Amanda Knox Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Husband Christopher Robinson

Watch : “Pregspreading” Amanda Knox Expecting Baby No. 2

Amanda Knox is officially a mother of two.

The exoneree and her husband, poet Christopher Robinson, recently confirmed they welcomed a baby boy named Echo two months ago.

"He was born on Sept. 23, 2023 at 9:23 p.m," Robinson announced on the Nov. 29 episode of their podcast Younglings. "Isn't that crazy? We were immediately like, 'Well, we don't believe in numerology, but that's crazy.'"

The couple—who announced the pregnancy in August—said the little one arrived weighing 7 pounds, six ounces, and Knox noted she had a smooth delivery.

"The birth was really, really ideal as far as births go," she shared. "It was a very chill room. It was just me and Chris this time. Again, we had a very good nurse. Although, she was also kind of drifting in and out, so a lot of the time was just us hanging out. Chris was reading poetry to me, and I was having contractions. But then I had an epidural so I was easy-peasy."