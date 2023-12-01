Amanda Knox Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Husband Christopher Robinson

Amanda Knox is officially a mother of two.
The exoneree and her husband, poet Christopher Robinson, recently confirmed they welcomed a baby boy named Echo two months ago.
"He was born on Sept. 23, 2023 at 9:23 p.m," Robinson announced on the Nov. 29 episode of their podcast Younglings. "Isn't that crazy? We were immediately like, 'Well, we don't believe in numerology, but that's crazy.'"
The couple—who announced the pregnancy in August—said the little one arrived weighing 7 pounds, six ounces, and Knox noted she had a smooth delivery.
"The birth was really, really ideal as far as births go," she shared. "It was a very chill room. It was just me and Chris this time. Again, we had a very good nurse. Although, she was also kind of drifting in and out, so a lot of the time was just us hanging out. Chris was reading poetry to me, and I was having contractions. But then I had an epidural so I was easy-peasy."
Echo joins big sister Eureka, 2, and it looks like she already loves being an older sibling.
"Eureka has been such a frickin' champ," Knox continued. "She was so sweet to him when she met him. And ever since then, she's just very much been, like, gentle with him. 'I love you baby Echo.' She wants to help when I change diapers. Like, she wants to put the cream on his butt. She's been so sweet."
The birth comes eight years after Knox was exonerated in the case regarding the 2007 murder of her study abroad roommate Meredith Kercher in Perugia, Italy. The 36-year-old and her ex Raffaele Sollecito were initially convicted of killing Kercher, and they spent four years in prison before they were ultimately acquitted.
Following the headlines around the case, Knox is protective of her family's privacy.
"Since my exoneration, I've struggled to reclaim my identity and protect the people I love from being exploited as tabloid content," she wrote on Instagram in October 2021 after the announcement of Eureka's birth. "It's not easy, and I often feel like I'm trying to invent good choices out of bad whole cloth. I know that I cannot 100% protect my daughter from the kind of treatment I've suffered, but I'm doing the best I can. Which is why this will be the only picture of her I will ever share on social media."
She added, "I'm so grateful to everyone who has wished @emceecarbon and I well on our journey to parenthood. Thank you for believing in us."