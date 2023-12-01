Vin Diesel Shares How Daughter Hania "Similce" Honored Paul Walker With Billie Eilish Tribute

The memory of Paul Walker lives on in the next generation.
Ten years after the actor's fatal car accident, his Fast & Furious costar Vin Diesel reflected on the legacy he left behind. Sharing a throwback photo of his daughter Hania "Similce" Riley Sinclair snuggled up with Paul while looking at a phone together, Vin wrote on Instagram Nov. 30, "This is one of my favorite images ever taken."
"You knew how proud I was when my daughter, the Alpha Angel, your niece would play the piano… well last night she was playing Moonlight Sonata," he continued. "The next song she started playing on the piano is by an artist you would have loved, named Billie Eilish, ‘What was I made for.'"
As Vin listened to the 15-year-old play, he imagined how "the other angels all came and joined her at the piano."
"I know you were listening," the Guardians of the Galaxy star wrote to his late friend. "After ten years… I know these days of beautiful remembrance will be filled with tears. But as time rolls on, with each year that passes… more smiles manage to break through the tears."
Referencing Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth's 2015 song dedicated to Paul, he added, "Cause I know, when I see you again… our brotherhood will be stronger than we left it."
Since Paul's death, Vin has continued to keep close with the Varsity Blues alum's family, including his daughter Meadow Walker. In fact, when the model wed Louis Thornton-Allen in 2021, Vin walked her down the aisle and his daughter Similce served as her Maid of Honor.
"How could I have known that back on the 2008 set of Fast," Vin mused in a tribute to Paul one month after the nuptials, "but maybe somehow you did."
