Vin Diesel Shares How Daughter Hania "Similce" Honored Paul Walker With Billie Eilish Tribute

Vin Diesel shared how his 15-year-old daughter Hania "Similce" Riley honored Paul Walker on the 10th anniversary of his death with a cover of Billie Eilish's "What Was I Made For."

Watch: Meadow Walker Posts Tribute to Late Dad Paul Walker

The memory of Paul Walker lives on in the next generation.

Ten years after the actor's fatal car accident, his Fast & Furious costar Vin Diesel reflected on the legacy he left behind. Sharing a throwback photo of his daughter Hania "Similce" Riley Sinclair snuggled up with Paul while looking at a phone together, Vin wrote on Instagram Nov. 30, "This is one of my favorite images ever taken."

"You knew how proud I was when my daughter, the Alpha Angel, your niece would play the piano… well last night she was playing Moonlight Sonata," he continued. "The next song she started playing on the piano is by an artist you would have loved, named Billie Eilish, ‘What was I made for.'"

As Vin listened to the 15-year-old play, he imagined how "the other angels all came and joined her at the piano."

"I know you were listening," the Guardians of the Galaxy star wrote to his late friend. "After ten years… I know these days of beautiful remembrance will be filled with tears. But as time rolls on, with each year that passes… more smiles manage to break through the tears."

photos
Paul Walker: A Life in Pictures

Referencing Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth's 2015 song dedicated to Paul, he added, "Cause I know, when I see you again… our brotherhood will be stronger than we left it."

Leon Bennett/FilmMagic; Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Since Paul's death, Vin has continued to keep close with the Varsity Blues alum's family, including his daughter Meadow Walker. In fact, when the model wed Louis Thornton-Allen in 2021, Vin walked her down the aisle and his daughter Similce served as her Maid of Honor.

"How could I have known that back on the 2008 set of Fast," Vin mused in a tribute to Paul one month after the nuptials, "but maybe somehow you did."

To see Meadow and Paul's sweetest moments through the years, keep reading.

Instagram
20 Years Later

Meadow Walker shared a text message between her and dad Paul Walker's co-star Vin Diesel, with Vin writing, "Where the brotherhood began" with prayer emojis.

The image showed Paul and Vin at an event for the first Fast & Furious film from 2001.

"20 years later," Meadow captioned in June 2021 ahead of the F9 premiere.

Instagram
Scrapbook Memories

Meadow simply captioned "miss you" to a series of throwback photos of her and dad Paul celebrating her birthday on May 22, 2021. 

Instagram
Legends Only

"Legend. Miss you," Meadow wrote in April 2021 under a screenshot of a text message showing her and a cartoon Vin together. 

Instagram
Sleeping Beauties

The father-daughter duo took a nap together as Paul held Meadow in his arms.

"A silly day to remember in sadness," Meadow captioned on Nov. 30, 2020, the seven-year anniversary of his fatal accident. "Today's a celebration of the love and happiness you brought to the world. Here's a photo of my best bud & I napping." 

Instagram
BFFs

Paul was a picture perfect father while holding a camera to capture daughter Meadow's curtsy.

"Miss you so so much, best friend forever and ever," Meadow wrote in October 2020. 

Instagram
Twinning

"The moment I realized we are twins," Meadow captioned a gorgeous photo of her and dad on Sept. 12, 2020. "Happy birthday to the most beautiful soul." 

Instagram
Family First

Meadow captioned a cute pic of her and Vin's kids: "family forever."

It's clear Paul and Vin were more than just Fast & Furious co-stars. 

Instagram
"Happy Place"

The adorable father-daughter duo played together in a throwback photo. Meadow described the moment as her "happy place" in May 2020 Instagram post.

Instagram
Surprise!

Meadow shared a never-before-seen video of her surprising dad Paul. 

"I never thought I'd share this. But it felt right," Meadow wrote in April 2020. "Be good. I love you. Stay safe. xx" 

Instagram
All Smiles

Paul grinned beside daughter in a sweet snapshot. "happy birthday to the loveliest soul I'll ever know," Meadow captioned the throwback pic on Sept. 12, 2019. 

Instagram
Cheese!

A young Meadow flashed a big smile to the camera in this throwback photo she posted to Instagram in April 2015.

The then-16-year-old shared the pic shortly after attending Coachella, where she hung out with Fast and Furious friends Vin and Elsa Pataky.

Instagram
Happy Kisses

Meadow shared this cute flashback photo to Instagram in memory of her unforgettable dad for Father's Day 2015.

Instagram
All the Love

Sharing this adorable pic with her proud daddy on his 41st birthday, Meadow wrote on Instagram, "Happy Birthday, I love you."

Instagram
Baby Doll

On the first anniversary of her dad's tragic death, Meadow posted this touching tribute photo on Instagram, simply saying, "I love you."

Instagram
Blue Eyed Babes

"Reflecting on my father, I found myself reflecting on his passions," wrote Meadow on her inaugural Instagram post for The Paul Walker Foundation on September 12, 2015. "His passion for the ocean, his passion for rescuing animals, his passion for helping people and his passion for spontaneous goodwill. I wanted to start this foundation because I want to share that piece of him with the world."

Instagram
Pool Time

Meadow posted this super cute pool pic to Instagram on July 20, 2016, to raise awareness for The Paul Walker Foundation and its mission to "do good."

On the website, a quote by film producer Brandon Birtell about his close friend is featured on the main page: "Paul was the kind of person that valued and respected others. He would go out of his way to do the simplest things from stopping to open the door for others, making sure he looked someone in the eye when they were speaking, or help someone that clearly needed to be helped." 

Instagram
Flower Child

Paul's daughter posted this throwback photo of the two dancing together on September 12, 2017. She encouraged her followers to do good, writing, "In honor of my dad's birthday today, we're challenging you to DO GOOD!"

Instagram
Tongue's Out!

Gleefully sticking out her tongue, little Meadow joked with her dad in this flashback photo.

