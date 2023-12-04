Amazon’s Top 100 Holiday Gifts Include Ariana Grande’s Perfume, Apple AirTags, and More Trending Products

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
There can be a lot of pressure to come through with the perfect Hanukkah or Christmas gift, especially for someone you know very well. You want to give them something thoughtful that they actually want and stick to your budget. And, we can't forget about time. The clock is ticking and the holiday season is basically "shipping delays season."
If you're nervous about getting a good gift, Amazon just dropped its Top 100 Gifts list with lots of shopping inspiration. You can get the most sought-after items and that super-fast Prime Shipping to relieve your holiday shopping worries.
There are tech picks from Apple, Beats, and Fujifilm. Indulge in some trending beauty products from Ariana Grande, Urban Decay, and OSEA. Elevate your living situation with small appliances from Ninja and Frigidaire. Here are some Shopping Editor-approved finds from Amazon's Top 100 roundup.
Top Amazon Beauty Gifts-- Ariana Grande, Urban Decay, OSEA, and More
Glow Recipe Serum Wardrobe Kit
Stock up on some of the top-selling products from Glow Recipe with this set. Here are all the essentials to revamp your routine. Plus, this bundle is ideal for travel.
Urban Decay Naked2 Basics Eyeshadow Palette
I buy this palette every year. It has the most versatile neutral tones that work for a wide variety of looks. These powders are long-lasting and they never feather or crease. My go-to palette has 7,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
OSEA Bestsellers Discovery Skincare Set
This bundle has a $70 value, but you can get these self-care essentials for only $48. The OSEA set includes the Ocean Cleanser, Hyaluronic Sea Serum, Seabiotic Water Cream, and Undaria Algae Body Oil in a vegan leather gift bag— perfect for gifting.
PHLUR Fragrance Discovery Kit
Discover your signature scent with this PHLUR fragrance discovery set. It's a great opportunity to try out new scents. I love to have these travel sizes because they fit in small handbags for a night out.
Dior Addict Lip Maximizer
This lip plumper exceeds the hype. It's just as good as everyone says and this pink is universally flattering on every skin tone. I could not be more obsessed.
Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil
I have strong, shiny hair with very little breakage. The Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil is a pivotal part of my haircare routine and it's an amazing gift. I use it on wet hair and dry hair. You only need a teeny bit to make a big difference. This top-seller has 36,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Dr. Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLite Dpl FaceWare Pro
You are probably rolling your eyes at this price tag, but hear me out. I hesitated to purchase this for 2 years because it was expensive for my budget. I have been using it 5 days a week for a year and I have seen a major difference in my skin. It's clear, glowing, and way less oily. The mask has settings for anti-aging, acne, and a mix of both. It only takes three minutes a day. Anyone who gets this is a gift will LOVE the results.
Top Amazon Tech Gifts-- Apple, Beats, Fujifilm, and More
Apple AirTag
It's time to lose your habit of misplacing your belongings. The Apple AirTags are just what you need to track your daily essentials like your keys, handbag, and more. When the Apple AirTag shifts into Lost Mode, it pairs with Apple's Find My app and you can locate a missing object with ease.
This product has 130,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
JLab Go Air Sport Wireless Workout Earbuds
High-quality earbuds don't need a three-digit price tag. These have 6,100+ 5-star reviews and they come in 6 colors. They hook around your ear to prevent slippage and they are sweat-resistant.
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
These Beats wireless headphones are essential whether you're working, hitting the gym, or hanging out. The battery has 40 hours of listening time. These high-performance headphones come in 8 colors and have 14,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper reviewed, "I absolutely love them! I use them for the gym, and previous headphones would slide off my head depending on the workout I was doing. And these have been staying on! Plus they are super cute!"
Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Instant Camera
Capture life's best moments with the Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Instant Print Camera. Amazon has 5 colors to choose from.
Top Amazon Home Gifts-- Ninja, Ember, Frigidaire, Stanley, and More
Stanley IceFlow Stainless Steel Tumbler with Straw
Stanley tumblers have so much hype because they're just next-level. They're leak-proof and can keep your drinks chilled for 12 hours and iced up to 2 days. Amazon has 5 sizes and 27 colors to choose from. These TikTok-loved tumblers have 16,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Homesick The Nutcracker Candle
Homesick candles have a devoted following. Cultivate a festive vibe with The Nutcracker Candle, which has scents of cinnamon, clove, and pecan.
Vahdam Assorted Tea Gift Set
Here's a great gift for the tea lovers on your list. They can sample some of Vahdam's most popular teas and find their new favorites.
