Beyoncé Drops Surprise Song “My House” After Renaissance Film Release

Watch : Destiny's Child Reunites For Beyoncé's Renaissance Premiere

The BeyHive is buzzing over an early holiday present.

Beyoncé celebrated the release of her Renaissance concert film with yet another special surprise: She dropped a new song, "My House." The track was released on streaming platforms on Dec. 1—the same day Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé hits theaters.

The singer's new track includes a bassy chorus, and an explicit warning. The 32-time Grammy winner sings on the single, "This is real love / Lend your soul to intuitions (This is real) / RENAISSANCE, new revolution / Pick me up even if I fall / Let love heal us all, us all, us all."

This, of course, isn't the first surprise drop Queen Bey has put out with the singer famously releasing her self-titled fifth album to streaming platforms without any warning in 2013. "My House" comes almost exactly 10 years to that fateful day—as Beyoncé dropped on Dec. 13, 2013.

Beyoncé's latest single also came just hours after she celebrated her new concert film's London premiere—which proved to be a star-studded evening. Along with Blake Lively and Taylor Swift, Beyoncé's eldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, joined her mom on the red carpet.