner sings on the single, "This is real love / Lend your soul to intuitions (This is real) / RENAISSANCE, new revolution / Pick me up even if I fall / Let love heal us all, us all, us all."

This, of course, isn't the first surprise drop Queen Bey has put out with the singer famously releasing her self-titled fifth album to streaming platforms without any warning in 2013. "My House" comes almost exactly 10 years to that fateful day—as Beyoncé dropped on Dec. 13, 2013. 

Beyoncé's latest single also came just hours after she celebrated her new concert film's London premiere—which proved to be a star-studded evening. Along with Blake Lively and Taylor Swift, Beyoncé's eldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, joined her mom on the red carpet. 

photos
Beyoncé's Star-Studded Renaissance Tour Film Premiere

The 11-year-old also appears alongside her mother in the concert film, as she's seen performing on stage during several of the Renaissance tour dates since making her debut in May. Not to mention, moviegoers will also get an inside glimpse at Blue's journey to perfecting her routine for her performance to "My Power."

And while it became a highlight among fans during the tour, Blue's journey was only meant to be a one-time deal.

"She told me she was ready to perform," the singer says in the film, per the New York Times. "And I told her no."

But Beyoncé eventually changed her mind, and the rest became history. Keep scrolling to see highlights from the concert film's London premiere.

beyonce.com

Beyoncé

Instagram/@jamessingle

Blue Ivy Carter & Beyoncé

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Taylor Swift

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Michelle Williams

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Blake Lively

Gareth Cattermole/WireImage for Parkwood

Will.I.Am

Gareth Cattermole/WireImage for Parkwood

Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Gareth Cattermole/WireImage for Parkwood

Sabrina Dhowre Elba

Gareth Cattermole/WireImage for Parkwood

Jourdan Dunn

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Edward Enninful

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Otamere & Munroe Bergdorf

Gareth Cattermole/WireImage for Parkwood

Leomie Anderson