This set has 12,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker
Use this top-rated machine to make ice cream, sorbets, smoothies, milkshakes, and more frozen treats with ease. You get the comfort of knowing all of the ingredients in your snack and you can save some money by skipping trips to the ice cream store and smoothie shop. It has 2,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Frigidaire Mini Portable Compact Personal Fridge Cooler
A mini fridge is a more versatile gift than you may have realized—especially since this one is portable. Take it anywhere you need. It's great for a guest room, dorm room, or another spot where you're short on space. This can also double as a skincare fridge for the beauty enthusiasts out there. Amazon has 4 colors to choose from. This fridge has 9,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2
Keep your drink warm with this smart mug. You can control its exact temperature from your phone. This comes in a few colorways and it has 6,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
It has been recommended by Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause and The Real Housewives of New York alum Dorinda Medley.
Silpat Premium Non-Stick Silicone Baking Mat
This is a thoughtful pick for anyone who wants to be more eco-conscious and spend less on single-use kitchen resources. Ditch the aluminum foil for one of these reusable silicone baking sheets. There's no need to grease the pan with oil or cooking sprays if you use these non-stick silicone baking mats instead. They're oven safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit and easy to clean. These have 7,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Amazon Basics Enameled Cast Iron Covered Round Dutch Oven
Get a high-quality pan at a reasonable price point. This versatile cooking essential is great for baking, sautéing, and more. It's oven safe up to 400 degrees and it comes in lots of colors. This kitchen gift has 37,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Victrola Vintage 3-Speed Bluetooth Portable Suitcase Record Player with Built-in Speakers
This looks like a standard record player, but actually has a built-in Bluetooth speaker. It comes in many colors and has 48,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Top Amazon Toy Gifts-- Mattel, Nintendo Switch, and More
Mattel Disney The Little Mermaid Ariel Doll
Play out your Disney adventures with this doll inspired by Ariel from Disney's The Little Mermaid, which has 2,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle
This bundle is a great gift for the gamers in your life. It includes: Nintendo Switch system with Neon Red and Neon Blue Joy-Con controllers, download Code for the full Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game, and redemption Code for a 3-month Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership.
This set has 4,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Ankuka Kids Karaoke Microphone (2 Pack)
Technically, this karaoke microphone is a toy for kids, but I think it's a gift we can all enjoy. Who doesn't love karaoke, right? These come in 9 colorways.
Top Amazon Fashion Gifts-- Jewelry, Belt Bags, Puffer Jackets, and More
Apsvo Chunky Gold Hoop Earrings
I bought these earrings because I wanted to feel like a celebrity. These are a great dupe for super expensive earrings I saw so many of my favorite stars wearing (and couldn't afford). I got them in gold and silver, but Amazon has additional colorways to choose from if you want to switch things up. The earrings have 1,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Pavoi 14K Gold Plated Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops
These are your classic hoops and they're one of the highest rated style on Amazon. They're a great medium size, they're lightweight, and they come in three different colors. You're gonna want them all. I've have them in three colors and I've been wearing them consistently for two years.
These hoops have 35,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
ODODOS Unisex Mini Belt Bag with Adjustable Strap
This top-rated belt bag has 12,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It's available in 29 colors ranging from bold to neutral. Adjust the strap to use this is a waist bag, shoulder bag, or crossbody. This bag is mini, but roomy with enough storage for your daily must-haves. It has been recommended by Kyle Richards and Maria Sharapova.
Carhartt Knit Cuffed Beanie
Once you get a Carhartt beanie, you'll never go back. These are warm, comfortable, and durable. Plus, there are tons of colors to choose from. Carhartt beanies have 130,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Keomud Winter Crop Vest
Add some warmth to your ensemble without the constriction of a jacket when you wear a puffy vest. It's an essential for those days with confusing weather and there are lots of colors to choose from. This style has 4,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Ankis Womens Fuzzy Memory Foam Slippers
A pair of warm, fuzzy slippers is the ideal winter gift. These are incredibly soft and they're available in 10 colors and prints. The Ankis Womens Fuzzy Memory Foam Slippers have 4,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Amazon Essentials Women's Crop Puffer Jacket (Available in Plus Size)
Do not sleep on the Amazon Essentials products. I have this puffer jacket in five colors and I love it. These are warm, cute, and available in plus sizes as well.
Yqljew Travel Gifts Jewelry Case
These initial adorned jewelry cases are personal, yet practical with slots for rings, earrings, and necklaces. There are 3 colors to choose from and they are perfect for travel.
How much is Amazon Prime?
An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month or you can pay $139 per year. Click here to sign up for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon shipping?
Amazon shipping costs depend on the items ordered and shipping location. Thankfully, shipping on your order is free (and fast) if you sign up for a Prime Membership. Click here to sign up for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon Prime Student membership?
Students can get Amazon Prime at a reduced price of $7.49 per month or pay $69 per year. Click here to sign up for a free 6-month trial.
Want to shop for more Amazon products? You'll love these gift picks from The Bachelor alum Matt James.