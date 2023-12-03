Erin Andrews’ Gift Ideas Will Score Major Points This Holiday Season

We interviewed Erin Andrews because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products featured are from her brand WEAR by Erin Andrews. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Tick-tock, Christmas will be here before you know it. Erin Andrews looks forward to this time of year for the "music, the movies, the food, and family coming into town." You also probably have a lot of shopping to do. Do you need some holiday present ideas? The Fox Sports broadcaster is here to help. If you're stressing about the holidays, the Calm Down with Erin and Charissa podcast host is here with gift suggestions. She advises, "Get it done ASAP so you're not rushing to find gifts."

Shopping for a sports fan? The star's line WEAR by Erin Andrews has stylish options for your favorite NBA, NFL, NHL, MLB, and NCAA teams. Not sure what to bring for a white elephant gift exchange? Erin recommends a bottle of Decoy red cabernet.