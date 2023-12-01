Vin Diesel Shares How Daughter Hania "Similce" Honored Paul Walker With Billie Eilish Tribute

Watch : Meadow Walker Posts Tribute to Late Dad Paul Walker

The memory of Paul Walker lives on in the next generation.

Ten years after the actor's fatal car accident, his Fast & Furious costar Vin Diesel reflected on the legacy he left behind. Sharing a throwback photo of his daughter Hania "Similce" Riley Sinclair snuggled up with Paul while looking at a phone together, Vin wrote on Instagram Nov. 30, "This is one of my favorite images ever taken."

"You knew how proud I was when my daughter, the Alpha Angel, your niece would play the piano… well last night she was playing Moonlight Sonata," he continued. "The next song she started playing on the piano is by an artist you would have loved, named Billie Eilish, ‘What was I made for.'"

As Vin listened to the 15-year-old play, he imagined how "the other angels all came and joined her at the piano."

"I know you were listening," the Guardians of the Galaxy star wrote to his late friend. "After ten years… I know these days of beautiful remembrance will be filled with tears. But as time rolls on, with each year that passes… more smiles manage to break through the tears."