Golden Bachelor’s Gerry Turner Is Getting a Live Wedding Special: Save the Date

Bachelor Nation is heading down the aisle.
After Gerry Turner proposed to Theresa Nist on the Nov. 30 finale of The Golden Bachelor, host Jesse Palmer revealed they already have a wedding date—and viewers are invited.
The 72-year-old widower will tie the knot with the 70-year-old financial services professional on Jan. 4 during The Golden Wedding, a live wedding special on ABC.
"We're going to do it as quickly as we can because at our age, we don't have a lot of time to waste," Gerry noted. "As quickly as we can put together a wedding plan, we are getting married."
And that's not all—Gerry and Theresa basically have their honeymoon all sorted out—and it involves a lot of amore.
"Do you remember on your first date?" Jesse asked the couple. "We both learned that you wanted to speak Italian and you were hoping one day you could go visit Italy. Well, buon viaggio! That's right, because are sending you on a romantic vacation to Italy!"
We cannoli imagine Theresa's joy, as she cheered and hugged the host.
"That really is very convenient," her fiancé responded. "We can use that as our honeymoon trip."
It wasn't the only surprise of the episode. Before Gerry popped the question to Theresa, he really played it coy.
"When I woke up this morning, it was difficult," he said during the proposal. "I had really mixed feelings, and I got to the point with the questions I had asked myself about: 'How did I get here? And is she the right girl?' And I came to the realization that you're not the right person for me to live with."
After a very long pause, he added, "You're the person that I can't live without."
And who knows? Maybe the lucky lady that catches the bouquet will become the first-ever Golden Bachelorette.
For a status check on the other Bachelor Nation couples, keep reading: