Erin Andrews’ Gift Ideas Will Score Major Points This Holiday Season

Fox Sports broadcaster Erin Andrews came through with winning gift picks just in time for the holidays.

By Marenah Dobin Dec 03, 2023
Shop Erin Andrews Holiday Gift GuideE! Illustration/ Photos Courtesy of FOX Sports/ Joseph Viles and WEAR by Erin Andrews, Chesona, Haribo, Nest, Colgate

We interviewed Erin Andrews because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products featured are from her brand WEAR by Erin Andrews. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Tick-tock, Christmas will be here before you know it. Erin Andrews looks forward to this time of year for the "music, the movies, the food, and family coming into town." You also probably have a lot of shopping to do. Do you need some holiday present ideas? The Fox Sports broadcaster is here to help. If you're stressing about the holidays, the Calm Down with Erin and Charissa podcast host is here with gift suggestions. She advises, "Get it done ASAP so you're not rushing to find gifts."

Shopping for a sports fan? The star's line WEAR by Erin Andrews has stylish options for your favorite NBA, NFL, NHL, MLB, and NCAA teams. Not sure what to bring for a white elephant gift exchange? Erin recommends a bottle of Decoy red cabernet. 

Erin Andrews' Under $50 Gift Idea

WEAR by Erin Andrews Women's Stripe Glove & Scarf Set

Erin recommends this gloves and scarf set because there are options for "your favorite NFL, MLB, and NHL teams." 

$50
$26
Fanatics

Erin Andrews' Last Minute Gift Idea

NEST Fragrances 3-Wick Candle- Birchwood Pine

If you're in a rush looking for a gift, Erin's go-to is this candle that she said has a "great holiday scent." She added, "I even sometimes burn it in May because I love the scent so much." 

$46
Amazon
$48
Ulta
$48
NEST

Erin Andrews' Useful Gift Ideas

Apple iPad (10th Generation)

"I got an iPad for Christmas from my husband 2 years ago, with a case that has a keyboard and I use it every day. I call my family on it, watch TV at night and I'm always using it for work," Erin shared.

This iPad is available in several colors with options to choose from WiFi devices and devices with WiFi and cellular. There are also multiple storage options. Erin's pick has 6,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Buy the iPad on its own or save on this bundle with accessories from QVC.

$443
Amazon
$690
$650
iPad Bundle- QVC

Chesona Touchpad iPad 10th Generation Case With Keyboard

Here's a great protective case for your iPad that has a built-in, Bluetooth-enabled keyboard. There are 8 colorways to choose from.

$43
Amazon

Erin Andrews' Stocking Stuffer Ideas

The sportscaster prefers "funny gifts" for stocking stuffers, naming, "Listerine tabs, Pepto-Bismol, heartburn meds, teeth whitening, saline mist and gummy bears."

Haribo Goldbears Resealable Gummies Bag

If you enjoy gummy bears, you know that Haribo is always a great pick. Plus, this bag is resealable for mess-free snacking on the go. These candies have 2,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews. 

$7
Amazon

Listerine Ready! Tabs

Fight bad breath on the go with these tablets that are alcohol-free and sugar-free.

$7
Amazon
Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen

You can remove 15 years of stains in just one week when you use this product. Just brush it on your teeth before bed, go to bed, and wake up to a brighter smile. This is also great for sensitive teeth and gums, the brand claims.

This overnight whitening pen has 25,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "This product hands down best bang for your buck for whiten your teeth. Forget the gels this is the real deal."

$24
$20
Amazon

