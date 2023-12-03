These 15 Secrets About Big Little Lies Are What Really Happened

Watch : Reese Witherspoon & More "Big Little Lies" Ladies Spill on Season 2

Perhaps the biggest Big Little Lies twist yet is that there is going to be a third season of Big Little Lies.

That's what Nicole Kidman said, anyway, and since she's the root cause of everything, we have no reason not to believe her.

The first season of the glossy, zinger-packed HBO drama, which premiered in 2017, was based on Liane Moriarty's novel of the same name, while season two unfolded in the wake of that big finale reveal and added Meryl Streep as the grudge-holding mother-in-law of Kidman's recently widowed Celeste.

If season three picks up where that action left off, then presumably we'll get to see the aftermath of the Monterey Five's decision to tell the police what really happened at the Audrey-and-Elvis-themed trivia night.

And yes, we purposely left a Skarsgård-sized hole in that description, not because we're tragically unfun, but just in case you have some catching up to do before the story moves forward.

So, here's what Kidman had to say about the next chapter: "We will be bringing you a third one, just FYI."