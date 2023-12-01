Golden Bachelor’s Gerry Turner Is Getting a Live Wedding Special: Save the Date

Watch : Why 'Golden Bachelor' Gerry Turner Was Initially "Reluctant" About the Show

Bachelor Nation is heading down the aisle.

After Gerry Turner proposed to Theresa Nist on the Nov. 30 finale of The Golden Bachelor, host Jesse Palmer revealed they already have a wedding date—and viewers are invited.

The 72-year-old widower will tie the knot with the 70-year-old financial services professional on Jan. 4 during The Golden Wedding, a live wedding special on ABC.

"We're going to do it as quickly as we can because at our age, we don't have a lot of time to waste," Gerry noted. "As quickly as we can put together a wedding plan, we are getting married."

And that's not all—Gerry and Theresa basically have their honeymoon all sorted out—and it involves a lot of amore.

"Do you remember on your first date?" Jesse asked the couple. "We both learned that you wanted to speak Italian and you were hoping one day you could go visit Italy. Well, buon viaggio! That's right, because are sending you on a romantic vacation to Italy!"